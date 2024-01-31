ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Barcelona vs Osasuna match for LaLiga 2024?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Osasuna of January 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Osasuna's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sergio Herrera, Alejandro Catena, Juan Cruz, David García, Moi Gómez, Pablo Ibáñez, Iker Muñoz, Johan Mojica, Rubén Peña, Ante Budimir and Raul García.
Barcelona's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Iñaki Peña, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, João Cancelo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Romeu, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.
Osasuna players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Osasuna's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Barcelona. The Croatian player Ante Budimir (#17) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Chimy Ávila (#9) is another distributor of the game on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Sergio Herrera (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Osasuna in the tournament
Osasuna had a bad start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in twelfth position in the general table after 7 games won, 5 tied and 9 lost, they have 26 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Osasuna's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 28, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Barcelona players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Barcelona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Osasuna. Poland player Robert Lewandowski (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Ilkay Gündogan (#22) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Barcelona in the tournament
The Barcelona football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 13 games won, 5 tied and 3 lost, achieving 44 points. Barcelona seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on January 27, it ended in a 5-3 defeat against Villarreal at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Barcelona, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and is the temporary home of the Barcelona Football Club. It was inaugurated on May 20, 1929 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.