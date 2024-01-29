ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:37 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Queretaro vs Tigres online and live in Liga MX?

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports Premium and through the VIX platform.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Queretaro vs Tigres match in several countries:

Argentina: 00:00 hours 

Bolivia: 23:00 hours 

Brazil: 00:00 hours 

Chile: 00:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours 

Ecuador: 22:00 hours 

USA (ET): 22:00 HOURS USA (ET): 22:00 hours 

Spain: 4:00 a.m. 

Mexico: 21:00 hours 

Paraguay: 00:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 23:00 hours

7:29 PMan hour ago

Latest Tigres lineup

This was Robert Dante Siboldi's starting eleven against Atlético de San Luis:

7:25 PMan hour ago

Last alignment Querétaro

This was Mauro Gerk's starting eleven against Rayados:

7:21 PMan hour ago

Tigres Statements

After the victory achieved at the Alfonso Lastras stadium against Atlético San Luis, Robert Dante Siboldi acknowledged that he was very happy with his team's performance, however, he asked for calm despite the undefeated record.

"We are very happy, we are going step by step, it's one more step, today we knew how to do the things we had been doing and training for."

Faced with not being able to count on Gignac, the Uruguayan strategist highlighted the participation of Nico López.

"Unfortunately, we suffered the loss of André, but it was Nico's turn and he responded as he always does".

Finally, he accepted that having such a large squad has been a "problem" when it comes to putting together a starting eleven, however, he assured that internal competition has been a key factor for the felines to continue to maintain the good performance seen at the start of the season. 

"Having competition means that you are always performing at your best and it shows in the games", concluded the Uruguayan strategist.

6:50 PM2 hours ago

Querétaro Statements

At a press conference, the Gallos Blancos' coach highlighted the effort made by his players after rescuing a vital point at the Steel Giant.

"We are happy for the point we earned and for what it means to come to play in Monterrey. We didn't give up despite the fact that we were at a disadvantage against a great rival; we worked hard and managed to get a draw," commented Mauro Gerk.

6:41 PM2 hours ago

How will Tigres arrive?

Tigres come to the Corregidora after defeating Atlético San Luis last matchday by a score of 2-1. The team coached by Robert Dante Siboldi is undefeated going into this match and in third place in the general table.

6:29 PM2 hours ago

How does Querétaro arrive?

Querétaro is coming off a valuable draw at the Steel Giant against Monterrey, with a goal by Ettson Ayón. The Gallos Blancos have yet to win in this Clausura 2024 and are in 12th place in the general table with a streak of two draws and one defeat.

6:18 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium.

The Querétaro vs Tigres match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, located in the city of Querétaro. The stadium is one of the oldest in the London city. The stadium was inaugurated in 1985 and has a capacity for 34 thousand fans.

6:12 PM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Querétaro vs Tigres live stream, corresponding to Day 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at Estadio Corregidora at 10 pm.
