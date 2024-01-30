ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM36 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United match live?

If you want to watch the game Crystal Palace vs Sheffield Unitedlive on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United of 30th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: Star+

Brazil 5 pm: Star+

Chile 4 pm: Star+

Colombia 3 pm: Star+

Ecuador 3 pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: Peacock

Spain 8 pm: DAZN

Mexico 3 pm: Paramount+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 3 pm: Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: Star+

2:50 AMan hour ago

Speak, Chris Wilder!

"Ben has been a dream to play with and he's going to grow more and more. We've had to be careful in terms of minutes because he didn't play much at Villarreal. He's a powerful kid with good skill and fabulous character.

The noise is always there. It's not up to me to tell anyone how to do their job and certainly not Roy with what he's achieved in his career. I believe he's a fantastic coach and would take what he's done in a heartbeat. He's an excellent coach and an excellent man.

He's a very positive guy. He'll be a bit disappointed with the fifth goal, but he's not to blame for the result. Ivor will be fine, I made the decision to start him and he'll be better for Tuesday's game.

Wes asked if he was available to go out on loan. I said: 'Let's see what happens; see who comes to the table and we'll discuss everything. I was frank with Wes, as I've always been about what we were doing with Ivo. I'm not going to let us get carried away, so I have to make sure the department is well stocked.

I put myself out there and said that Ivo is going to be number one, if you buy an experienced goalkeeper for a fee, on a three-and-a-half year contract, he's going to come in and be that number one. But injuries and suspensions can happen and I have to make sure we don't get carried away. We'll see how it pans out".

2:45 AMan hour ago

Speak, Roy Hodgson!

"I've never fully understood what the answer is to people who ask the question 'is this a game you should win?' is that, in most of the games you take part in, you desperately want to win them - and saying it's a game you should win isn't a victory for you.

We're only going to win if we play well and are better than the opposition. They're also in a situation where they need points on the board, even more than we do, so I'm sure they're looking at that and thinking: 'this is a game against a team in the same stadium as ourselves and this is a game we need to win. 

As far as I'm concerned, the beauty of soccer is that games are games where you have to win because teams need to go out there and get the points on the board that can take them to a safer position in the league, or, if you're in another part of the league, you'll be in the Champions League places, which is also very important.

You have to play well. You have to stick to your principles. We believe in this group. We think they can do well. It's not for me to suddenly make it clear to them that everything is going to fall apart around us if we don't win this one, or that everything is going to be great now because we won this one.

Whether you play a team that comes here and is bottom of the table, or whether you play Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal when they come here, it doesn't change things much. It means you're up against a strong team, maybe a stronger opponent.

But I have to be very, very careful and I'm certainly much more cautious with teams that are called easier teams and weaker teams, because I've seen Sheffield United twice recently. I saw them being incredibly unlucky to lose a home game against Luton, where I thought they were clearly the team to beat, and I thought for large, large periods against West Ham, who are having a great season, they caused them all sorts of problems and could easily have won the game."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Classification

2:35 AMan hour ago

Blades

Sheffield United are the worst team in the competition, in 20th place, with just 10 points. With a 15% record, they have conceded the most goals in the competition: 34. 

In their last five games, the Sabres have suffered three defeats and two draws.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Eagles

Crystal Palace are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table, with 21 points to their name so far this season and a record of 33%.

In their two most recent games, the Eagles were held to a draw, and in their last two games they've won one, but also suffered two defeats.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Selhurst Park Stadium

Selhurst Park Stadium is a soccer stadium located in South London, specifically in the district of Selhurst. It is the home of Crystal Palace Football Club, an English club with a long history and tradition in the country's soccer. The stadium was opened in 1924 and has undergone several renovations over the years to improve its facilities and capacity.

Currently, Selhurst Park has a capacity of around 26,309 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in the Premier League.

The venue was designed by Scottish architect Archibald Leitch. The stadium has a classic English soccer stadium design, with three stands surrounding the pitch. The main stand, known as the Arthur Wait Stand, is the largest in the stadium and seats 10,800 spectators. 

The stadium is known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during Crystal Palace's home games, with the fans providing strong support for the team.

In terms of infrastructure, Selhurst Park has four main stands: the Holmesdale Road Stand, the Arthur Wait Stand, the Main Stand and the Whitehorse Lane Stand. Each of these stands offers different views of the pitch and levels of comfort for spectators.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United live this Tuesday (30), at the Selhurst Park Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 22th round of the competition.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
