ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Queretaro vs Tigres online and live in Liga MX?
Latest Tigres lineup
Last alignment Querétaro
Tigres Statements
"We are very happy, we are going step by step, it's one more step, today we knew how to do the things we had been doing and training for."
Faced with not being able to count on Gignac, the Uruguayan strategist highlighted the participation of Nico López.
"Unfortunately, we suffered the loss of André, but it was Nico's turn and he responded as he always does".
Finally, he accepted that having such a large squad has been a "problem" when it comes to putting together a starting eleven, however, he assured that internal competition has been a key factor for the felines to continue to maintain the good performance seen at the start of the season.
"Having competition means that you are always performing at your best and it shows in the games", concluded the Uruguayan strategist.
Querétaro Statements
"We are happy for the point we earned and for what it means to come to play in Monterrey. We didn't give up despite the fact that we were at a disadvantage against a great rival; we worked hard and managed to get a draw," commented Mauro Gerk.
How will Tigres arrive?
How does Querétaro arrive?
The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Queretaro vs Tigres match in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
USA (ET): 22:00 HOURS USA (ET): 22:00 hours
Spain: 4:00 a.m.
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours