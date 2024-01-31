ADVERTISEMENT

2:30 AM26 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Tottenham vs Brentford live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Brentford live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:25 AM31 minutes ago

Where and how Tottenham vs Brentford online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the CBS channel.

Tottenham vs Brentford can be tuned into the CBS App live streams.

2:20 AM36 minutes ago

What time is the Tottenham vs Brentford match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Brentford match on January 31, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.

Brazil: 1:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Japan: 1:30 p.m.

India: 01:30 hours

Nigeria: 06:30 hours

South Africa: 07:30 hours

Australia: 06:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 7:30 p.m.

2:15 AM41 minutes ago

Brentford Statements

Thomas Frank spoke before traveling to Tottenham: "I think Ange has done a good job. I like the attacking approach, I like the all or nothing approach, I think she is brave and you have to be brave to create great things."

"We know we're up against a fantastic team and club, but we know that when we're in it we can go anywhere and win."

"He is a key player, they are a different team with him. He has changed the rules of the game for them this season."

"We will do everything possible to sign the 12 players and we will be very busy for the next two days. We will try to see if we can sign one more."

"We got the most important player, Sergio Reguilón, because we had an absolute need in the left-back area."

2:10 AMan hour ago

Tottenham statements

Ange Postecoglou spoke prior to this match: "The last thing I heard is that he should be back tomorrow at some point. I'm disappointed for him, but he did well. It's good to have him back and he should be fine for Saturday."

"I don't know. What we'll try to do is win the games. That's always my approach, it's not about getting ahead of things. Tomorrow we'll put out a team that we think can make us win the football game."

"I don't see any income. The expenses are a little different since I'm not fully committed to it; other people are doing the work around it. I would say it's unlikely on both fronts without ruling anything out."

  "It's disappointing that we missed out on both cups and we're not in Europe because our fans are really clamoring for success. I can't let that guide my course, us. We continue to grow as a team and finish the second half of the year stronger than "The first will put us in a good position to continue challenging. It's not just about winning a trophy, if we want to compete at that level, there is still a lot of work to do."

"It's been a bit different, I think I've been less involved than in the summer. With Johan [Lange] and his group of people working alongside him, I've had less involvement in a lot of the preliminary things. My role is still specific to what probably should be around the final decision."

2:05 AMan hour ago

Latest Brentford lineup

Flekken, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Maupay.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Tottenham's latest lineup

Vicar; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Johnson, Werner, Richarlison.
1:55 AMan hour ago

How does Brentford get there?

Brentford was victorious against Nottingham Forrest three goals to two, the visiting team will seek to add three and get out of the bottom of the general table.

1:50 AMan hour ago

How does Tottenham arrive?

Tottenham tied by two goals against Manchester United in the match corresponding to matchday 22 of the Premier League, they will look to add three in this match.

1:45 AMan hour ago

The Tottenham vs Brentford match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham vs Brentford match will be played at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium located in Tottenham, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Brentford match, corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
