In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iraq vs Jordan as well as the latest information from the Khalifa International Stadium.
What time is the match between Iraq vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

Watch out for this player from Jordan

Mousa Al-Tamari is a 26-year-old striker who plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1. In his first season with the French club, he has three goals and one assist in 16 matches. In 46 caps as a Jordanian he has 11 wins and five assists. In his first match he scored a brace and was denied a hat-trick by the VAR. He started the second match, while against Bahrain, he was left out of the squad.

 

Watch out for this Iraq player

Ayman Hussein, a 27-year-old striker, has 9 goals for his club, Al Quwa Al Jawiya of the Iraqi league. He has 58 caps for Iraq with 22 goals and one assist. He is currently the top scorer in the Asian Cup with five goals. He scored his first against Iraq, where he played only 31 minutes. Against Japan and Vietnam he played 45 minutes where in both duels he scored a brace.

 

News - Jordan

A team that ended the year without a win in its last seven matches. Before the start of the Asian Cup they played two friendly matches where they beat Qatar, but were thrashed by Japan. 

 

This is their fifth time in the Asian Cup. Their greatest record is reaching the quarterfinals, something they achieved in both 2004 and 2011. In the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16. 

 

They started the Asian Cup by thrashing Malaysia 0-4, while in the second match they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea. In the last match they were narrowly defeated by Bahrain. They have known all the signs in the group stage. They finally qualified as the best third-placed team with four points.

News - Iraq

They have only played one friendly match before participating in the Asian Cup. It was last January 6 against South Korea where they lost 1-0. They won the Kings Cup in Thailand, winning the semifinals and the final from the penalty spot. They closed 2023 with their first two victories in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, after a 5-1 win over Indonesia and a 1-0 win over Vietnam. 

 

 Tenth edition that this team participated in the Asian Cup and eighth time in a row. They have only been able to lift this title in one edition in this tournament and that was in 2007. In the last edition they were on the verge of decline after being defeated in the round of 16 for the first time in history. 

 

 In their debut in the Asian Cup, they beat Indonesia 3-1, they overcame Japan 2-1 and in the last match they defeated Vietnam 3-2. In other words, nine points out of a possible nine and top of Group D.

Background

A total of 39 times the two teams have met, with Iraq winning 19 times, Jordan nine times and 11 matches ending in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2023 in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw. There is only one previous duel in this competition and that was in 2005 in the group stage where Iraq won 0-1.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Jalifa International Stadium, located in the city of Rayan. It was inaugurated in 1976 and has a capacity for 45857 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Iraq and Jordan to meet in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Monday, January 29th
Iraq vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
