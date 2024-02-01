ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brazil vs Venezuela Live Score Here
HOW DOES BRAZIL ARRIVE?
Esses resultados refletem a força e a determinação dos jovens jogadores brasileiros, que têm mostrado um alto nível de desempenho sob pressão. Destaque para a vitória sobre o Chile Sub-23, onde a equipe brasileira enfrentou um empate por 1 a 1 e emergiu vitoriosa nos pênaltis, evidenciando sua capacidade de lidar com situações adversas.
Além disso, o Brasil Sub-23 demonstrou sua superioridade em confrontos internacionais, vencendo equipes como México, Honduras, Estados Unidos e Colômbia em uma série de jogos disputados. No entanto, enfrentou um revés contra o Marrocos Sub-23, onde sofreu uma derrota por 1 a 0, mostrando que ainda há áreas para melhorar.
A equipe tem sido liderada por um grupo talentoso de jogadores, cujo desempenho excepcional tem sido fundamental para os sucessos recentes. Com um estilo de jogo coletivo e ofensivo, o Brasil Sub-23 tem impressionado tanto em casa quanto em jogos internacionais.
Esses resultados positivos refletem o trabalho árduo dos jogadores, comissão técnica e equipe de apoio, bem como a qualidade do desenvolvimento do futebol jovem no Brasil. Com uma base sólida e um talento promissor, a Seleção Brasileira Sub-23 continua a ser uma força a ser reconhecida no cenário internacional, deixando os fãs ansiosos por mais sucessos e conquistas futuras.
HOW DO YOU GET TO VENEZUELA?
However, previous results show an irregularity in the team's performance. On 15 June 2023, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco U20. Before that, on June 11, they lost 2-1 to France U18. However, there was an important victory over Saudi Arabia U23 on June 8, winning 1-0.
On June 5, 2023, they faced Costa Rica U23 and lost 2-1. Looking back, on June 12, 2022, they lost 2-1 to France U20. Before that, on June 9, 2022, they beat Colombia U19 1-0. And on June 5, 2022, they also beat Ghana U20 2-1.
These results show a mix of performances, with some important wins interspersed with disappointing defeats and draws. It looks like the team is working well. You are in a process of development and adjustment, seeking consistency in your game. Recent results, especially the victory over Colombia, could provide positive momentum for the team as they continue to prepare and compete.
SPEAK UP, RAMON MENEZES!
“Once again the great balance of this competition became evident; All games are difficult and we faced this, with many difficulties in our three matches, against Bovia, Colombia and Ecuador. Our opponent this afternoon has a great team, knows how to make a very strong transition and likes to control the game.”
“It was incredibly hot (around 30 degrees). Now We had played a few days ago, against Bolivia, at the same time. We knew about all this difficulty. But our objective was to obtain the classification now. in the third game and this was accomplished.”
“Pirani is great. Very intelligent, he is. He is a player with a lot of movement, sometimes inside on the left side, sometimes on the right side. He has a very good ability to improvise and knows how to hold the ball well.”
BRAZIL!
CLASSIFICATION!
2) Ecuador - seven points
3) Venezuela - five points
4) Bolivia - one point
5) Colombia - zero points
VENEZUELA IN HOME
