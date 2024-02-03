ADVERTISEMENT

SUMMARY

90+6´

End of the match, Toluca beats León to take all three points.
90´

The referee adds 6 minutes of compensation.
86´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR TOLUCA! ALEXIS VEGA SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN HIS RETURN WITH THE MEXIQUENSES!
84´

Diente López's shot went just wide and La Fiera almost scored.
80´

last 10 minutes of the match, Toluca is close to getting the three points.
71´

TOLUCA CHANGE: Araujo, García and Domínguez leave the field; Villegas, Orrantia and Vega enter.
66´

The ball has become quiet, both teams are slowing down the pace of the match.
57´

CHANGE FOR LEÓN. Rodríguez leaves the field and Guardado enters.
51´

Ángel Mena came close to trying to send the ball into the back of the net but his attempt went over the bar.
46´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LA FIERA! DIENTE LÓPEZ APPEARS FOR A CROSS SHOT AND SCORES FOR THE PANZAS VERDES!
45´

Three more minutes are added to the commitment.
44´

YELLOW. The first caution of the match goes to Marcel Ruiz.
42´

Ángel Mena's shot goes over the crossbar and almost scored for León.
34´

ZEROAAAAAAA! Marcel Ruiz receives the ball outside the box, shoots a shot that goes wide of the goal.
30´

GOAL FOR THE DEVILS! MAXIMILIANO ARAUJO HITS THE GOAL AND SENDS IT INTO THE NET! THE DEVILS ARE ALREADY SCORING AT THE NEMESIO DIEZ!
23´

GOAL FOR TOLUCA! THE SECOND GOAL CAME FROM A CORNER KICK AND THE REDS INCREASED THEIR LEAD!
22´

Mena's cross is carried across the area and the ball ends up in Volpi's possession.
17´

GOAL FOR TOLUCA! GOAL FOR THE RED DEVILS! DOMINGUEZ ENTERED THE BOX AND IN A GREAT INDIVIDUAL PLAY, HE BEAT THE GOALKEEPER!
13´

POST POST POST POST! Edgar López hits the post and Toluca comes close to scoring first.
Great save by Thiago Volpi to keep the ball and stifle a dangerous play for La Fiera.
Claudio Baeza is fouled in midfield and León has the ball in their own half.
The match kicks off, Toluca and León battle for three points at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting Toluca vs León, match corresponding to Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that León will send to the pitch to try to get the three points at the Nemesio Diez Stadium on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024.
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting lineup that Toluca will send to the field to seek three points at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024.
THE CRITICS AN AUTHORITATIVE VOICE

On his return to Mexico after 17 seasons in Europe, Andrés Guardado openly expressed his regret for the lack of evolution in the structure of Mexican soccer. The experienced player lamented the persistent presence of a high number of foreign players, the limited opportunity for young talent, as well as the existence of the promotion and relegation system. These issues, according to "El Principito", are priorities and have been stagnant in Mexican soccer for several years, even having obvious repercussions with the disappointing performance of the national team in the recent Qatar 2022 World Cup.
SCANDAL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

A day after Joao Rojas left Monterrey, the leading team in Liga MX, controversy broke out due to the leak of a message from the Ecuadorian soccer player addressed to his former Rayados teammates. In the message, Rojas criticizes Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, accusing him of not having had the courage to tell him directly that he had to leave the club. The text was sent by the South American via WhatsApp to the rest of the team's players.
FROM THE LIGA MX TO THE KINGS LEAGUE

At least 10 former Liga MX players will find space in Kings League teams. The leader of this list is Martín Bravo, the former Pumas striker. The main bet of the Cuervos Club will be the 'Rata', who will share a team with Manuel Viniegra, debutant at Tigres and recently part of the Bravos de Juárez.
IN MAY THERE IS A CHAMPION

The calendar indicates that the First Leg Final will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, and the Second Leg Final is scheduled for three days later, that is, on Sunday, May 26.
SAVE THE DATES

The Play-In format, which was renewed for the second half of 2023 and allowed the teams ranked from seventh to tenth place to compete for the last two places in the Liguilla, will be maintained in the Clausura 2024. This process will take place between May 2 and 5. After this stage, the long-awaited Liga MX Fiesta Grande will begin on Wednesday, May 8.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of Mexico with the best games in the world.
Tune in here Toluca vs Leon Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Leon match.
What time is Toluca vs Leon match?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Leon of 3rd February in several countries:

Watch out for this León player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. The current León striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.

Watch out for this Toluca player:

For this match, the player to watch will be wing midfielder; Maximiliano Araújo. Toluca's audacious right winger has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player and above all a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.

Last Toluca lineup:

T. Volpi; B. Garcia, F. Pereira, V. Huerta, M. Isais; C. Baeza, M. Ruiz; J. Domínguez, J. Angulo, M. Araújo; E. López. 
Latest Lion lineup:

R. Cota; J. Ramírez, J. Barreiro, A. Frías, O. Rodríguez; A. Medina, F. Ambríz, J. Rodríguez; Á. Mena, F. Viña, N. López.
Background:

Toluca and León have met on a total of 29 occasions (9 Toluca wins, 7 draws, 12 León wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of León. In terms of goals scored, León has outscored Toluca, with a total of 50 goals scored and 39 for the home side. Their last duel dates back to Matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023 where León beat Toluca 1-0.
About the Stadium:

The Nemesio Diez stadium, also popularly known as "La Bombonera", is a soccer venue located in Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico, Mexico. It is the regular home of both Deportivo Toluca F.C. and Deportivo Toluca F.C. Femenil. Its exact location is on Avenida Constituyentes Poniente corner with Felipe Villanueva, #1000 colonia la Merced, Toluca, Estado de México.

It was inaugurated on August 8, 1954, with an initial capacity of 30,000 spectators. This stadium is located in the vicinity of Mexico City and is situated at an altitude of approximately 2667 meters above sea level, making it one of the highest altitude stadiums on the continent and in the country. It is worth mentioning that, in its beginnings, it lacked a lighting system, which forced the local team to play its matches at midday as part of the tradition. It is also notable for being the only professional stadium in Mexico oriented from east to west, in contravention of the orientation commonly established by FIFA, which prescribes north to south. The lighting system was subsequently implemented and inaugurated on April 17, 2007, coinciding with the team's participation in international tournaments. Over the years, the Nemesio Diez stadium has witnessed the conquest of nine of the ten league championships by the Diablos Rojos, the home team.

Looking to roar again

On the other hand, the León Emeralds are looking to return to the top of the general table after having to fight for a place in the big party in the Apertura 2023, passing through the Liga MX playoffs. Likewise, at the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, León wants to impose itself both at home and away and currently, with André Guardado in its ranks, there is no doubt that La Fiera is a clear contender to be among the last 8 teams that will fight for a ticket to the semifinals and, perhaps, be able to repeat the feat of the Guard1anes 2020.
4:16 PMa day ago

Hoping for great things

The Diablos Rojos del Toluca will seek to have a worthy Clausura 2024 and return to the Mexican soccer's big party after having a bad tournament last season. Likewise, this new project in the land of Mexiquense is starting to excite the scarlet fans who want to see their team fight for the Liga MX championship again, as happened in the Apertura 2022 where they came within one step of returning to glory. Likewise, in this return to their home since they have not played on their field since matchday 2, they will have to take advantage of their home advantage and impose it against the León Emeralds, who usually put up a fight every time they face the scarlets. 
Liga MX is back

The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time

The Toluca vs Leon match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Dieza in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Toluca vs Leon!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
