What time is the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match on Matchday 22 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 2:15 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:15 p.m.
Brazil: 2:15 p.m.
Chile: 2:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:15 p.m.
Peru: 6:15 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.
Japan: 2:15 p.m.
India: 02:15 hours
Nigeria: 07:15 hours
South Africa: 08:15 hours
Australia: 07:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:15 p.m.
Aston Villa Statements
"Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility of signing him because he has great potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent."
"We were in some circumstances, really bad. But we analyzed and worked after that game trying to analyze so we could improve and I think now it's completely different.
“Of course, we respect Newcastle and they have no injured players and they have had the Champions League to share with the Premier League. The demands are very high and in circumstances like this they are not being like that when they had a spectacular season. This year is different but my respect has not changed.
“They have some key players who are injured and Tonali's situation too. It hasn't been easy for them, but when they are playing with their best performances, they are very good. Very good coach, very good players and they have a good level. “We will respect them and they have individual players that we need to focus on.”
"When all teams play away it is more difficult, even for Manchester City and Liverpool and for us, even for Tottenham and Newcastle. The league is difficult and all the teams that play at home will feel strong when trying play". showing their best performances.
“All teams have difficulties away from home and Newcastle is the same, but it is no different to the others. Tomorrow we must use our power at home and we must be strong in our game plan.
“Tomorrow I think they will feel stronger than they were because they beat Fulham. They will feel more secure than before. The starting eleven is more or less the same and it is a strong team. “Isak and Gordon, the back four as well, will be their main players and I respect them a lot.”
“I don't know about them, but we are very happy and focused on how we are developing the team, the players. We are being very demanding in our work every day and to improve.
“We are working to feel comfortable and gain confidence. Tomorrow is a very good opportunity at Villa Park to try to feel positive again and create a great atmosphere with our fans, doing something special.
Newcastle's latest lineup
Aston Villa's latest lineup
How does Newcastle get there?