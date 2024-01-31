ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 AM2 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Chivas vs Toluca live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Toluca live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Akron Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how Chivas vs Toluca online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Chivas vs Toluca can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Chivas vs Toluca match corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Chivas vs Toluca match on January 30, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Japan: 9:00 p.m.

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 2:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Toluca Statements

Renato Paiva spoke about Alexis Vega's non-call for this match: “I have already said about Alexis that he is in special muscle strengthening work. "I don't want Alexis... because of the analyzes we have done, the exams we have done, he was not well in muscular matters and we are giving him physical structure so that he can play the part he has, which is his technical and tactical quality."

“We are not going to take risks because he comes from Chivas, but we are not going to get excited about it or rush into it. First Alexis' health and performance. As long as Alexis is not prepared for his game to appear, we are not going to risk whatever he is.”

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Chivas Statements

Fernando Gago spoke after the draw against Xolos: “I didn't like the first half at all, we planned game situations that we couldn't find.”

“We had a lot of losses and we allowed the rival to lead, which put us very low.”

“For the second half we changed everything and gained possession of the ball, we were also able to work on the 3-point line at times and that helped us gain depth.”

“I haven't decided yet who is going to play on Tuesday. “We will make the best decisions so that the team performs well against Toluca.”

“Javier Hernández trained here, he has a great sense of belonging to the club. I am delighted that he can be with us, I hope we can count on him as soon as possible.”

“We adjusted during the game and began to generate more chances. We will adapt to the rival and work with the desire to continue growing.”

“If we only base ourselves on the results, it is scoring 1 more goal than the rival. We focus on continuing to grow and continue generating scoring opportunities.”

“Today we created many dangerous chances, we are just lacking forcefulness and we will continue working on that.”

“Raúl Rangel is a boy with a lot of potential, I have been seeing him in training and I made the decision for him to start. He has a lot of authority to play and needs to accumulate games and experience.”

"If we talk about the game in general, I liked some things and didn't like others, we must correct some situations, but logically if we don't win I won't be satisfied."

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Toluca's last lineup

Volpi; Pereira, Mora, Huerta; Orrantia, Ruiz, Baeza, Araújo; Domínguez, López, Meneses
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Chivas' latest lineup

Rangel; Mozo, Orozco, Sepúlveda, Chávez; Beltrán, Pérez; Guzmán, Gutiérrez, Alvarado; Macias
9:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Toluca get there?

Toluca also failed to add three in its last match played, dividing units with Puebla, who could not assert their home team.

 

9:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Chivas arrive?

Chivas tied against drew against Xolos to one goal in matchday three, but they are very motivated after the presentation of 'Chicharito' with the team, so they will be looking for a victory.

9:15 AM2 hours ago

The Chivas vs Toluca match will be played at the Akron Stadium

The Chivas vs Toluca match will be played at the Akron Stadium located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Toluca match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at Akron Stadium at 9:00 p.m.

 

