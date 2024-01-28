ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:29 AM7 minutes ago

Tune in here Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo in a Africa Cup of Nations

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo match in the Africa Cup of Nations.
11:24 AM12 minutes ago

What time is Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo match for Africa Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the game Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo of January 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX 
Argentina: 16:00 hours 
Chile: 16:00 hours 
Colombia: 15:00 hours 
Peru: 14:00 hours 
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET 
Ecuador: 14:00 hours 
Uruguay: 16:00 hours 
Paraguay: 15:00 hours 
Spain: 21:00 hours
11:19 AM17 minutes ago

Where and How Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Live

The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS.
If you want to watch Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo in streaming, it will be tuned on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:14 AM22 minutes ago

Watch out for this Egypt player

Nantes attacker, 26-year-old Mostafa Mohamed has been performing well, being crucial for his national team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
11:09 AM27 minutes ago

Stats from......

Nantes attacker, Mostafa Mohamed, the attacker will play his sixteenth game in his club, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 18 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the French league and 2 assists, currently he has 6 goals in 15 games and 0 assists, in addition to that he has 3 goals in this tournament.
11:04 AM32 minutes ago

Watch out for this DR Congo player

Brentford midfielder, 27-year-old Yoane Wissa has been performing well, being crucial for his national team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
10:59 AM37 minutes ago

Stats from......

Brentford midfielder Yoane Wissa, the midfielder will play his nineteenth game for his club, in the past he played 16 as a starter and 22 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently he has 4 goals in 19 games and 1 assist, in addition to that he has 3 goals in this tournament.
10:54 AM42 minutes ago

How is Egypt doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Tanzania, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cape Verde 2 - 2 Egypt, Jan. 22, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 2 - 2 Ghana, Jan. 18, 2024, CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 2 - 2 Mozambique, Jan. 14, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt 2 - 0 Tanzania, Jan. 7, 2024, International Friendlies
Sierra Leone 0 - 2 Egypt, Nov. 19, 2023, African Qualifiers
10:49 AMan hour ago

How is DR Congo doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Tanzania, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tanzania 0 - 0 Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 24, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Morocco 1 - 1 Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 21, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Democratic Republic of the Congo 1 - 1 Zambia, Jan. 17, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Democratic Republic of Congo 1 - 2 Burkina Faso, Jan. 10, 2024, International Friendlies
Democratic Republic of Congo 0 - 0 Angola, Jan. 6, 2024, International Friendlies
10:44 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo, corresponding to the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at Stade Laurent Pokou, at 15:00.
Omar Escalante
Omar Escalante
Omar Escalante
Comunicólogo salido de BUAP, fotografo y colaborador en diferentes medios deportivos, amante del fútbol y la lucha libre.
