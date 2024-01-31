ADVERTISEMENT

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Mazatlán vs León live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlán vs León live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the El Encanto Stadium.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how Mazatlán vs León online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TV Azteca channel.

Tijuana vs Chivas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Mazatlán vs León match corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the León vs Santos match on January 30, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.

Brazil: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 12:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Leon Statements

Jorge Bava spoke after his first victory: “It is always good to win, especially at home, on that side we are happy and then we have to understand that they were two different times, in the first we had territorial control, but we did not know how to put our rival in trouble "In the second there was a big change because the team positioned itself differently, more vertically and we were able to turn it around, but I like to do a hot analysis since the expulsion is what opens up the most spaces for us."

“I think Nicolás can give much more because I know him and do not doubt that he is making an enormous effort, sometimes changes have to happen, but he has that commitment to accept what we offer him in the tactical part. Now, it's only been two weeks and it's difficult to change the chip, but we know what he can give us and what happened with Viñas is not new, he is a guy who makes a difference to you in any action."

“He pulled the strings, he positioned himself, he ordered, he was intelligent, he entered in a good way, the team adapted to him and vice versa, but sometimes in football you blink and it charges you like a tie. We leave happy with what we saw from Andrés, he was very sincere and told us that he couldn't wait any longer, at the end of the first training session he did admit that he was tired, the second one ended well, but without a doubt he is a player who suits us to give that touch of quality, solvency and order.”

7:40 AM2 hours ago

León's last lineup

Cota; Ramírez, Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Tesillo; Mena, Rodríguez, Ambriz, Medina; Diente López, Viñas
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Mazatlán's last lineup

Gonzalez; Alvarado, Díaz, Olivas, Almada; Intriago, Esquivel, Montaño; Bárcenas, Rubio, Del Prete
7:30 AM2 hours ago

How does León arrive?

León beat Santos in a great duel two goals to one, although those from Torreón gave a great duel, they could not face the dominance of the beast at home. The emeralds added their first victory in this match.

7:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Mazatlán get there?

Mazatlán has not yet won in this Apertura 2024, the team is improving, however it continues without adding three, in its last game it took the lead at the start against Cruz Azul, however, they ended up falling with a score of two to one.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

The Mazatlán vs León match will be played at the El Encanto Stadium

The Mazatlán vs León match will be played at the El Encanto Stadium located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs León match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the El Encanto Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
