Where to watch Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

If you want to watch the Bahrain vs Japan match, it will be available on TV through Paramount +

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the match between Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

Watch out for this player from Japan

Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who has scored one goal in 19 games this season. It is his first season in the Dutch club after his good role in Belgium. He has scored three goals in this Asian Cup, scoring a brace in his last match. He has only started one game in this group stage. In 22 international appearances for Japan, he has ten goals to his name.

 

Watch out for this Bahrain player

Ali Madan, a 28-year-old right winger, plays for Ajman in the Emirates league. For his club this season he has five goals and four assists in 14 games. In this AFC Asian Cup he has scored one goal and provided one assist. In addition, he has started all the matches in the group stage. In 66 caps for Bahrain, he has 11 goals and two assists.

 

News - Japan

They came into the Asian Cup undefeated, with a total of 10 consecutive victories. Their last defeat was against Colombia in March 2023 in a friendly match. They closed 2023 with two important victories in their fight to reach the 2026 World Cup. While they have played two preparatory matches for the Asian Cup where they scored two thrashings, 5-0 against Thailand and 6-1 against Jordan. In their last major tournament, the 2022 World Cup they reached the round of 16 defeating Spain and Germany in the group stage. 

 

This will be Japan's tenth position in the Asian Cup where in their last edition they finished second after losing 1-3 to Qatar in the final. A total of four times they have won this tournament and also in 2011, the last time the Asian Cup was held in Qatar they managed to lift the title. 

 

They started by coming from behind against Vietnam to take the first three points. In the second match they lost 2-1 to Iraq and closed the group stage with a 3-1 win over Indonesia. With six points, they qualified for the round of 16 as runners-up in group D.

News - Bahrain

They came to the Asian Cup after finishing 2023 by playing two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup where they won against Yemen, but lost against United Arab Emirates. In preparation they have played two friendly matches before playing in the Asian Cup after losing against Angola 0-3 and against Australia. 

 

This is the seventh time they have qualified for the Asian Cup and the fifth time in a row. Their best position was the fourth place they achieved in 2004. While in the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16. 

 

In this edition they started with a defeat against South Korea, although they managed to recover to beat Malaysia and Jordan by the narrowest of margins. In the end, they finished first in Group E with six points.

Background

A total of ten times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for Japan, which has won eight times, twice Bahrain has won. They have not met since 2010 in the Asia Cup qualifiers where Japan won 2-0. There is only one precedent of these two teams in the Asia Cup was in 2004 where Japan beat Bahrain 3-4 in the semifinals.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, which is located in Doha, Qatar. It was inaugurated in October 2021 and has a capacity for 44400 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Bahrain and Japan will meet in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on January 31, 2024.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
