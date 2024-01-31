ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Iran vs Syria Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Iran vs Syria AFC Asian Cup.
What time is the Iran vs Syria AFC Asian Cup?
This is the start time of the game Iran vs Syria of January 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 pm.
Bolivia: 12:00 pm.
Brasil: 1:00 pm.
Chile: 1:00 pm.
Colombia: 11:00 am.
Ecuador: 11:00 am.
Estados Unidos: 11:00 am ET on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
México: 10:00 am.
Paraguay: 11:00 am.
Perú: 12:00 pm.
Uruguay: 1:00 pm.
Syria's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Ahmad Madanieh, Thaer Krouma, Aiham Ousou, Mouaiad Al Ajaan, Abdul Rahman Oues, Ezequiel Ham, Jalil Elías, Ammar Ramadan, Mahmoud Al Aswad, Pablo Sabbag and Ibrahim Hesar.
Iran's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Alireza Beiranvand, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanani, Ehsan Hajsafi, Sadegh Moharrami, Mehdi Taremi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Ghayedi and Ali Gholizadeh.
Players to watch from Syria
We must keep an eye on these three players from Syria. The first is attacker Omar Khribin (#7), he plays in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and could score in Wednesday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Forward Ibrahim Hesar (#21) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and plays for Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. Finally, 34-year-old goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Syria
Syria was in Group B along with Australia, India and Uzbekistan. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete in the quarterfinals. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will have to lead the team to victory. They achieved third place in the group with 4 points after achieving 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost. Their last game was against India on January 23, 2024, the match ended in a 1-0 victory at the Al Bayt Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Players to watch from Iran
The next three players are considered key to Iran's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Syria. The player Mehdi Taremi (#9) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's top scorer and plays for FC Porto in the Portugal League. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Striker Saman Ghoddos (#14) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important. His great ball control makes him the team's biggest assister and he plays for Brentford in the Premier League. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Saudi Pro League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Iran
Iran's football team was in Group C along with UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. They finished in first place in the group with 9 points after winning 3 games, 0 tied and 0 lost. Their last game was against UAE on January 23, 2024 resulted in a victory, the match ended 2 to 1 at the Education City Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is located in the city of Doha, Qatar. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 10,000 spectators and was inaugurated on June 3, 2013. It is one of the newest stadiums in Qatar and cost 76 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup: Iran vs Syria!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.