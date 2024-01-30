ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Saudi Arabia vs South Korea in a Asian Nations Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Saudi Arabia vs South Korea match in the Asian Nations Cup.
What time is Saudi Arabia vs South Korea match for Asian Nations Cup?
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs South Korea of January 30th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 hours
USA: 11:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 10:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and How Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this South Korea player
PSG midfielder, 22-year-old Lee Kang-in has been performing well, being crucial for his national team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season, both for his team and his national team.
Stats from......
PSG midfielder, Lee Kang-in, the midfielder will play his tenth game for his club, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the Spanish league and 6 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 10 games and 2 assists, in addition to that he has 3 goals in this tournament.
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player
Al-Hilal defender, 34-year-old Ali Al-Bulayhi has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulayhi, the defender will play his 18th game for his club, in the past he played 22 starts and 0 substitutes, scoring 1 goal in the Saudi Arabian league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 17 games, and in this tournament he has already scored 1 goal.
How is South Korea doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Bahrain, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
South Korea 3 - 3 Malaysia, Jan. 25, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Jordan 2 - 2 South Korea, Jan. 20, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
South Korea 3 - 1 Bahrain, Jan. 15, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Iraq 0 - 1 South Korea, Jan. 6, 2024, International Friendlies
China 0 - 3 South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023, Asian Qualifiers
How is Saudi Arabia coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Hong Kong, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Saudi Arabia 0 - 0 Thailand, Jan. 25, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Kyrgyzstan 0 - 2 Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2024, Asia Cup of Nations
Saudi Arabia 2 - 1 Oman, Jan. 16, 2024, Asia Nations Cup
Saudi Arabia 2 - 0 Hong Kong, Jan. 10, 2024, International Friendlies
Saudi Arabia 0 - 0 Palestine, Jan. 9, 2024, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AFC Asian Cup of Nations match between Saudi Arabia vs South Korea. The match will take place at Stade Laurent Pokou at 11:00.