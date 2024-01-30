ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Uzbekistan vs. Thailand
Where to watch Uzbekistan vs Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the match between Uzbekistan vs Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
News - Thailand
This is the eighth time they have participated in the Asian Cup. Their best record was in 1972 when they finished fourth. Last year they reached the round of 16. This year's 2024 is the third time that the Thai team has advanced beyond the group stage.
News - Uzbekistan
This is the eighth edition of the Asian Cup. Their best result was finishing fourth in 2011. The last time they played this tournament was in 2019 where they finished in the round of 16.
Background
