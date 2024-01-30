ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United match live?
What time is Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United match for Premier League
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: Star+
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 3 pm ET: Peacock
Spain 8 pm: DAZN
Mexico 3 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Chris Wilder!
The noise is always there. It's not up to me to tell anyone how to do their job and certainly not Roy with what he's achieved in his career. I believe he's a fantastic coach and would take what he's done in a heartbeat. He's an excellent coach and an excellent man.
He's a very positive guy. He'll be a bit disappointed with the fifth goal, but he's not to blame for the result. Ivor will be fine, I made the decision to start him and he'll be better for Tuesday's game.
Wes asked if he was available to go out on loan. I said: 'Let's see what happens; see who comes to the table and we'll discuss everything. I was frank with Wes, as I've always been about what we were doing with Ivo. I'm not going to let us get carried away, so I have to make sure the department is well stocked.
I put myself out there and said that Ivo is going to be number one, if you buy an experienced goalkeeper for a fee, on a three-and-a-half year contract, he's going to come in and be that number one. But injuries and suspensions can happen and I have to make sure we don't get carried away. We'll see how it pans out".
Speak, Roy Hodgson!
We're only going to win if we play well and are better than the opposition. They're also in a situation where they need points on the board, even more than we do, so I'm sure they're looking at that and thinking: 'this is a game against a team in the same stadium as ourselves and this is a game we need to win.
As far as I'm concerned, the beauty of soccer is that games are games where you have to win because teams need to go out there and get the points on the board that can take them to a safer position in the league, or, if you're in another part of the league, you'll be in the Champions League places, which is also very important.
You have to play well. You have to stick to your principles. We believe in this group. We think they can do well. It's not for me to suddenly make it clear to them that everything is going to fall apart around us if we don't win this one, or that everything is going to be great now because we won this one.
Whether you play a team that comes here and is bottom of the table, or whether you play Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal when they come here, it doesn't change things much. It means you're up against a strong team, maybe a stronger opponent.
But I have to be very, very careful and I'm certainly much more cautious with teams that are called easier teams and weaker teams, because I've seen Sheffield United twice recently. I saw them being incredibly unlucky to lose a home game against Luton, where I thought they were clearly the team to beat, and I thought for large, large periods against West Ham, who are having a great season, they caused them all sorts of problems and could easily have won the game."
Classification
Blades
In their last five games, the Sabres have suffered three defeats and two draws.
Eagles
In their two most recent games, the Eagles were held to a draw, and in their last two games they've won one, but also suffered two defeats.
Selhurst Park Stadium
Currently, Selhurst Park has a capacity of around 26,309 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Premier League.
The venue was designed by Scottish architect Archibald Leitch. The stadium has a classic English soccer stadium design, with three stands surrounding the pitch. The main stand, known as the Arthur Wait Stand, is the largest in the stadium and seats 10,800 spectators.
The stadium is known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during Crystal Palace's home games, with the fans providing strong support for the team.
In terms of infrastructure, Selhurst Park has four main stands: the Holmesdale Road Stand, the Arthur Wait Stand, the Main Stand and the Whitehorse Lane Stand. Each of these stands offers different views of the pitch and levels of comfort for spectators.
