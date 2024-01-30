ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:15 AM21 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Newcastle live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Villa Park Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:10 AM26 minutes ago

Where and how Aston Villa vs Newcastle online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle can be tuned into the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:05 AM31 minutes ago

What time is the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match on Matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match on January 30, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:15 p.m.

Brazil: 2:15 p.m.

Chile: 2:15 p.m.

Colombia: 2:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:15 p.m.

Peru: 6:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.

Japan: 2:15 p.m.

India: 02:15 hours

Nigeria: 07:15 hours

South Africa: 08:15 hours

Australia: 07:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:15 p.m.

3:00 AM36 minutes ago

Aston Villa Statements

Unai Emery spoke prior to this match: "Pau Torres is out, Lucas Digne is out, Jhon Durán is out, Jacob Ramsey is in doubt and Bertrand Traoré, as well as Mings and Buendía, are still out. Robin Olsen is back and ready to play. play".

"Maybe there are teams involved in the possibility of signing him because he has great potential at Villa and in England. I want to keep him here, 100 per cent."

"We were in some circumstances, really bad. But we analyzed and worked after that game trying to analyze so we could improve and I think now it's completely different.

“Of course, we respect Newcastle and they have no injured players and they have had the Champions League to share with the Premier League. The demands are very high and in circumstances like this they are not being like that when they had a spectacular season. This year is different but my respect has not changed.

“They have some key players who are injured and Tonali's situation too. It hasn't been easy for them, but when they are playing with their best performances, they are very good. Very good coach, very good players and they have a good level. “We will respect them and they have individual players that we need to focus on.”

"When all teams play away it is more difficult, even for Manchester City and Liverpool and for us, even for Tottenham and Newcastle. The league is difficult and all the teams that play at home will feel strong when trying play". showing their best performances.

“All teams have difficulties away from home and Newcastle is the same, but it is no different to the others. Tomorrow we must use our power at home and we must be strong in our game plan.

“Tomorrow I think they will feel stronger than they were because they beat Fulham. They will feel more secure than before. The starting eleven is more or less the same and it is a strong team. “Isak and Gordon, the back four as well, will be their main players and I respect them a lot.”

“I don't know about them, but we are very happy and focused on how we are developing the team, the players. We are being very demanding in our work every day and to improve.

“We are working to feel comfortable and gain confidence. Tomorrow is a very good opportunity at Villa Park to try to feel positive again and create a great atmosphere with our fans, doing something special.

2:55 AM41 minutes ago

Newcastle's latest lineup

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley; Murphy, Gordon, Isaac.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Aston Villa's latest lineup

  Martínez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Àlex Moreno; Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Bailey, Diaby, Watkins
2:45 AMan hour ago

How does Newcastle get there?

Newcastle beat Fulham two to zero in the FA Cup, the visit will go all out to add three and thus continue advancing in the standings.

2:40 AMan hour ago

How does Aston Villa arrive?

Aston Villa arrives after a goalless draw with very few emotions against Everton, so they will seek to give a great duel in front of their fans and add three.
2:35 AMan hour ago

The Aston Villa vs Newcastle match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium

The Aston Villa vs Newcastle match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium located in Aston Villa, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Aston Villa vs Newcastle match, corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Villa Park Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
