8:48 PM3 days ago

Goals and Highlights

5:23 PM3 days ago

102'

The meeting is over! United takes the win in a thrilling match.
5:20 PM3 days ago

98'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Mainoo's right-footed shot ends up going sideways into the net.
5:16 PM3 days ago

95'

Goal, goal, goal for Wolves! Neta appeared in the area, sent a left-footed shot into the goal, the ball went in and he scored the equalizer and his double.
5:09 PM3 days ago

91'

Fernandes' powerful shot ends up going wide of the goal.
5:05 PM3 days ago

85'

Goal, goal, goal for Wolves! Kilman's left-footed shot on goal ends up going in with a lot of momentum.
4:57 PM3 days ago

80'

Fernandes' right-footed shot on goal, but the ball does not reach the opponent's goal.
4:53 PM3 days ago

75'

Goal, goal, goal for United! After Fernandes' cross, McTominay sent a tremendous header into the goal and the third goal for the visitors.
4:50 PM3 days ago

74'

Mainoo's right-footed shot at goal is blocked.
4:49 PM3 days ago

71'

Goal, goal, goal for Wolves! Sarabia's shot from the penalty spot ends up in the back of the net.
4:48 PM3 days ago

68'

Penalty for the Wolves! Casemiro brings down the home player and the penalty is awarded.
4:46 PM3 days ago

63'

Wolves change. Bellegarde leaves the match and takes the place of Sarabia.
4:39 PM3 days ago

58'

Dawson's left-footed shot on goal, but the ball goes into the stands.
4:35 PM3 days ago

54'

Wolves change. Aït-Nouri replaces Doherty.
4:30 PM3 days ago

49'

Kilman's header inside the area ends up going over the end line.
4:25 PM3 days ago

45'

The teams return to the field and the second half begins.
4:10 PM3 days ago

45+5'

At the end of the first half, the score remains in favor of the visitors.
4:02 PM3 days ago

44'

The match is very tight, with both teams looking to get to the goal, but they stay in the middle of the field.
3:54 PM3 days ago

37'

Neto's cross, Doherty appeared at goal, but the ball ended up going wide.
3:52 PM3 days ago

34'

Close! Garnacho was looking for the third, but the defense ended up deflecting his shot in a great way.
3:49 PM3 days ago

29'

Doyle shot inside the box for a stoppage time goal, but the ball went wide.
3:43 PM3 days ago

26'

Casemiro's powerful header ends up going wide of the goal.
3:42 PM3 days ago

22'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! The second came from Højlund, the left-footed shot went in under the three posts.
3:41 PM3 days ago

21'

After Lemina's cross, Semedo shot from outside the box, but the ball went wide.
3:38 PM3 days ago

16'

The game was quite lively on both sides of the field, as they sought to gain possession of the ball.
3:31 PM3 days ago

11'

Casemiro sent a lethal shot at goal, but the ball went wide of the goal.
3:25 PM3 days ago

5'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Rashford sends a powerful right-footed shot into the goal that ends up in the back of the net.
3:19 PM3 days ago

0'

The match between Wolves and United kicks off.
3:16 PM3 days ago

MAnchester United: LineUp

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
3:16 PM3 days ago

Wolves: LineUp

José Sá; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Pedro Neto; Cunha.
3:11 PM3 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of this important match.
3:11 PM3 days ago

At home

The Wolves are already at the stadium, looking for a great game, goals and a victory to give a great match.
3:11 PM3 days ago

Present

Manchester United has already arrived at the stadium, they will go all out to score three goals and give a great match this matchday.
2:54 PM3 days ago

To continue adding

The Wolves have now gone eight games unbeaten, after starting with a bad streak, so they will be looking to continue in this direction.
2:49 PM3 days ago

What a tip!

Manchester United have lost three of their last four away games, so they will be going all out to break that streak.
2:44 PM3 days ago

It won't be long now!

Less than half an hour to go before the match between these teams, a great duel is coming this matchday.
2:39 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this!

That's three consecutive games United have won at Molineux, so they'll be looking to continue that run.
2:34 PM3 days ago

What a thing!

Of the last seven meetings, the home team has lost in six of this match, the home team will go all out to make it three in this game.
2:29 PM3 days ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Wolves v Manchester United match. Stay tuned, we will soon share the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
2:24 PM3 days ago

Don't leave here to follow Wolves vs Manchester United live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolves vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Molineux Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:19 PM3 days ago

Where and how Wolves vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Tottenham vs Brentford can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:14 PM3 days ago

What time is the Wolves vs Manchester United match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Wolves vs Manchester United match on February 1, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:15 p.m.

Brazil: 2:15 p.m.

Chile: 2:15 p.m.

Colombia: 2:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:15 p.m.

Peru: 6:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.

Japan: 2:15 p.m.

India: 02:15 hours

Nigeria: 07:15 hours

South Africa: 08:15 hours

Australia: 07:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:15 p.m.

2:09 PM3 days ago

Manchester United Statements

Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media prior to the meeting: “He took responsibility, but the rest is an internal matter. I think the statement was clear, so let's focus on the game [against Wolves]. “We are going to focus on winning football games.”

“It has nothing to do with that or me. However, discipline is necessary on and off the field in football, because there is a line between the two. “Every player is aware of this, and every professional knows what it requires.”

“He registered two goals and two assists in his last two performances in the Premier League. We also saw that he is developing his bond with Rasmus Hojlund, so we want to continue with this process.”

“I think we are quite confident. If we are at our best, we know we can beat anyone, and everyone on the squad is convinced of that. In addition, the return of the injured will make the team stronger. That will help us maintain motivation, mood and spirit.”

“We have to see each game as if it were a final. We have to bring out the best in us, because this team has a lot of experience. Although the players who returned need minutes and game rhythm, I think we are going to go into this game well. We played a friendly, a cup match and now we are going to return to action in the Premier League. So, we have to take the next step. We have to help these players regain their best form.”

“Clearly, but we have to catch up first. The players know it, but the team will become stronger now. The absence of players in crucial positions weakened us this season, and the changes did not help in the development of routines. So, we have to keep everyone fit and improve so that the results are better too.”

2:04 PM3 days ago

Manchester United's latest lineup

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Diogo Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Højlund.
1:59 PM3 days ago

Wolves' latest lineup

Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Doherty, Doyle, Lemina, Sarabia, Neto, Cunha.
1:54 PM3 days ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United failed to score three against Tottenham at home, in this match they will seek to score three and give joy to their fans who need to celebrate a victory in a great way. Those led by Ten Hag will go all out to give a great game.

1:49 PM3 days ago

How do Wolves arrive?

Wolves only added one point during their visit to Brighton where, despite their attempts, they were unable to open the scoring and were struggling until the end of the match. The locals will look to put on a great duel to make it three at home against their people.

1:44 PM3 days ago

The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at the Molineux Stadium

The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at the Molineux Stadium located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
1:39 PM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Wolves vs Manchester United match, corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Molineux Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
