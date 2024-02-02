ADVERTISEMENT

8:35 AM2 days ago

8:30 AM2 days ago

END OF THE MATCH | JORDAN QUALIFIES FOR THE ASIAN CUP SEMIFINALS

8:25 AM2 days ago

​🔃​ 90+6'

Jordan exhausts the changes. Abu Jalbush takes the field.
8:20 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 90+4'

Tajikistan is going all out in the final stages of the game
8:15 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 90'

Seven minutes of injury time
8:10 AM2 days ago

​🔃​ 88'

Double change for Jordan and still one change to go
8:05 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 86'

We are entering the last minutes of the match. Tajikistan is pressing for an equalizer.
8:00 AM2 days ago

​🟨​ 83'

Yellow to Ali Olwan for time wasting.
7:55 AM2 days ago

​🔃​ 80'

Double change for Jordan. Sadeh and Abu Hasheesh enter the field.
7:50 AM2 days ago

​🔃​ 77'

First change for Tajikistan, Nuriddin Khamrokulov enters the field.
7:45 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 74'

Dzhalilov's free-kick is low and goes into the wall.
7:40 AM2 days ago

​🟨​ 72'

Yellow card for Rajaei Ayed and a dangerous foul for Tajikistan
7:35 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 70'

Good individual play by Al Naimat, who beat several defenders and assisted Al-Tamari, who sent the ball wide.
7:30 AM2 days ago

⚽ GOOOOOOOAAALL

GOAL BY JORDAN. GOAL BY NASIB. 

 

Nasib's header from a corner kick was deflected by center back Khanonov and into the goal. Jordan takes the lead on the scoreboard.

 

7:25 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 60'

Hour of encounter, slow pace on the part of both teams and the scoreboard continues without moving 
7:20 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 55'

Jordan's center back fell asleep, Shervoni stole the ball and sent the ball just wide. Tajikistan started the second half better.
7:15 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 51'

Alisher Shukurov's shot from outside the box goes over the goal.
7:10 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 46'

Second 45 minutes start without changes
7:05 AM2 days ago

HALF TIME

The corner fell to Ali Olwan, who sent the ball over the goal and this ended the first half. There are no goals and Jordan dominates, although Takiyistán crashes the ball on the crossbar 
7:00 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 45+4'

Hanonov headed Hanonov's cross into the corner. Therefore, the last of the first half will be for Jordan with a corner.
6:55 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 45'

The referee added five minutes of stoppage time.
6:50 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 40'

We are entering the last minutes of the first half and the score is still unchanged for now
6:45 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 35'

Another chance for Jordan when Ali Olwan's shot was saved by goalkeeper Yatimov. The rebound fell to an attacker, but the referee signaled offside.
6:40 AM2 days ago

🔃 30'

First change in the match. Samiev leaves injured and is replaced by Soirov.
6:35 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 25'

There is now a clash with players from both teams, but the referee warns but does not show a card.
6:30 AM2 days ago

⏱️ 19' REVIEW ON VAR

A possible penalty against Jordan was reviewed in the VAR, although it was finally decided that there was nothing in that play. There will be a corner

 

6:25 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 15'

Double chance now for Tajikistan. A pass back to Ehson Panshanbe, who sent the ball over the crossbar. From the rebound Shukurov tried from outside the box, but the ball went wide.

 

6:20 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 10'

In these first minutes, Jordan is the team that is creating the most danger.
6:15 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 3'

First shot of the match. Yazan Al Naimat drove in a shot from the edge of the box, but the ball went narrowly wide.
6:10 AM2 days ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The first possession of the match belongs to Tajikistan.
6:05 AM2 days ago

ALL READY

The 22 players take the field. Before the match starts, both national anthems will be played.
6:00 AM2 days ago

Referee

Chinese referee Fu Ming, a FIFA referee since 2014, will be in charge of the first round of the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals
5:55 AM2 days ago

XI Jordan

Abulaila; Nasib, Arab, Ajalin; Haddad, Ayed, Rawadbeh,Mardi; Tammari, Olwan; Naimat.
5:50 AM2 days ago

XI Tajikistan

Yatimov; Safarov, Hanonav, Dzhuraboev, Nazarov; Shukurov, Umarbaev; Mabatshoev, Panjshanbe; Samiev, Dzhalilov.
5:45 AM2 days ago

Jordan returns to quarterfinals 13 years later

This is the third time in their history that they have reached the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. After reaching the quarterfinals in 2004 and 2011. However, in the previous two they were eliminated in this round.
5:40 AM2 days ago

The Stage

This is how the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium looks like before the start of the match

 

 

5:35 AM2 days ago

Asia Cup 2024 quarterfinals get underway

Tajikistan and Jordan will face each other in the first round of the quarterfinals. In addition, we will have the match between Australia and South Korea. The winners of these duels will face each other in the semifinals.

 

5:30 AM2 days ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Tajikistan and Jordan will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
5:25 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned for Tajikistan vs Jordan

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tajikistan vs Jordan as well as the latest information from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
5:20 AM2 days ago

Where to watch Bahrain vs Japan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

If you want to watch the Tajikistan vs Jordan match, it will be available on television on Paramount +


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

5:15 AM2 days ago

What time is the match between Tajikistan vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

5:10 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player from Jordan

Yazan Al Naimat, a 24-year-old striker, plays for Al-Ahli SC in the Qatari league. In 12 matches he has four goals and five assists for his club. He has two goals and two assists in the Asian Cup. In all the matches he has been a starter. In 34 caps for Jordan he has 13 goals and three assists.

 

5:05 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this player from Tajikistan

Parvizchon Umarbaev, a 29-year-old midfielder who plays in the Bulgarian league for CSKA 1948 Sofia. He has started all four matches of the Asian Cup where he has scored a goal, on the last day of the group stage. He has 48 caps for Tajikistan where he has scored ten goals.

 

5:00 AM2 days ago

News - Jordan

A team that ended the year without a win in its last seven matches. Before the start of the Asian Cup, they played two friendly matches where they beat Qatar, but were beaten by Japan. 

 

This is their fifth time in the Asian Cup. Their greatest record is reaching the quarterfinals, something they achieved in both 2004 and 2011. In the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16. 

 

They started the Asian Cup by thrashing Malaysia 0-4, while in the second match they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea. In the last match they were narrowly defeated by Bahrain. They have known all the signs in the group stage. They finally qualified as the best third-placed team with four points. In the round of 16 they defeated Iraq with two goals in injury time, winning 2-3.

4:55 AM2 days ago

News - Tajikistan

They came into the Asian Cup on a high note with six straight matches without defeat. In their only preparation match they beat Hong Kong 1-2.

 

This is their first time participating in the Asian Cup and they did not start well. They opened with a goalless draw against China and in their last match they lost 1-0 against Qatar. On the last matchday they beat Lebanon after coming from behind to get their first win in the Asian Cup. In the end, they finished second in Group A with four points, qualifying for the round of 16. In the first round, they defeated the United Arab Emirates in a penalty shootout.

4:50 AM2 days ago

Background

A total of five times these two teams have faced each other with a balance of three wins for Jordan, one match was won by Tajikistan and the other ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was last November in the World Cup qualifiers where they played to a 1-1 draw. This will be the first time that Tajikistan and Jordan meet in an AFC Asian Cup match.
4:45 AM2 days ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, located in Rayan, Qatar. The stadium was inaugurated in December 2020 and has a capacity of 45032 spectators.

 

4:40 AM2 days ago

Preview of the match

Tajikistan and Jordan will meet this Friday, February 2, 2024 in the quarter-final of the Asian Cup 2024.
4:35 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Tajikistan vs Jordan in AFC Asian Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
