4:49 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

1:14 PM2 days ago

122'

It's over! South Korea takes the victory and catapults to the Semifinal. 
1:09 PM2 days ago

117'

Ryan sends a tremendous fall, but the ball is deflected
1:03 PM2 days ago

111'

Australia look to press for the equalizer, but the Korean defense is going all out.
12:59 PM2 days ago

106'

The extra time period begins, and what a game is coming.
12:56 PM2 days ago

105+6'

The first overtime period is over, and an exciting second half is about to begin.
12:51 PM2 days ago

105+3'

He's leaving! After reviewing the play in the VAR, the referee determines that O'Neill should be sent off.
12:46 PM2 days ago

104'

Goal, goal, goal for South Korea! Powerful shot from Heung-Min that ends up in the back of the net.
12:44 PM2 days ago

100'

Min-Jae's powerful shot on goal, but the ball goes wide.
12:38 PM2 days ago

95'

Behich sends a lethal shot, but it is blocked.
12:38 PM2 days ago

90'

The first overtime starts.
12:33 PM2 days ago

90+9'

Regular time is over, the match goes to overtime.
12:28 PM2 days ago

90+6'

Goal, goal, goal for South Korea! Hee-chan popped up in stoppage time to level the scores.
12:27 PM2 days ago

90+1'

Young-Woo's cross to the goal, but the defense ends up deflecting the ball.
12:26 PM2 days ago

87'

Change of Australia. Boyle leaves the match and Burgess takes his place.
12:15 PM2 days ago

83'

Bos sent a shot at goal, but the ball was blocked by the defense.
12:11 PM2 days ago

80'

Ryan looked to reach the goal with danger, but the defense prevented him from shooting in the direction of the goal.
12:09 PM2 days ago

74'

Close! A powerful shot on goal, but Hyeon-Woo deflects the ball well.
12:01 PM2 days ago

69'

Tae-Hwan sends a tremendous shot, but the ball ends up going over the goal.
11:54 AM2 days ago

64'

A back-and-forth match, Korea tries to equalize while Australia seeks to increase the lead.
11:50 AM2 days ago

60'

Hee-Chan's powerful shot at goal, the ball passes very close to the goal, but fails to do any damage.
11:45 AM2 days ago

56'

Gue-Song's shot ended up going wide of the goal without generating any goals.
11:44 AM2 days ago

51'

Souttar anticipates correctly and blocks a shot on goal.
11:43 AM2 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
11:20 AM2 days ago

45+2'

The first half is over, Australia is up on the scoreboard.
11:17 AM2 days ago

42'

Goal, goal, goal for Australia! Goodwin sends a tremendous shot on goal that ends up going into the net for the first goal.
11:13 AM2 days ago

39'

Boyle's tremendous shot on goal, but the ball ended up going wide of the goal.
11:08 AM2 days ago

36'

Yonk-Woo's shot at goal, although the Koreans reach the goal, they are unable to score.
11:04 AM2 days ago

31'

Kang-in arrived dangerously, but the player was offside.
11:04 AM2 days ago

27'

Ryan's free kick, but the ball is deflected by the defense, which avoids the danger.
10:57 AM2 days ago

26'

Min-Jae tried to reach the opponent's goal, but the ball ended up missing the end line.
10:56 AM2 days ago

21'

Souttar sent a tremendous shot that ended up going wide.
10:52 AM2 days ago

17'

A powerful shot by Metcalfe, but the ball is deflected by the defense.
10:52 AM2 days ago

12'

Behich looked to reach the goal, but the ball did not reach the goal.
10:43 AM2 days ago

5'

The match began with both teams looking for possession in the midfield.
10:32 AM2 days ago

0'

The action gets underway in Qatar.
10:30 AM2 days ago

South Korea

Cho Hyun-Woo; Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Jae-Sung, Kim Tae-Hwan; Jeong Woo-Yeong, K. Lee; S. Heung-Min.
10:29 AM2 days ago

Australia: LineUp

M. Ryan; G. Jones, H. Souttar, K. Rowles, A. Behich; M. Boyle, K. Baccus, J. Irvine, J. Bos; R. McGree, B. Fornaroli.
10:22 AM2 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
10:17 AM2 days ago

They arrived

Australia is already in the Qatari building and will be looking to give a great match and score goals to qualify for the next stage.
10:12 AM2 days ago

Present

South Korea has already arrived at the stadium and will be looking for a great match and to score goals in order to qualify to the next stage.
10:07 AM2 days ago

A give you

Despite having only scored four times, Australia has only conceded one goal, and the Socceroos will be looking to keep up their good defense and prevent them from getting on the scoresheet.
10:02 AM2 days ago

What a tip!

South Korea has conceded six goals and scored eight, the task for the visitors is complicated, as they need to keep a clean sheet to win.

9:57 AM2 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what Al Janoub looks like to host the quarterfinals between Australia and South Korea. A great match full of emotions is expected.

9:52 AM2 days ago

What a thing!

South Korea finished second in their group with five points, the result of one win and two draws, but they will be looking to be an uncomfortable opponent.
9:47 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this

Australia has only conceded one goal, the home team will be looking to keep a clean sheet and qualify for the next round.
9:42 AM2 days ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Australia and South Korea. We will shortly share with you all the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:37 AM2 days ago

Don't leave here to follow Australia vs South Korea live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Australia vs South Korea live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Al Janoub Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
9:32 AM2 days ago

9:27 AM2 days ago

What time is the Australia vs South Korea match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Australia vs South Korea match on February 2, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:30 hours

Bolivia: 09:30 hours

Brazil: 09:30 hours

Chile: 09:30 hours

Colombia: 09:30 hours

Ecuador: 09:30 hours

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 09:30 hours

Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 09:30 hours

Japan: 09:30 hours

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 03:30 hours

South Africa: 04:30 hours

Australia: 03:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.

9:22 AM2 days ago

Australian Declarations

Graham Arnold spoke to the media prior to the quarter-final clash: “They have a strong team, but it's about what we do. We know your strengths and we will try to deal with them. Defensively we will be prepared, they have conceded 7 goals, we have only conceded 1, but we have to be better with the ball.”

"We intend to be in their faces for 90 minutes, they are very good technically and we have to nullify that by pressing."

“They are a very good team, very competitive. It will be a tough battle, but whatever the cost we will be prepared, because we want to reach the final. But we have a lot of respect for them.”

9:17 AM2 days ago

South Korea's latest lineup

Cho Hyun Woo Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Jae-Sung, Kim Tae-Hwan; Jeong Woo-Yeong, K. Lee; S. Heung-Min.
9:12 AM2 days ago

Australia's latest lineup

M.Ryan; G. Jones, H. Souttar, K. Rowles, A. Behich; M. Boyle, K. Baccus, J. Irvine, J. Bos; R. McGree, B. Fornaroli.
9:07 AM2 days ago

How does South Korea get there?

South Korea managed to reach this round after beating Saudi Arabia four goals to two on penalties, this after a tie in regular time, a situation that led to the match being prolonged.
9:02 AM2 days ago

How does Australia get there?

Australia beat Indonesia in the round of 16 with a score of four goals to zero, and in the group stage, the Australian team managed to finish in first position with seven points.

8:57 AM2 days ago

Australia vs South Korea match will be played at Al Janoub Stadium

The Australia vs South Korea match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium located in Wukair, Qatar. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:52 AM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Australia vs South Korea match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium at 09:30 am.
