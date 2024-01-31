ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Chivas vs Toluca match corresponding to Matchday 4 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Japan: 9:00 p.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 3:00 p.m.
Australia: 2:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Toluca Statements
“We are not going to take risks because he comes from Chivas, but we are not going to get excited about it or rush into it. First Alexis' health and performance. As long as Alexis is not prepared for his game to appear, we are not going to risk whatever he is.”
Chivas Statements
“We had a lot of losses and we allowed the rival to lead, which put us very low.”
“For the second half we changed everything and gained possession of the ball, we were also able to work on the 3-point line at times and that helped us gain depth.”
“I haven't decided yet who is going to play on Tuesday. “We will make the best decisions so that the team performs well against Toluca.”
“Javier Hernández trained here, he has a great sense of belonging to the club. I am delighted that he can be with us, I hope we can count on him as soon as possible.”
“We adjusted during the game and began to generate more chances. We will adapt to the rival and work with the desire to continue growing.”
“If we only base ourselves on the results, it is scoring 1 more goal than the rival. We focus on continuing to grow and continue generating scoring opportunities.”
“Today we created many dangerous chances, we are just lacking forcefulness and we will continue working on that.”
“Raúl Rangel is a boy with a lot of potential, I have been seeing him in training and I made the decision for him to start. He has a lot of authority to play and needs to accumulate games and experience.”
"If we talk about the game in general, I liked some things and didn't like others, we must correct some situations, but logically if we don't win I won't be satisfied."
Toluca's last lineup
Chivas' latest lineup
How does Toluca get there?
How does Chivas arrive?
The Chivas vs Toluca match will be played at the Akron Stadium
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!