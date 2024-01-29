ADVERTISEMENT
Guide to Watch Brazil vs Ecuador live: TV Broadcast Options and where to watch online.
South America: DSports
Ecuador: Ecuador TV
United States: Fox Sports
Streaming:
South America: DGo
United States: Fox Sports App
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Brazil lineup
Defenders: Khellven, Arthur Chaves, Michel Modesto, Kaiki Bruno.
Midfielders: Maurício, Andrey Santos, Marlon Gomes, Alexsander.
Forwards: Endrick, John Kennedy.
Ecuador last lineup:
Defenders: Carlos Sánchez, Christian García, Óscar Quiñonez, Layan Loor.
Midfielders: Erick Plúas, Patrik Mercado, Youri Ochoa, Pedro Vite.
Forwards: John Mercado, Justin Cuero.
Ecuador Looks For Its Pass To The Home Run In A Decisive Confrontation With Brazil
In the scenario of a tie between La Tri and Brazil, Ecuador would accumulate eight points. In this situation, Ecuador's classification would depend on Venezuela drawing at least one of its two remaining matches, against Colombia and Brazil. In the event that Ecuador draws with the Canarinha and Venezuela wins both matches, both teams would equal eight points, generating an exciting outcome to determine who would obtain the long-awaited ticket to the final home run.
The confrontation between Ecuador and Brazil not only defines the leadership of Group A, but also adds an element of suspense to the fight for qualification, keeping fans expectant about the outcome of this crucial phase of the South American pre-Olympic tournament.
Intense dispute over Olympic tickets in South America: This is how the positions go
GROUP A:
Ecuador: 7 points in 3 games played.
Brazil: 6 points in 2 games played.
Venezuela: 2 points in 2 games played.
Bolivia: 1 point in 3 games played.
Colombia: 0 points in 2 games played.
Group A presents itself as a vibrant scene, with Ecuador leading the table and Brazil hot on its heels. The fight for the two coveted places that ensure a direct ticket to the final quadrangle for Paris 2024 promises intense emotions.