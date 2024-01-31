ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
What time is the match between Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player from Japan
Watch out for this Bahrain player
News - Japan
This will be Japan's tenth position in the Asian Cup where in their last edition they finished second after losing 1-3 to Qatar in the final. A total of four times they have won this tournament and also in 2011, the last time the Asian Cup was held in Qatar they managed to lift the title.
They started by coming from behind against Vietnam to take the first three points. In the second match they lost 2-1 to Iraq and closed the group stage with a 3-1 win over Indonesia. With six points, they qualified for the round of 16 as runners-up in group D.
News - Bahrain
This is the seventh time they have qualified for the Asian Cup and the fifth time in a row. Their best position was the fourth place they achieved in 2004. While in the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16.
In this edition they started with a defeat against South Korea, although they managed to recover to beat Malaysia and Jordan by the narrowest of margins. In the end, they finished first in Group E with six points.
Background
The Stadium