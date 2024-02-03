ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
END OF THE GAME
1-1.
Penalties: 3-2.
QATAR GOAL
IT’S CLASSIFICATION GOAL! Pedro Miguel converted for Qatar and secured a place in the Asian Cup semi-finals.
IT LOST
ONCE AGAIN! Masharipov missed the chance for Uzbekistan.
QATAR GOAL
Al Brake scored for Qatar, who returned to the game.
IT LOST
Now it was Uzbekistan's turn to waste the chance.
LOST AGAIN
Ali lost to Qatar.
UZBEKISTAN GOAL
Umarov converted.
LOST IT TOO
Ali was also wasted for Qatar.
IT LOST
Ashurmatov wasted for Uzbekistan.
QATAR GOAL
Afif converted and equalized
UZBEKISTAN GOAL
Shukurov converted the first.
FIM DE JOGO
1-1.
120'
Game reaches the last seconds and remains tied. Therefore, the duel will go to penalties.
110'
Both teams are not looking to take risks at the beginning of the second half of extra time.
THE SECOND HALF OF EXTENSION HAS STARTED
1-1.
END OF THE FIRST HALF OF EXTRAROGATION
1-1.
105'
Pedro Miguel got a card.
100'
Uzbekistan can't create plays.
95'
Qatar begins extra time in the offensive field.
LETS GO TO EXTENSION
1-1.
END OF NORMAL TIME
1-1.
97'
Game approaches the final minutes.
92'
There he took a card.
90'
Let's go to 102 minutes.
85'
Home team exchanges passes.
80'
Qatar tries to attack, but has little creativity.
75'
The game continues at a faster pace, but Uzbekistan is looking for the second goal at the moment.
70'
Shukurov got carded.
60' GOAL FROM UZBEKISTAN
It's a draw. Uzbekistan scored the first goal with Khamrobekov at the beginning of the second half.
55'
Uzbequistão troca paasses.
STARTED OVER
1-0.
BREAK
1-0.
45'
Let's go until 48 minutes.
42'
The game opens up in the final stretch of the first half with both teams looking to attack.
36'
Uzbekistan improves in the final stretch, exchanges passes in the offensive sector and seeks a draw.
31'
Uzbekistan goes on the attack in search of a draw in the final stretch of the first half
26' GOAL FROM QATAR
It's the first. Yusupov sent it against his own goal and opened the scoring for Qatar, who were already putting pressure on.
20'
Qatar controls the actions, has more possession of the ball and is looking for the first goal of the game.
10'
The first shot of the game comes from Qatar, but without danger.
5'
Uzbekistan exchanges passes at the start of the game.
THE GAME STARTED
0-0.
QATAR!
UZBEKISTAN ACTING AS A VISITOR!
The Uzbekistan national football team is currently playing. in a moment of prominence, with a consistent performance and positive results in its last games. In the last ten matches, the team won six wins, two draws and suffered just one defeat. Highlights include convincing victories over Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and China, demonstrating their strength on the Asian stage. Furthermore, the team achieved a valuable draw against Australia, a high-level team in international football. However, it faced defeat to the United States, which will serve as a defeat. as learning for the continuous development of the team. With a positive goal difference and a solid defense, Uzbekistan appears to be a competitive team and well prepared for future challenges. These positive results also reflect the hard work of the players, the technical committee and the support of the fans. With such a promising performance, Uzbekistan continues to assert its position as an emerging power in Asian football and aspire to even greater successes in international competitions.
CATAR ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!
The Qatar national football team has been performing remarkably well in its recent games, demonstrating consistency and determination on the field. In the most recent matches, they won important victories over teams such as Palestine, China and Lebanon, showcasing their technical quality and ability to score goals. Although they faced defeat against Jordan, they managed to bounce back quickly with convincing victories over Cambodia and Afghanistan. The 8-1 victory over Afghanistan stands out in particular, demonstrating an overwhelming dominance. Furthermore, they achieved valuable draws against high-level opponents, such as Iran. and Russia. However, they faced difficulties in some previous games, suffering defeats to teams such as Kenya and Honduras. Overall, Qatar appears to be building good momentum, with a mix of positive results and challenges overcome, preparing itself for future international challenges and competitions.
GAME STAGE!
Al Bayt Stadium is This is one of the most impressive stadiums in Qatar, host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Located in the city of Al Khor, this stadium has a capacity for approximately 60,000 spectators and has a unique architecture inspired by tents traditional methods used by nomadic desert peoples. Its structure was designed to incorporate cultural and historical elements of the country, providing a unique experience for both fans and players.
The stadium has cutting-edge technology, including air conditioning systems, ensuring thermal comfort for spectators even on the hottest days. In addition to hosting World Cup matches, Al Bayt Stadium will also serve as a venue for the World Cup. as a stage for sporting events and activities after the tournament, contributing to the development of sport in the country and leaving a lasting legacy for the local community. With its impressive structure and innovative design, Al Bayt Stadium represents not only a venue for sporting competition, but also an iconic landmark of Qatar’s architecture and culture.
CONFRONTS!
In direct confrontations between the teams of Qatar and Uzbekistan, there is a history of balanced matches and varied results over the years. Uzbekistan had moments of advantage, such as in 2013 and 2009, when they won by impressive scores. However, Qatar has also had its significant victories, such as in 2014, when they won 3-0. Both teams demonstrated their ability to win at home and away, reflecting the competitiveness between them. Furthermore, some games ended in draws, indicating the difficulty for one team to overcome the other. These clashes reflect not only the sporting rivalry between Qatar and Uzbekistan, but also the evolution and fluctuations in the performance of both teams over time. Based on this background, you are eligible. It is difficult to predict the outcome of future meetings, as both teams have demonstrated skills and determination to achieve victory.
HOW DOES UZBEKISTAN ARRIVE?
The Uzbekistan football team performed positively in its recent games, demonstrating consistency and skill on the field. In the last ten matches, they won five wins, four draws and suffered just one defeat. Highlights include the 4-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan and the triumphs over opponents such as China and Vietnam. The team also showed resilience by winning draws against strong teams like Australia and Iran. These results reflect the technical quality and tactical cohesion of the team, in addition to indicating a good form of the players. With a series of positive results, Uzbekistan demonstrates that it is well prepared for future challenges and international competitions, consolidating itself as a competitive team on the Asian football scene.
HOW DOES QATAR ARRIVE?
The Qatar national football team has performed impressively in its recent matches. In the most recent games, he won consistent victories, demonstrating his strength and skill on the field. Highlights include victories over teams such as Palestine, China, and Tajikistan, where they showed tactical dominance and offensive efficiency. Although they faced defeat against Jordan, this setback appears to be an exception in their winning streak. The Qatari team also achieved impressive results in friendly games and international competitions, such as the 3-0 victory over India. Furthermore, the recent draw against Iran suggests that they are competing on equal terms with high-level teams. With a mix of young talent and experience, Qatar appears to be cementing itself as a growing force on the Asian and international football scene.
The game will be played at Al Bayt Stadium
The Qatar vs Uzbekistan game will be played at Felix Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity at 68.895 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian Cup: Qatar vs Uzbekistan live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.