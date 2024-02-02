ADVERTISEMENT
90'
The match Heidenheim 0-0 Borussia Dortmund is over.
85'
In the final minutes of the match, Dortmund is not giving up and is looking for the win in these final minutes.
80'
Dortmund presses and doesn't let up the intensity in search of the win.
75'
Heidenheim is also making changes in order to strengthen the defensive backline.
70'
Borussia Dortmund makes changes with the intention of being much more offensive.
65'
The substitute players get up to warm up for possible changes.
60'
Heidenheim suffers from the pressure exerted by Dortmund.
55'
Dortmund presses forward looking to open the scoring.
50'
There were no changes for the second half, with the same 22 players taking the field.
45'
Halftime Heidenheim 0-0 Dortmund.
40'
Last minutes of the first half, the two teams are tied goalless before the break.
35'
The goal is disallowed for offside.
30'
Dortmund goal, the first goal of the match with a great individual play.
25'
The scoreboard does not move and continues the scoreless draw in this match.
20'
Dortmund completely dominates the game but fails to reach the final area with danger.
15'
Borussia goes forward and presses looking for the opponent's mistake.
10'
The home side pressed forward, trying to make Dortmund uncomfortable and looking to create danger with counter-attacks.
5'
Dortmund starts with more dominance and possession.
Kickoff
The match between Heidenheim and Dortmund kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are ready and waiting for the signal to take the field for the start of the match.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before kickoff.
Great Entrance
Great entrance that is lived in the stadium, full house we will have for the start of this day in the Bundesliga, certainly a spectacular atmosphere.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for the beginning of this match that promises to be one of the best.
Heidenheim lineup
This is the lineup of the locals:
Dortmund lineup
This is the Borussia Dortmund lineup:
All ready in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium and are preparing to warm up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Little by little, the fans are beginning to arrive at the stadium, a large entrance is expected for this match that promises to be very exciting at the start of another Bundesliga match day.
Stay tuned for Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live in Bundesliga 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live matchday 20 of the Bundesliga 2024, as well as the latest information from the Voith Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Bastian Dankert, who will have the task of bringing order to a match that promises to have a lot of friction, but with his international and national experience he will try to bring this match of the second day in the Bundesliga to a good end, this will be the central referee for tomorrow.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow there will be no more games other than Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim in the 20th round of the Bundesliga, until Saturday we will have more games with top quality teams and players looking for the 3 points in another round of the most important league in Germany.
Where and how to watch Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund online live in Bundesliga 2024
Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match will be broadcast on television on Sky Sports channel.
The Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.
If you want to watch Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match day 20 of the Bundesliga?
This is the kick-off time for the FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match on February 2, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hours
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m.
Brazil: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 4:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 4:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m.
Japan: 00:30 a.m.
India: 2:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 7:30 a.m.
South Africa: 8:30 a.m.
Australia: 0530 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:30 hours
Spain: 20:30 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best, full of intensity, emotions and goals.
Background
The record leans to Borussia Dortmund very slightly, as they have met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of a game won by Borussia Dortmund, a draw and Heidenheim has never been able to get the win against Dortmund, so tomorrow they will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and to dream with the third position for the moment.
How does FC Heidenheim arrive?
On the other hand, FC Heidenheim comes from a one-goal draw against Hoffenheim, a team that has remained in the middle of the general table with ups and downs this season in the Bundesliga, currently in 10th position with 23 points and a record of 6 games with a win, 5 draws and 8 losses, they will seek against one of the best teams in the Bundesliga, get 3 points that will be golden for them, this way both teams arrive to the 20th round of the Bundesliga 2024.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund has just defeated Bochum 3-1 in another Bundesliga match day, they took advantage of playing at home and with their fans to get 3 very important points and to be placed in the fourth position with 36 points and a record of 10 wins, 6 draws and only 3 defeats, they will try to get 3 more points against Heidenheim to keep them with more tranquility at the top of the general table.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund, match day 20 of the Bundesliga 2024. The match will take place at the Voith Arena at 13:30.