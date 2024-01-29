ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs AS Roma match.
What time is Salernitana vs AS Roma match for Serie A Match?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs AS Roma of 29th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 29, 2024
|
14:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 29, 2024
|
17:45
|
Bolivia
|
January 29, 2024
|
14:45
|
Brazil
|
January 29, 2024
|
17:45
|
Chile
|
January 29, 2024
|
17:45
|
Colombia
|
January 29, 2024
|
14:45
|
Ecuador
|
January 29, 2024
|
14:45
|
Spain
|
January 29, 2024
|
20:45
|
Mexico
|
January 29, 2024
|
13:45
|
Peru
|
January 29, 2024
|
14:45
Watch out for this AS Roma player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Stephan El Shaarawy. The Italian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Stephan El Shaarawy knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for AS Roma.
Last AS Roma line-up:
M. Svilar; D. Llorente; G. Mancini, R. Kristensen; L. Spinazzola, E. Bove, L. Paredes, B. Cristante, M. Celik; S. El Shaarawy, R. Lukaku.
Watch out for this Salernitana player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Simeon Nwankwo. The Nigerian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Simeon Nwankwo knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Salernitana.
Last Salernitana line-up:
G. Ochoa; F. Fazio, M. Lovato, N. Gyömber; D. Bradaric, A. Martegani, M. Legowski, J. Sambia; A. Candreva, S. Nwankwo, L. Tchaouna.
Background:
Salernitana and AS Roma have met on a total of 11 occasions (1 win for Salernitana, 2 draws, 8 wins for Roma) where the scales clearly tipped in favor of the Roma side. In terms of goals, 11 have been scored by Salernitana and 24 by AS Roma. Their last meeting dates back to the current season on matchday 1 of the 23/24 season where Salernitana held AS Roma to a 2-2 draw.
About the Stadium
The Arechi Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Salerno, Italy. Arechi Stadium is located in the city of Salerno, in the Campania region of Italy. The stadium was inaugurated on December 8, 1990. Its name derives from the Arechi River, which flows near the city. Originally, the stadium had a capacity of approximately 37,245 spectators. However, over the years, there have been some modifications and changes in capacity. Arechi Stadium is primarily used as the home of the Salernitana soccer club. Salernitana is an Italian soccer team that competes in various categories of Italian soccer. Over the years, the stadium has witnessed several sporting events, including soccer matches in Serie A and Serie B, the two main divisions of Italian soccer.
They need to win at all costs
On the other hand, the Salernitana arrives with the mission to impose its field and make it weigh against an opponent that could be quite uncomfortable for the team that dresses and boasts of always cheering for his team in good times and bad. Salernitana came to this match at the beginning of the week without seven days of activity since their match corresponding to last week was postponed, so they have more rest and recovery than their opponents, a factor they should take advantage of to get the three points, otherwise they will remain in relegation positions and be candidates for relegation.
Three points as a formality
AS Roma wants to get the three points away from home when facing one of the bottom teams in the league, as everything looks on paper for the Wolves to take the victory in this match, also, getting the three points would mean a lot for Roma, who will now face the final part of the season without "The Special One". A win would bring them closer to the first six places in the general table, so they would automatically fight for the European competition, which is very hard-fought.
In search of the Italian throne
The actions of one of the most competitive leagues in the world continue with the Serie A, all the teams continue to travel the path of this season that has already passed 50% of the completed journey and little by little we begin to glimpse the teams that will be fighting to lift the champion's trophy, the places in international club competitions in Europe and the classic fight for the non-relegation. Likewise, from now on, every matchday is extremely important since a slip-up along the way could affect the future in terms of achieving or not achieving the objectives set at the beginning of the season.
Kick-off time
The Salernitana vs AS Roma match will be played at Arechi Stadium, in Salerno, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Serie A Match: Salernitana vs AS Roma!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.