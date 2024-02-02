ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90´
The referee adds 7 minutes to the commitment
79´
Dilane Bakwa misses a shot and misses the equalizer for the home team.
69´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR STRATSBOURG! DILANE SCORES THE INJURY TIME WINNER!
67´
Delay in match Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
55´
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Vitinha replaces Manuel Ugarte.
52´
Substitution, Strasbourg. Emanuel Emegha replaces Moïse Sahi.
49´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY MARCO ASENSIO! THE SPANIARD SENDS IT INTO THE NET AND SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE MATCH!
45+6´
PSG wins by the narrowest of margins at the end of the first half.
45´
The referee adds 6 minutes of compensation.
40´
Play is stopped due to an injury Kylian Mbappé.
36´
Lucas Hernández (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR PSG! MBAPPÉ NAILS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET TO GIVE THE PARISIANS A 1-0 LEAD.
27´
Sissoko gets a yellow card after fouling Mbappé in midfield.
15’
Mbappe's shot goes over the crossbar
6’
The Parisians missed, the goalkeeper makes a great save and avoids the first goal of the game.
1’
PSG seeks three points away from home
STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting XI that PSG sends to the field to face Strasbourg on the pitch.
STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting XI that Strasbourg sends to the field to face PSG on the pitch.
THEY MADE THEM LESS SO
At the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, the Portuguese footballer expressed that he believes the Saudi Pro League has undergone significant development.
"The Saudi League is not worse than Ligue 1. The Saudi Pro League is more competitive than Ligue 1, I can say that after a year there. We are already better than the French league."
THE ARABS ARE ALREADY IN FRANCE
The Saudis currently own Newcastle in the Premier League and are now looking to acquire a club in France's Ligue 1 with the intention of competing with Paris Saint-Germain. According to reports, part of this ambitious plan involves having Zinedine Zidane as coach in this project.
TO PSG?
According to The Athletic, PSG have Marcus Rashford on their list of possible signings for next season. The Parisian club had already shown interest in the player in 2022, although at that time the deal did not materialize due to Rashford's contract renewal with Manchester United. However, the disappointing season under Ten Hag and the player's lack of discipline seem to have exhausted patience at Old Trafford, which could open the possibility of an exit for Rashford.
MBAPPÉ PLANS ALREADY IN PLACE
A plan is being executed in Paris, the so-called Mbappé plan. This plan seems to be eternal and will remain so until the final chapter of this never-ending soap opera is written. However, despite the fact that all parties involved seem to be aligned in making short-term decisions, avoiding looking to the horizon, the situation presents a remarkable instability and uncertainty. This juncture practically forces PSG to explore and consider alternatives to the possibility of changes in the future.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for Ligue 1 is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the pitch with the best matches in the world.
Tune in here Strasbourg vs PSG Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Strasbourg vs PSG match.
What time is Strasbourg vs PSG match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Strasbourg vs PSG of February 2nd in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 2, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Argentina
|
February 2, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 2, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Brazil
|
February 2, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Chile
|
February 2, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Colombia
|
February 2, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 2, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Spain
|
February 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Mexico
|
February 2, 2024
|
14:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
February 2, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Strasbourg player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic French center forward, Kevin Gameiro. The French striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kevin Gameiro knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Strasbourg.
Strasbourg's final line-up:
M. Sels, F. Guilbert, A. Sylla, L. Perrin, M. Senaya; I. Sissoko, J. Mwanga; Angelo, H. Diarra, D. Bakwa; K. Gameiro.
Watch out for this PSG player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the attacker and future star of world soccer, Kylian Mbappé. The French player of PSG is very loved by the fans of the team and he himself has been responsible for giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until reaching the small area to put a blinding shot to give PSG the advantage in the commitment.
Last PSG lineup:
G. Donnarumma; Lucas, D. Pereira, Marquinhos, W. Z-Emery; Vitinha, M. Ugarte, C. Soler; B. Barcola, K. Mbappé, O. Dembélé.
Background:
Strasbourg and PSG have met on a total of 69 occasions (12 Strasbourg wins, 19 draws, 38 PSG wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the PSG side. In terms of goals, 108 goals have been scored in favor of PSG, while 62 have been scored in favor of Strasbourg. Their last meeting was on matchday 9 of the 23/24 season, when PSG beat Strasbourg 3-0.
About the Stadium
The Stade de la Meinau is a soccer stadium located in Strasbourg, France. It is the home of Racing Club de Strasbourg, a French professional soccer club. The stadium has witnessed historic moments and has been an important place for soccer fans in the region. The stadium was inaugurated in 1914 and has been renovated and modified several times over the years to meet modern standards. The capacity of the stadium has varied over time due to renovations. Currently, it can hold around 26,000 spectators. The Racing Club de Strasbourg soccer club has used the Stade de la Meinau as its main venue since its opening. The club has experienced both successes and challenges over the years, and the stadium has been the scene of numerous exciting matches.
The match of the season
For a club like Strasbourg, which is not so popular in its league and enjoys hosting big clubs at its stadium when the calendar marks the season, it means that it is the opportunity to showcase itself individually and collectively so that the same club or another giant will look at its next signings of the season, It is also the opportunity to get three points in a duel that will always come with the role of victims because of the big differences that exist between the two squads, with all these characteristics, is that Strasbourg will seek to take three valuable units to the Parisians. At the moment, Strasbourg is in ninth place with 6 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats, for a total of 24 points.
Looking for three away points
The Paris Saint-Germain team is dominating Ligue 1 at ease thanks to the great work of Spanish coach Luis Enrique since his arrival at the Parisian team and at the moment, it seems that until the end of the season, PSG will walk quietly to lift one more league title in France. At the moment, PSG is the leader of the competition with 46 points from 18 matches played, where they won 14 times, drew 4 times and lost only once. In terms of statistics, PSG has 44 goals for and 14 goals against, leaving them with a +30 goal difference. Likewise, this match will be very important in the run-up to 2024 as it will help them gain confidence to reach the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in good shape.
The race to win Ligue 1 continues
The teams are still in the race to continue positioning themselves in the top positions of the local competition to qualify for some international club competition such as the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League or UEFA Conference League and in the case of others, to save themselves from relegation in order to stay in the top circuit of Spanish soccer, also, with already half of the season gone, little by little the teams that will fight for the title this season are beginning to be glimpsed. For this match, PSG and Strasbourg face each other at the Coliseum Stadium, where the Parisian team will want to get three points to stay in the lead of the competition, since a slip could give their pursuers a chance to tighten their efforts and in the worst case scenario, lose the title.
Kick-off time
The Strasbourg vs PSG match will be played at Stade de la Meinau, in Strasbourg, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 LaLiga: Strasbourg vs PSG!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.