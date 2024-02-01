ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento match for the Argentine Liga Profesional.
What time is the Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento match for Argentine Liga Profesional 2024?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento of February 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on TNT Sports.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on Fanatiz Mexico.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Peru: 5:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Boca Juniors' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sergio Romero, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema, Frank Fabra, Luis Advíncula, Luca Langoni, Jorman Campuzano, Ezequiel Bullaude, Juan Edgardo Ramírez, Guillermo Fernández and Miguel Merentiel.
Sarmiento's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Fernando Monetti, Juan Insaurralde, Diego Calcaterra, Gabriel Díaz, Elías López, Iván Morales, Fernando Godoy, Sergio Quiroga, Alfredo Amarilla, José Mauri and Agustín Fontana.
Players to watch for Sarmiento
The next three players are considered key to Sarmiento's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Boca Juniors. Argentine player Lucas Melano (#16) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer from last season and we could see him score on Thursday. Next is forward Sergio Quiroga (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the Argentine Professional League last season. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Fernando Monetti (# 22), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Argentine Professional League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
Sarmiento in the tournament
Sarmiento's team started the Argentine Professional League (Argentina's first soccer division) well, they are in ninth position in the general table with 0 games won, 1 draw and 0 lost, achieving 1 point. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 4 places in Group B to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the tournament championship. Sarmiento's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 25, 2024 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tigre at the Monumental de Victoria and in this way they achieved their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Boca Juniors players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Boca Juniors' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Sarmiento. The player Miguel Merentiel (#16) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer from last season and we could see him score on Thursday. The next is the Peruvian player Luis Advíncula (#17), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the Argentine Professional League last season. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sergio Romero (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Argentine Professional League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
Boca Juniors in the tournament
Boca Juniors had a good start in the Argentine Professional League within Group B, they are in eighth position in the general table after 0 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost, they have 1 point. Boca Juniors seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 27, 2024 and resulted in a 0-0 draw against Platense at Ciudad de Vicente López and in this way they achieved their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The New Gasometer is located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 47,964 spectators and is the home of San Lorenzo de Almagro. It was inaugurated on December 16, 1993 and cost 15 million dollars to build.