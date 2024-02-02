ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all!
END OF THE MATCH | JORDAN QUALIFIES FOR THE ASIAN CUP SEMIFINALS
⚽ GOOOOOOOAAALL
Nasib's header from a corner kick was deflected by center back Khanonov and into the goal. Jordan takes the lead on the scoreboard.
ALL READY
Jordan returns to quarterfinals 13 years later
The Stage
Asia Cup 2024 quarterfinals get underway
This is their fifth time in the Asian Cup. Their greatest record is reaching the quarterfinals, something they achieved in both 2004 and 2011. In the last edition they were eliminated in the round of 16.
They started the Asian Cup by thrashing Malaysia 0-4, while in the second match they were held to a 2-2 draw by South Korea. In the last match they were narrowly defeated by Bahrain. They have known all the signs in the group stage. They finally qualified as the best third-placed team with four points. In the round of 16 they defeated Iraq with two goals in injury time, winning 2-3.
News - Tajikistan
This is their first time participating in the Asian Cup and they did not start well. They opened with a goalless draw against China and in their last match they lost 1-0 against Qatar. On the last matchday they beat Lebanon after coming from behind to get their first win in the Asian Cup. In the end, they finished second in Group A with four points, qualifying for the round of 16. In the first round, they defeated the United Arab Emirates in a penalty shootout.
Background
