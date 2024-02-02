ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

It's over

Leeds wins 1-0 against Bristol, in a match corresponding to the EFL Championship, reaching a very even duel, which in the end in a space the visitors closed the match.
90+3'

Leeds substitution, Crysencio Summerville comes off for Joël Piroe
90'

4 minutes of compensation are added
86'

Leeds substitution, Glen Kamara replaces Sam Byram
83'

Leeds substitution, Wilfried Gnonto comes off for Jaidon Anthony.
79'

Leeds have the ball, looking for the second goal.
74'

Bristol change, Ross McCrorie comes off for Sam Bell.
69'

Bristol continue to miss the Leeds goal
64'

Robert Dickie sees a yellow card
60'

Bristol substitution, Joe Williams and Nahki Wells for Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Anis Mehmeti
58'

Bristol fails to create much danger
53'

Leeds continue to look for the same formula, they want to get in on the flanks
48'

GOOOOOL! from Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto shot from inside the box and crossed it to the right post.
45'

Second half begins
45+2'

The first half is over
45'

2 minutes of compensation are added 
40'

Bristol fail to reach the Leeds goal, while pressing in midfield
35'

Possession starts to split, where Leeds are on top. 
30'

Leeds is in front, arriving on both flanks
25'

Leeds are driving the attack, they want to open the scoring
20'

The home team wants to extend its lead
15'

Leeds had a goal, but the goalkeeper one-handedly clears away the danger
10'

Bristol start to have the ball and are the first to reach the goal
5'

Leeds starts with the ball
Match kicks off

The match between Bristol City and Leeds United is set to kick off at Ashton Gate in a well-attended encounter.
They take the field

Both teams take to the field for the start of this EFL Championship match at Ashton Gate.
Bristol's next match

The home side are coming off a 2-2 draw with Coventry City in their last match, but still have several games in hand. 
Wed, Feb. 7, Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City, English FA Cup
Bristol XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Ashton Gate, a duel corresponding to the EFL Championship.

1Max O'Leary

26Zak Vyner

16Robert Dickie

19George Tanner

6Matty James

8Joe Williams

12Jason Knight

3Cameron Pring

2Ross McCrorie

21Nahki Wells

15Tommy Conway

Leeds XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Ashton Gate, a duel corresponding to the EFL Championship.

1Illan Meslier

4Ethan Ampadu

14Joe Rodon

3Júnior Firpo

22Archie Gray

24Georginio Rutter

8Glen Kamara

44Ilia Gruev

9Patrick Bamford

10Crysencio Summerville

29Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds' next match

The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Tue, Feb. 6 Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United, English FA Cup
Antecedents

This will be the 44th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 26 wins for Leeds, 9 draws and 8 for Bristol, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 0 wins have gone to Bristol, while Leeds were left with 5 wins and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they do not have a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Leeds United 2 - 1 Bristol City, Oct. 7, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 1 - 0 Bristol City, Feb. 15, 2020, England Championship
Bristol City 1 - 3 Leeds United, Aug. 4, 2019, English Championship
Bristol City 0 - 1 Leeds United, Mar. 9, 2019, English Championship
Leeds United 2 - 0 Bristol City, Nov. 24, 2018, English Championship
They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this EFL Championship match.
They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
 
Tune in here Bristol City vs Leeds United in a EFL Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bristol City vs Leeds United match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Bristol City vs Leeds United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Leeds United of February 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Leeds United live

The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Bristol City vs Leeds United on streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Leeds player

The 22 year old attacker from Holland, Crysencio Summerville has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......

Netherlands attacker Crysencio Summerville, the attacker will play his 27th game for his club, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the England U-21 league and 3 assists, currently he has 12 goals in 26 games and 7 assists.
Watch out for this Bristol player

Scotland striker, 24 year old Tommy Conway has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......

Scotland striker, Tommy Conway, the attacker will play his 23rd game for his club, in the past he played 25 as a starter and 9 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the English league and 3 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 22 games.
How are Bristol coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against West Ham United, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Coventry City 2 - 2 Bristol City, Jan. 30, 2024, English Championship
Bristol City 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest, Jan. 26, 2024, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1 - 1 Watford, Jan. 20, 2024, English Championship
Bristol City 1 - 0 West Ham United, Jan. 16, 2024, English FA Cup
Preston North End 2 - 0 Bristol City, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
How are Leeds coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leeds United 1 - 1 Plymouth Argyle, Jan. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Leeds United 1 - 0 Norwich City, Jan. 24, 2024, English Championship
Leeds United 2 - 1 Preston North End, Jan. 21, 2024, English Championship
Cardiff City 0 - 3 Leeds United, Jan. 13, 2024, England Championship
Peterborough United 0 - 3 Leeds United, Jan. 7, 2024, English FA Cup
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Bristol City vs Leeds United EFL Championship match. The match will take place at Ashton Gate Stadium, at 15:00. 
 
