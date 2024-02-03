ADVERTISEMENT

12:02 PMa day ago

95'

It's over! Southampton adds another victory in this competition.
11:53 AMa day ago

89'

Bednarek's shot from outside the area, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
11:48 AMa day ago

84'

Close! Brooks looked for the third for the visitors, but the player was offside.
11:47 AMa day ago

80'

Armstrong arrived with danger, but the ball was sent wide of the end line.
11:38 AMa day ago

74'

Southampton changes. Downes and Fraser come on for Rothwell and Brooks.
11:37 AMa day ago

71'

Good intervention by Odofin to deflect the ball and avoid danger.
11:36 AMa day ago

66'

The game was quite lively, with both teams looking to take possession of the ball and reach the opponent's goal.
11:36 AMa day ago

62'

Rotherham changes. Nombe and Rathbone come on for Hugill and Lindsay.
11:27 AMa day ago

58'

Close! Downes manages to keep the ball out and prevents Rotherham from getting close.
11:26 AMa day ago

54'

Tiehi prevents the ball from passing looking for his goal.
11:17 AMa day ago

50'

Johansson's shot on goal, but the ball is deflected by Revan.
11:14 AMa day ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
10:56 AMa day ago

45+4'

The first half is over, Southampton have the lead after the first 45 minutes.
10:51 AMa day ago

43'

Revan's shot at goal, but the ball went wide.
10:46 AMa day ago

38'

Goal, goal, goal for Southampton! Armstrong increases the lead with a tremendous header into the net.
10:41 AMa day ago

32'

Peltier sends a shot on goal, but the ball is deflected and goes over the end line.
10:36 AMa day ago

26'

Good save by Revas, preventing Walker-Peters' shot from sending the ball in for the second.
10:31 AMa day ago

22'

Southampton are looking to go in front, little has been shown by Rotherham in this match.
10:26 AMa day ago

18'

Close! Armstrong's shot on goal is deflected by the defense.
10:21 AMa day ago

16'

Reevan's shot at goal, but the ball ended up going wide.
10:16 AMa day ago

10'

Good intervention by Clucas, preventing Southampton from reaching his goal.
10:11 AMa day ago

4'

Goal, goal, goal for Southampton! Bednarek's powerful header into the net goes in without any problems.
10:06 AMa day ago

0'

The action begins at the New York Stadium.
10:01 AMa day ago

Southampton: LineUp

G. Bazunu; R. Manning, J. Bednarek, T. Harwood-Bellis, K. Walker-Peters; W. Smallbone, F. Downes, S. Armstrong; R. Fraser, C. Adams, A. Armstrong.
9:56 AMa day ago

Rotherham: LineUp

V. Johansson; L. Peltier, H. Odoffin, S. Morrison, S. Revan,P. Kioso; J. Lindsay, C. Tiéhi, S. Clucas, Cafú; J. Hugill.
9:51 AMa day ago

They arrived

Both Rotherham and Southampton are already at the stadium and will be looking to give a great match and score goals to give a great game.
9:46 AMa day ago

What a gem!

This is what New York looks like, the stadium will host the 28th matchday of this EFL Championship.

9:41 AMa day ago

It won't be long now!

Less than half an hour to go until the start of this important match, ninety minutes full of emotions are expected in this building.
9:36 AMa day ago

To continue on a roll

Suthampton have 57 goals to their credit, the visiting team is looking for more goals and a new victory.
9:31 AMa day ago

What a thing!

Rotherham have conceded 57 goals in this competition, and the home team will be going all out to prevent them from conceding more goals.
9:26 AMa day ago

It's time to get out of the background!

Rotherham have only 19 points, the home team has three wins, ten draws and 15 defeats, so they urgently need to make it three out of three.
9:21 AMa day ago

To continue climbing

Southampton is in fourth position, the visiting team has 17 wins, seven draws and four defeats, so they will go all out to make it three out of three.
9:16 AMa day ago

We are back!

We're back for the minute-by-minute match between Rotherham and Southampton. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
9:11 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to watch Rotherham vs Southampton live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham vs Southampton live, as well as the latest information emerging from the New York Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
9:06 AMa day ago

Where and how Rotherham vs Southampton online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Rotherham vs Southampton can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:01 AMa day ago

What time is the Rotherham vs Southampton match corresponding to Matchday 29 of the EFL Cup?

This is the start time of the Rotherham vs Southampton match on February 3, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 09:00 hours

Brazil: 09:00 hours

Chile: 09:00 hours

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 09:00 hours

India: 10:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 03:00 hours

South Africa: 04:00 hours

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

8:56 AMa day ago

Southampton Statements

Sotuhampton manager Russell Kenneth Alexander Martin spoke ahead of this clash: "I think January has been really good. Keeping everyone like Kyle [Walker-Peters], Stu [Armstrong] and Janny B was also really important. I haven't We had just one conversation about them wanting to go and now we can feel better as a group by continuing to do what we do. I want to do."

"I'm very happy with the business we've done."

"Brooksy was our first choice, as was Joe Rothwell in his position. I saw him play for Bournemouth and Wales and he overcame something huge in his life, which says a lot about him as a character."

"When I spoke with him and he really wanted to come here, I felt very grateful and I think he is a great signing, a specialist in his position, who will undoubtedly help us a lot.

“With Brooksy, Kamaldeden, Ryan Fraser, Sam Edozie and Sam Amo [-Ameyaw], we have some really bright options at the moment.”

“We were aware of interest in him from a couple of clubs throughout January – Joe Rothwell was brought in early as an addition to Charly.

"It is an incredible opportunity for him to go play for a great football club with a great history.

"It's also an opportunity for a player who's probably been a little frustrated with the minutes he's been playing lately. He was the guy we wanted, so we did it early. If Charly had stayed, it would have been fine, but he ended up leaving. , so we already have Joe in the building."

"I think it suits everyone. Charly wants to play more football and now he has the opportunity to impress at a big club.

"We have a player here who is very hungry and had limited time at his parent club. We also keep Charly as a player.

"If he does brilliantly and Juventus want to sign him, then that's good for everyone too. We have maintained a good asset, both as a player and financially.

"I'm very happy with the business we've done and how we've done everything. It was really nice yesterday to have a deadline where I didn't have to worry about anything."

8:51 AMa day ago

Southampton's latest lineup

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; S Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone; To Armstrong, Adams, Phrase
8:46 AMa day ago

Rotherham's latest lineup

Johansson, Harding, Humphreys, Wood, Bramall, Odoffin, Lindsay, Rathbone, Ferguson, Ogbene, Hugill
8:41 AMa day ago

How does Southampton get there?

Southampton is in third position in this competition, the visiting team arrives after beating Swansea three goals to one, they will seek to continue with this victory and add goals to continue climbing.

8:36 AMa day ago

How do you get to Rotherham?

Rotherham tied 1-1 against Middlesbrough, the local squad will seek to add a victory that will help them add and climb positions in this very hard-fought competition.
8:31 AMa day ago

The Rotherham vs Southampton match will be played at the New York Stadium

The Rotherham vs Southampton match will be played at the New York Stadium located in Wukair, Qatar. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:26 AMa day ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rotherham vs Southampton match, corresponding to Matchday 28 of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at the New York Stadium at 9:00 am.
