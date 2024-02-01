ADVERTISEMENT
Al Lang Stadium
The match will take place at the Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. The stadium was inaugurated in 1947 for St. Petersburg Cardinals baseball games. In 2011 it was converted into a soccer stadium, hosting games of the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The stadium can hold just over 7,000 fans.
Retrospect
There have been nine games between Cincinnati and NE Revolution, with one win for Cincinnati, three draws and five wins for New England. This will be the first friendly between the teams, while in the MLS there have been eight games, with Cincinnati winning one, New England drawing three and New England winning four.
Probable Revolution
New England Revolution's probable team, also based on their last outing, is: Edwards, Farrell, Kessler, Romney and Jones; Kaye, Polster, Buck, Carles Gil and Chancalay; Bou.
Probable Cincinnati
Cincinnati's probable team, based on the club's last official game, for this friendly is: Celentano, Powell, Mosquera and Murphy; Arias, Kubo, Moreno, Acosta and Barreal; Vázquez and Boupendza.
Eastern Conference
In the MLS Eastern Conference last season FC Cincinnati topped the table with 69 points, with Orlando City just behind on 63 and the Columbus Crew on 57. New England were fifth on 55 points, tied with the Philadelphia Union, four points clear of Atlanta United and six of Nashville, while the NY Red Bulls and Charlotte FC rounded off the play-offs in G-9 on 43 points.
Last Matches: Revolution
The New England Revolution come into the match on the back of three defeats in their last games. At the end of 2023, on October 28, they lost 3-1 away to the Philadelphia Union, with goals from Gazdag, Uhre and Harriel, while Bou added a second. And on November 8, at home to the same Union, the defeat was 1-0, with a goal from Donovan. Finally, in a friendly on Wednesday (24) at home, the defeat was 3-0 to the NY Red Bulls.
Last Matches: Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati went far in the MLS, reaching the Conference Finals, where they played the Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals, winning 1-0 on November 25 with a goal from Mosquera in second-half stoppage time. And in the final, on December 2, they lost 3-2 to the Columbus Crew, with goals from Powell (own goal), Rossi and Ramírez, while Vázquez and Acosta scored for Cincinnati. On Friday (26), they lost 2-1 away to Austin in a friendly.
