Don't leave here to follow Mazatlán vs León live
Where and how Mazatlán vs León online and live
What time is the Mazatlán vs León match corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:00 p.m.
Brazil: 7:00 p.m.
Chile: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 11:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 12:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Leon Statements
“I think Nicolás can give much more because I know him and do not doubt that he is making an enormous effort, sometimes changes have to happen, but he has that commitment to accept what we offer him in the tactical part. Now, it's only been two weeks and it's difficult to change the chip, but we know what he can give us and what happened with Viñas is not new, he is a guy who makes a difference to you in any action."
“He pulled the strings, he positioned himself, he ordered, he was intelligent, he entered in a good way, the team adapted to him and vice versa, but sometimes in football you blink and it charges you like a tie. We leave happy with what we saw from Andrés, he was very sincere and told us that he couldn't wait any longer, at the end of the first training session he did admit that he was tired, the second one ended well, but without a doubt he is a player who suits us to give that touch of quality, solvency and order.”
León's last lineup
Mazatlán's last lineup
How does León arrive?
How does Mazatlán get there?