What time is Liverpool vs Chelsea match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Chelsea of January 31 th in several countries:
Watch out for this Chelsea player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Chelsea's iconic center forward Raheem Sterling. The England striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Raheem Sterling knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for England.
Chelsea's final lineup:
D. Petrovic; M. Gusto, A. Disasi, T. Silva, L. Colwill, M. Caicedo, E. Fernandez; C. Palmer, C. Gallagher, R. Sterling; A. Broja.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The reigning World Cup winner has become a key part of Jürgen Klopp's starting XI, as, thanks to him, the Red's have great ball distribution and creation of dangerous chances for the strikers to score and make the Liverpool fans explode.
Last Liverpool line-up:
Alison; J. Gomez, V. Van Dijk, I. Konaté, C. Bradley, C. Jones, A. Mac Allister, H. Elliot; D. Núñez, D. Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:
Liverpool and Chelsea have met on a total of 194 occasions (80 Liverpool wins, 49 draws, 65 Chelsea wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Liverpool side. In terms of goals, 285 goals have gone Liverpool's way, while 263 have gone Chelsea's way. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season in the Premier League matchday 1 where Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea.
The Chelsea team in their last match managed to beat Fulham by the minimum difference, being able to obtain three points that catapulted them to the top 10 of the Premier League, improving little by little their performance in the season, having with expectation the fans of the blues who are waiting to see how their team can get into some European competition at the end of the season as the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League. They will also have a taste of what the Carabao Cup final will be like, as they will face Liverpool. At the moment, Chelsea is positioned in ninth place with 31 units that have been the product of 9 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats.
Gradually recovering
On the other side of the coin, Liverpool is dominating English soccer at ease as they are currently competing in the FA Cup, they are in the Grand Final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Chelsea for the first title of the year and at the moment they are at the top of the Premier League, where day after day, Liverpool keeps adding points to separate themselves from their pursuers in the race to wrest the crown of monarch from Manchester City. Likewise, in the UEFA Europa League, Liverpool is the number one candidate to win the title, so today, the Red's have an outlook that could end up full of trophies. Liverpool currently lead the Premier League with 45 points from 13 wins, 6 draws and one defeat.
They want to be crowned this year
Liverpool will seek to prevail this year in the Premier League and be crowned again as in 2020 when they were champions for the first time under the Premier League format in English soccer, now, the team led by Jürgen Klopp is breaking it and it seems that they are the only contenders to take the crown away from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and everything seems to indicate that the end of the 2023/2024 season will be fruitful for the Red's as they remain alive in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League, having the possibility of lifting up to four trophies as far as this season is concerned. For now, Liverpool are first overall with 48 points from 14 wins, 6 draws and 1 defeat.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already covered, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET.
