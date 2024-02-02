ADVERTISEMENT

2:01 PM2 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

1:56 PM2 days ago

1:51 PM2 days ago

1:46 PM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

1-0.
1:41 PM2 days ago

96'

Angola goes on the attack in the last minutes of the game.
1:36 PM2 days ago

91'

Let's go until 97 minutes.
1:31 PM2 days ago

86'

Zito dropped the bomb, but the Nigerian goalkeeper held on without fear.
1:26 PM2 days ago

81'

Nigeria controls the actions in the final stretch of the confrontation and manages the result.
1:21 PM2 days ago

76'

NOT WORTH! Osimhen finished with class, scored a great goal, but the celebration was blocked. The play is offside and the game remains 1-0 for Nigeria.
1:16 PM2 days ago

73'

Mabululu took a card.
1:11 PM2 days ago

70'

Odirlei Souza got a card.
1:06 PM2 days ago

65'

Nigeria tries to raise the area, but Angola's defense cuts high.
1:01 PM2 days ago

60'

The game gains intensity and a lot of competition in midfield. Nigeria remains ahead.
12:56 PM2 days ago

55'

Bassey got carded.
12:51 PM2 days ago

50'

Nigeria exchanges passes at the beginning of the second half.
12:46 PM2 days ago

STARTED OVER

1-0.
12:41 PM2 days ago

BREAK

1-0.
12:36 PM2 days ago

45'

Let's go until 48 minutes.
12:31 PM2 days ago

40' NIGERIA GOAL

AHEAD! After pressure in the final stretch, Nigeria opened the scoring with Lookman in the last minutes of the first half.
12:26 PM2 days ago

35'

Angola has less ball possession and shots in the match, but arrived with more danger in this period.
12:21 PM2 days ago

30'

Nigeria finished twice in the last minutes, but still without showing much danger to Angola's goal.
12:16 PM2 days ago

25'

Nigeria grows in the match in the final stretch of the first half.
12:11 PM2 days ago

20'

The game drops in intensity in the last minutes and both teams are unable to finish.
12:06 PM2 days ago

15'

Angola has more shots at the beginning of the match, but the match continues with no change in the score.
12:01 PM2 days ago

10'

Angola goes on the attack, presses in the first minutes and the game takes on an emotional atmosphere.
11:56 AM2 days ago

5'

The game starts the same with both teams looking to attack.
11:51 AM2 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
11:46 AM2 days ago

11:41 AM2 days ago

11:36 AM2 days ago

11:31 AM2 days ago

11:26 AM2 days ago

11:21 AM2 days ago

11:16 AM2 days ago

Watch Nigeria vs Angola Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Nigeria vs Angola match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:11 AM2 days ago

NIGERIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Nigerian Football Federation
Photo: Disclosure/Nigerian Football Federation
11:06 AM2 days ago

ANGOLA ACTING AS A VISITOR!

Angola has had a mixed performance in its recent football games, showing signs of consistency but also facing some challenges. In the last ten games, they recorded three wins, four draws and three defeats. Of note are the victories over Mauritania, Bahrain and the Central African Republic, indicating the team's ability to secure positive results against a variety of opponents. However, the defeats to Iran and Ghana demonstrate areas where the team may need to improve, be it defense, creating scoring opportunities or consistency throughout the match. The draws against Algeria, D.R. Congo, Mauritius and Mozambique show that Angola is You are able to compete at a similar level with other teams, but also highlight the need to convert draws into wins. Overall, the last few games have provided the You will gain valuable insights into your strengths and areas of development as you seek to achieve even more consistent and competitive performance in upcoming challenges.
11:01 AM2 days ago

NIGERIA ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!

In recent games, the Nigeria national football team has displayed a varied performance, reflecting a mix of wins, draws and one defeat. Starting with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cameroon, they demonstrated their ability to dominate the game. However, they then faced a draw against Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial and Lesotho, with scores of 1-1 in both matches, showing some inconsistency in converting opportunities into victories. Previously, they achieved a thrilling 3-2 victory over Moçambique and a thrashing of São Tomé and Principe 6-0, displaying its offensive potential. However, they suffered a disappointing defeat to Guinea-Bissau 0-1. Before that, they had an impressive run of victories over Ghana and Sierra Leone, with scores of 2-1 and 2-1, respectively. However, they struggled against Ghana, drawing 1-1. Their run of games ended with a 0-1 defeat to Tunisia. The Nigerian team appears to be seeking consistency in their performance, alternating between positive and negative results as they prepare for future challenges.
10:56 AM2 days ago

GAME STAGE!

The Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny is is a football stadium located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Opened in 1952, it is a modern hotel. It is one of the most iconic and important stadiums in West Africa. With a capacity for more than 35,000 spectators, it is home to prominent football clubs such as ASEC Mimosas and Africa Sports National. In addition to sporting events, the stadium has also hosted several cultural and political events over the years, including music concerts and political rallies.

The stadium is named after Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the first president of Côte d'Ivoire after the country’s independence from France in 1960. Houphouët-Boigny is ; He is considered an important figure in the country’s history and also played a significant role in African politics as one of the prominent leaders of the independence movement.

The Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny is a great place to stay. more than just a sports arena; is It is a symbol of national pride and a place where the community comes together to celebrate both sporting achievements and important cultural and social events. Its rich history and cultural importance make it a significant landmark in the cityscape of Abidjan and in the history of Côte d'Ivoire.

10:51 AM2 days ago

CONFRONTS!

Head-to-head clashes between Nigeria and Angola over the years have been evenly matched, with both teams demonstrating competitiveness. In the last clash recorded in 2018, Nigeria emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Previously, in 2012, the two teams drew 0-0. Previous clashes date back to 2005, 2004 and even 2004. even decades ago. In 2005 and 2004, the games ended in a draw, 1-1 and 0-0 respectively. In more distant clashes, Angola achieved a 1-0 victory in 1989, while Nigeria emerged victorious 1-0 in 1989 and there was a 2-2 draw in 1988. These results tell a story It is competitive between the two nations in football, with neither side clearly dominant. Both teams have shown skill and determination on the field, promoting exciting and unpredictable games whenever they face each other.
10:46 AM2 days ago

HOW DO YOU ARRIVE IN ANGOLA?

Angola demonstrated a consistent performance in its last international football games. In their last ten games, they recorded three wins, five draws and two defeats. The victories over Namibia, Burkina Faso and Mauritania stand out, showing the team's ability to achieve positive results against diverse opponents. Furthermore, the draws against Algeria, DR Congo and Cape Verde highlight the defensive solidity and the ability to compete on equal terms with teams of similar levels. However, the team needs to work to turn draws into victories, especially in balanced games. The consistency displayed suggests promising potential for the future, provided the team continues to develop its skills and strategies under appropriate technical leadership.
10:41 AM2 days ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO NIGERIA?

The Nigeria national football team has performed solidly in its recent games, reflecting its determination and skill. In the most recent matches, they won important victories over Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast, with scores of 2-0, 1-0 and 1-0, respectively. They also demonstrated resilience by drawing with Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial and Zimbabwe, with scores of 1-1 in both matches. However, they faced a challenging defeat against Guinea-Bissau. by 2-0. Their last standout game was a convincing victory over São Tomé. and Principe, with a score of 6-0. The Nigerian team appears to be well prepared and united, displaying a balance between solid defense and effective attack. With this consistent performance, they are building a solid foundation for future international challenges and competitions.
10:36 AM2 days ago

The game will be played atFelix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The Nigeria vs Angola game will be played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with a capacity at 45.000 people.
10:31 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs Angola live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
