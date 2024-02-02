ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
122'
117'
111'
106'
105+6'
105+3'
104'
100'
95'
90'
90+9'
90+6'
90+1'
87'
83'
80'
74'
69'
64'
60'
56'
51'
45'
45+2'
42'
39'
36'
31'
27'
26'
21'
17'
12'
5'
0'
South Korea
Australia: LineUp
To the court
They arrived
Present
A give you
What a tip!
South Korea has conceded six goals and scored eight, the task for the visitors is complicated, as they need to keep a clean sheet to win.
What a beauty!
What a thing!
Watch out for this
We are back!
Don't leave here to follow Australia vs South Korea live
Where and how Australia vs South Korea online and live
Tottenham vs Brentford can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Australia vs South Korea match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 09:30 hours
Bolivia: 09:30 hours
Brazil: 09:30 hours
Chile: 09:30 hours
Colombia: 09:30 hours
Ecuador: 09:30 hours
United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 09:30 hours
Japan: 09:30 hours
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 03:30 hours
South Africa: 04:30 hours
Australia: 03:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.
Australian Declarations
"We intend to be in their faces for 90 minutes, they are very good technically and we have to nullify that by pressing."
“They are a very good team, very competitive. It will be a tough battle, but whatever the cost we will be prepared, because we want to reach the final. But we have a lot of respect for them.”
South Korea's latest lineup
Australia's latest lineup
How does South Korea get there?
How does Australia get there?