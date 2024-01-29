ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Iraq vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
What time is the match between Iraq vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player from Jordan
Watch out for this Iraq player
News - Jordan
This is their fifth time in the Asian Cup. Their greatest record is reaching the quarterfinals, something they achieved in both 2004 and 2011. In the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16.
They started the Asian Cup by thrashing Malaysia 0-4, while in the second match they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea. In the last match they were narrowly defeated by Bahrain. They have known all the signs in the group stage. They finally qualified as the best third-placed team with four points.
News - Iraq
Tenth edition that this team participated in the Asian Cup and eighth time in a row. They have only been able to lift this title in one edition in this tournament and that was in 2007. In the last edition they were on the verge of decline after being defeated in the round of 16 for the first time in history.
In their debut in the Asian Cup, they beat Indonesia 3-1, they overcame Japan 2-1 and in the last match they defeated Vietnam 3-2. In other words, nine points out of a possible nine and top of Group D.
Background
