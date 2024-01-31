ADVERTISEMENT
Tottenham vs Brentford can be tuned into the CBS App live streams.
What time is the Tottenham vs Brentford match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.
Brazil: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 01:30 hours
Nigeria: 06:30 hours
South Africa: 07:30 hours
Australia: 06:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 7:30 p.m.
Brentford Statements
"We know we're up against a fantastic team and club, but we know that when we're in it we can go anywhere and win."
"He is a key player, they are a different team with him. He has changed the rules of the game for them this season."
"We will do everything possible to sign the 12 players and we will be very busy for the next two days. We will try to see if we can sign one more."
"We got the most important player, Sergio Reguilón, because we had an absolute need in the left-back area."
Tottenham statements
"I don't know. What we'll try to do is win the games. That's always my approach, it's not about getting ahead of things. Tomorrow we'll put out a team that we think can make us win the football game."
"I don't see any income. The expenses are a little different since I'm not fully committed to it; other people are doing the work around it. I would say it's unlikely on both fronts without ruling anything out."
"It's disappointing that we missed out on both cups and we're not in Europe because our fans are really clamoring for success. I can't let that guide my course, us. We continue to grow as a team and finish the second half of the year stronger than "The first will put us in a good position to continue challenging. It's not just about winning a trophy, if we want to compete at that level, there is still a lot of work to do."
"It's been a bit different, I think I've been less involved than in the summer. With Johan [Lange] and his group of people working alongside him, I've had less involvement in a lot of the preliminary things. My role is still specific to what probably should be around the final decision."
