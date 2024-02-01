ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami on TV in real time?

Al-Nassr - Inter Miami

International friendly match

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024;

Time: 3pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

Referee: Not announced by the organizers

Where to watch: DAZN (Streaming)

When is the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will kick off at 1pm ET at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the international friendly between the Saudis and the Americans. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Inter Miami

Callende; Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen e Alba; Gressel, Busquets e David Ruíz; Luis Suárez e Messi. 
Probable Al-Nassr

Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte e Alex Telles; Fofana e Brozovic; Anderson Talisca, Otávio e Sadio Mané; Khalid Al-Ghannam
Luís Castro:

Coach Luís Castro has confirmed that the Portuguese star will miss Thursday's friendly in Riyadh. CR7 is undergoing treatment for an injury:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We'll see in the next few days if he can start working with the team. He'll be absent from the game," said the Portuguese coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo Out!

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in the final stages of recovery from injury, remains out of action for Al-Nassr. Luís Castro's side will face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next Thursday (1st).

Last week, Al-Nassr had friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang canceled due to the Portuguese star's injury. The team continued training on Chinese soil, even though the match was canceled.

Last Monday (29), Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Busquets, Jordi Alba and company, lost 4-3 to Al-Hilal in another friendly. The match could have marked the reunion of Messi and Neymar, but the Brazilian is recovering from a knee injury and was not on the pitch.

Al-Nassr's last official match was on December 30, when they beat Al-Taawoun 4-1 in the Saudi League. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are in second place in the domestic league.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami, on the other hand, represent North American soccer and are looking to improve their performance in order to do well in the season ahead, bearing in mind that their team is still in pre-season.

In the last edition of the MLS, Inter Miami disappointed their fans by suffering an early exit in the regular phase of the competition, but their star-studded squad has the fans excited and hoping for better results in 2024.

Among the highlights are names like Argentina's Lionel Messi and Uruguay's Luis Suárez, who have already played out rivalry matches against Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Inter Miami's performance in recent friendlies doesn't inspire much confidence, considering that the team has yet to win a game.

Al Nassr:

Encouraged by their five-game winning streak this season, Al Nassr are still in contention for the title in all the competitions they've entered and will be motivated to do well against the Americans.

With the advantage of playing in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr boast a number of star players, with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as the main figure in their squad.

In their most recent match, the team faced Al-Taawon and came out on top with an overwhelming 4-1 victory, managing to control the offensive action despite the adversity of playing away from home.

The win left them in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 46 points from 19 games, seven points clear of leaders Al-Hilal.

TIME AND PLACE!

Al-Nassr and Inter Miami face off on Thursday (1), starting at 3pm, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match is a friendly between the Saudi club and the North American club and they are meeting for the first time in their history.

Al-Nassr is one of the giants of Saudi Arabian soccer and is trying to establish itself on the world stage. However, their main absentee for this afternoon's game will be Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still recovering from injury. The Arab team have not played since December 30, when they played in the local league.

For their part, Inter Miami, who are awaiting the start of the season in the United States, are continuing their routine of exhibition games. And Argentinian striker Lionel Messi is the main attraction, with a guaranteed appearance in the game later today.

Welcome to the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive international friendly match between two teams: Al-Nassr on one side. On the other is Inter Miami. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
