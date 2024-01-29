ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Senegal vs Ivory Coast Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations.
What time is the Senegal vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Ivory Coast of January 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 pm.
Bolivia: 4:00 pm.
Brasil: 5:00 pm.
Chile: 5:00 pm.
Colombia: 3:00 pm.
Ecuador: 3:00 pm.
Estados Unidos: 3:00 pm ET on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
México: 2:00 pm.
Paraguay: 3:00 pm.
Perú: 4:00 pm.
Uruguay: 5:00 pm.
Ivory Coast latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yahia Fofana, Evan Ndicka, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Sèrge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangaré, Franck Kessié, Seko Fofana, Jean-Phillipe Krasso, Jérémie Boga and Christian Kouamé.
Senegal's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Édouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdoulaye Seck, Pape Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krépin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Matar Sarr, Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Habib Diallo.
Players to watch from Ivory Coast
We must keep an eye on these three Ivory Coast players. The first is the attacker Seko Fofana (#6), he plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Monday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Forward Franck Kessié (#8) is another play distributor on the court who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and plays for Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Yahia Fofana (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast was in Group A along with Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete in the quarterfinals. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will have to lead the team to victory. They achieved third place in the group with 3 points after winning 1 game, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their last game was against Equatorial Guinea on January 22, 2024, the match ended in a 4-0 defeat at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Players to watch from Senegal
The next three players are considered key to Senegal's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Ivory Coast. The player Lamine Camara (#25) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and plays for Metz in Ligue 1. His ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team and we could See him score on Monday. Forward Sadio Mané (#10) is another playmaker on the pitch who is of utmost importance. His great ball control makes him the team's biggest assister and he plays for Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Édouard Mendy (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Saudi Pro League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Senegal
The Senegal football team was in Group C along with Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. They finished in first place in the group with 94 points after winning 3 games, 0 tied and 0 lost. Their last game was against Guinea on January 23, 2024 resulted in a victory, the match ended 2 to 0 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro is located in the city of Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. It will host this match, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators and was inaugurated on June 3, 2022. It is one of the newest stadiums in the Ivory Coast and cost $76 million to build.