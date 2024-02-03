ADVERTISEMENT

6:15 PM20 hours ago

South Africa goes to semifinals of 2024 CAN

 

5:54 PM20 hours ago

End match

Match ends with final score on penalties South Africa 2-1 Cape Verde
5:51 PM20 hours ago

Penalty (2-1)

South Africa O X X O

Cape Verde X X X O X

5:49 PM20 hours ago

Penalty (1-0)

South Africa O X

Cape Verde X X X

5:48 PM20 hours ago

Penalty

South Africa O X

Cape Verde X X

5:47 PM20 hours ago

Penalty

South Africa O

Cape Verde X X

5:45 PM21 hours ago

Penalty

South Africa O

Cape Verde X

5:44 PM21 hours ago

Penalties

Cape Verde X South Africa

5:38 PM21 hours ago

120'

The match is over and everything will be defined from the eleven penalty kicks.
5:24 PM21 hours ago

115'

Last minutes of the match, we are 5 minutes away from going to penalties.
5:23 PM21 hours ago

110'

Both teams look exhausted and penalties are approaching.
5:19 PM21 hours ago

105'

The first extra time ends and the goal does not come.
5:05 PM21 hours ago

100'

Cape Verde waits and looks for a lethal counter attack
5:05 PM21 hours ago

95'

The teams battle for the ball at the start of overtime.
4:58 PM21 hours ago

90'

The game is over and we will go to overtime.
4:45 PMa day ago

85'

Last minutes of the game, everything indicates that we will go to overtime.
4:44 PMa day ago

80'

Cape Verde also makes changes to freshen up the national team
4:35 PMa day ago

75'

South Africa makes changes with the intention of being more offensive.
4:26 PMa day ago

70'

Many fouls are committed in the match that impede the progress of the game.
4:17 PMa day ago

65'

South Africa generates a lot of danger but fails to finish its clearest moves.
4:12 PMa day ago

60'

Cape Verde puts the pressure on and makes South Africa uncomfortable early on
4:10 PMa day ago

STARTED OVER

0-0.
4:09 PMa day ago

55'

South Africa started the second half more dangerously
4:09 PMa day ago

50'

With no changes for the second half, the same 22 players will take the field.
4:04 PMa day ago

45'

Half-time Cape Verde 0-0 South Africa
3:59 PMa day ago

40'

In the final minutes of the first half, the two teams are level at the break.
3:54 PMa day ago

35'

South Africa now comes very close to opening the scoring but the ball goes wide.
3:49 PMa day ago

30'

South Africa press and now dominate the match
3:44 PMa day ago

25'

First 25 minutes of play and the score remains goalless.
3:39 PMa day ago

20'

Cape Verde come very close to opening the scoring, but South Africa defend very well
3:34 PMa day ago

15'

Both teams press with intensity, but still fail to generate clear goalscoring moves.
3:29 PMa day ago

10'

Cape Verde tries to counterattack to get ahead
3:24 PMa day ago

5'

South Africa strikes dangerously
3:19 PMa day ago

2:44 PMa day ago

SOUTH AFRICA!

Photo: Disclosure/African Cup of Nations
Photo: Disclosure/African Cup of Nations
2:39 PMa day ago

SOUTH AFRICA ACTING AS A VISITOR!

In recent clashes, the South African football team has had mixed results. Starting with the most recent one, they achieved a 2-0 victory over Morocco, standing out with a positive performance. However, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mali and a 2-0 defeat to Rwanda, highlighting some weaknesses in their game. In previous games, they managed a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast and two important victories over Malawi and Liberia, both by tight scores of 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. However, they suffered defeats to Angola 2-0 and Madagascar 2-1. Also noteworthy is a crucial victory over Morocco 2-1. These results show an inconsistency in the performance of the South African team , which fluctuated between victories and defeats, seeking greater consistency and efficiency in its future matches.
2:34 PMa day ago

CAPE VERDE ACTING AS PRINCIPAL!

In recent games, the Cape Verde team has shown a mixed performance, with a mix of wins, draws and defeats. Starting with a crucial victory over Mauritania 1-0, followed by a thrilling draw against Egypt 2-2 and a convincing victory over Mozambique 3-0. However, they had less favorable results in some previous clashes, such as the goalless draw against Angola and the 1-2 defeat to Comoros. Before that, they beat Burkina Faso 3-1, but drew 0-0 with eSwatini. Also noteworthy are the victories over Sierra Leone 2-1, Togo 2-0 and San Marino 2-0. These results reflect a series of challenges and successes faced by the Cape Verdean team, highlighting their ability to compete against a variety of opponents. However, consistency may be an area to work on to ensure more positive results in the future.
2:29 PMa day ago

GAME STAGE!

Yamoussoukro Stade is a stadium located in the city of Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. Opened in 1983, it is a modern hotel. It is one of the main locations for sporting and cultural events in the country. With a capacity for around 25,000 spectators, the stadium is already large. It has hosted several high-profile events, including football matches, opening and closing ceremonies of sporting competitions, and musical concerts.

The stadium is It is home to the Ivory Coast national football team on some occasions, as well as serving as a venue for local club matches and international events. Its central city location and modern infrastructure make it a popular location for a variety of activities.

In addition to its sporting importance, the Stade de Yamoussoukro plays a significant role in the cultural life of Côte d'Ivoire, hosting events that promote local and international culture. With its imposing architecture and vibrant atmosphere, the stadium is a must-see. It is a symbol of the pride and identity of the Ivorian nation.

2:24 PMa day ago

CONFRONTS!

In the last direct clashes between Cape Verde and South Africa, the Cape Verdean team performed relatively well, securing three victories in five games. The last meeting in September 2017 resulted in a thrilling 2-1 victory for Cape Verde, while the previous clash was also won by Cape Verde, 2-1, showing a successful trend for Cape Verdeans against South Africans. However, there were also two goalless draws in 2013 and a 1-2 defeat in 2005. Although they achieved positive results in some clashes, the Cape Verdeans faced challenges in others, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the sport. These direct clashes highlight a competitive rivalry between the two teams, with Cape Verde showing the ability to challenge and beat South Africa on several occasions.
2:19 PMa day ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO SOUTH AFRICA?

The South African national football team has had a mixed performance in recent games. In their most recent clashes, they beat Morocco 2-0 and Namibia 4-0, while they drew with Tunisia and Lesotho, both games ending 0-0. However, they suffered defeats to Mali and Rwanda, with scores 2 to 0 and 2 to 1, respectively. The most significant results were the 2-1 victory over Côte d'Ivoire and the 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite some positive results, the team also faced difficulties, demonstrating an inconsistency in their performance. With these results, the South African team seeks to prepare and strengthen itself for future challenges and competitions.
2:14 PMa day ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO CAPE VERDE?

The Cape Verde team had a series of mixed games recently. Starting with an encouraging victory against Mauritania 1-0, followed by a thrilling draw against Egypt 2-2. They continued their good performance with a convincing victory over Moçambique 3-0. However, they struggled against Ghana, losing 1-2. Before that, they were defeated by Tunisia 0-2. The team recovered with two straight victories against eSwatini (2-0) and Angola (0-0). However, they were unable to overcome Comoros, losing 1-2, and were dominated by Algeria 1-5. They ended the game cycle with a narrow defeat to Togo by 2-3. Despite its ups and downs, Cape Verde has shown flashes of promise, but has also faced challenges that it will need to overcome to maintain positive consistency in its performances.
2:09 PMa day ago

The game will be played atStade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro

The Cape Verde vs South Africa game will be played at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
2:04 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs South Africa live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
