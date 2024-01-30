ADVERTISEMENT

6:30 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Uzbekistan vs. Thailand as well as the latest information from the Al Janoub Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
6:25 PMan hour ago

Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

If you want to watch the Uzbekistan vs. Thailand match, it will be available on TV through Paramount +


6:20 PMan hour ago

What time is the match between Uzbekistan vs Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

6:15 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Thailand

Supachai Chaided, a 25-year-old striker, plays in the Thai league for Buriram United. He has nine goals and two assists for his club this season. He has started two of the three matches in the group stage of the Asian Cup and in his first match he scored a brace against Kyrgyzstan. He has 31 international caps for Thailand, scoring seven goals.

 

6:10 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Uzbekistan player

Abbosbek Fayzullaev, a 20-year-old playmaker who plays for CSKA Moscow. He has two goals and six assists in 18 games for the Russian side this season. He contributed to his team's victory over India on the second day of the Asian Cup with a goal. In ten caps for the senior national team, he has three goals. He has played in all three group stage matches, starting two of them.

 

6:05 PMan hour ago

News - Thailand

The Thailand national team kicked off 2024 with a 5-0 drubbing against Japan before playing in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. In this tournament they started by beating Kyrgyzstan 2-0, while they then played to a goalless draw against Thailand and Saudi Arabia. They eventually finished as runners-up in Group F.

 

This is the eighth time they have participated in the Asian Cup. Their best record was in 1972 when they finished fourth. Last year they reached the round of 16. This year's 2024 is the third time that the Thai team has advanced beyond the group stage.

6:00 PMan hour ago

News - Uzbekistan

They have only played two friendly matches before playing in the Asian Cup. They beat Kyrgyzstan 4-1 and defeated Palestine. In their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 they played a goalless draw against Syria. In the second match, however, they beat India 3-0. In the last match they sealed their place in the round of 16 as runners-up in group B, drawing against Australia.

 

This is the eighth edition of the Asian Cup. Their best result was finishing fourth in 2011. The last time they played this tournament was in 2019 where they finished in the round of 16.

5:55 PM2 hours ago

Background

A total of nine meetings between Uzbekistan and Thailand with a favorable balance for the Thai team that has won on five occasions for the four times Uzbekistan has won. Meanwhile, no duel between these two national teams has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in June 2022 in Asia Cup qualifiers where Uzbekistan won 2-0. For the first time these two teams will meet in the Asian Cup.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium, a stadium located in Qatar, which has a retractable roof and was inaugurated in 2019. It has a capacity for 44325 spectators.

 

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Uzbekistan and Thailand will meet in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Uzbekistan vs Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2024.

