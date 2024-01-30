ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Rob Jones will be the referee for the match, with Ian Hussin and Wade Smith as assistants. The VAR will be led by Peter Bankes, with Nick Greenhalgh.
Probable Brighton
Brighton's probable team for the match is: Steele, Webster, Dunk and Igor; Hinshelwood, Gross, Gilmour and Estupíñán; Buonanotte, Welbeck and João Pedro.
Probable Luton
Luton's probable team for the match is: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho and Bell; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga and Doughty; Townsend, Adebayo and Morris.
Injuries
Luton will be without Lockyer, Andersen, Brown and Nakamba, both injured, as well as Kabore, who is playing in the African Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso. Meanwhile, Brighton will be without the injured March, Veltman, Ansu Fati and Enciso, while Mitoma and Andigra are at the Asian Cup and African Cup of Nations.
De Zerbi!
Before the match Brighton manager De Zerbi heaped praise on the club's youth team: "Brighton's recruitment is excellent, but I want to congratulate the academy coaches. For example, Brighton's U21 coach (Shannon Ruth) is a great coach. When I work with their young players, I immediately notice the level of the session, the level of the U21 coach's idea. I have great respect for the academy, for the young players, especially because I work at Brighton and that's the policy. We have a lot of important potential players, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Jack Hinchy is another important player. When we need them, we'll be happy if we can give them the chance to play. If you look at Leigh Kavanagh [against Swansea in the League Cup], that was his first game in two months, but I see how well he used his skills, how well he communicated with the team, the quality of his passes. Spending time with Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster, Igor Julio or Jan Paul van Hecke, being around them and learning from them was great for him. I saw a more confident Leigh Kavanagh. We're very lucky to have one of the best coaches in the world at our soccer club and he makes everyone better - certainly our young players, but he also makes us better as a team. How much we've been able to learn from Roberto and his ideas about soccer have helped us grow to another level. We try to play in a similar style to the first team, to benefit the players, so that the transition between the groups is as smooth as possible. But the fact that the group spends so much time with Roberto and his staff in the first team means that they're getting unbelievable levels of detail from Roberto and the senior players, so when they come back to us, they're certainly better. We seem to be a team that has a good understanding and plays good soccer, and I thought Jack Hinchy was a good example when he took the field at Stoke. He immediately understood the standards and what was needed, and that's a good indication that we're heading in the right direction."
Premier League
Brighton are in seventh place in the Premier League with 32 points, level with Manchester United, one above Chelsea and three above Newcastle and Wolves, as well as three below West Ham. Luton are the first team in the competition's Z-3 with 16 points, four above Burnley, one below Everton and four behind Nottingham.
Last matches: Brighton
Brighton on the other side with two wins and a draw in their last games. On January 6, they beat Stoke 4-2 in the FA Cup, with goals from Estupiñán, Dunk and João Pedro (2), while Van Hecke (own goal) and Baker scored. On Monday (22), the draw was goalless at home to Wolverhampton. And on Saturday (27), away from home, they beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup 5-2, with goals from Buonanotte, João Pedro (3) and Welbeck, while Hamer and Osula scored.
Last matches: Luton
Luton Town come into the match with one draw and two wins from their last games. On January 12, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Burnley, with Amdouni opening the scoring and Morris equalizing. On Tuesday (16), away from home, the win came against Bolton Wanderers, with goals from Chong and Ogbene, while Charles pulled one back, in the FA Cup. And also in the FA Cup, on Saturday (27), Luton won 2-1 away to Everton, with Mykolenko, in an own goal, opening the scoring, Harrison equalizing for Everton and Woodrow, at the end of the game, putting Luton into the next round.
