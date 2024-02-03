ADVERTISEMENT
See you later!
99' Yellow card for Everton
96' VAR
96' GOAL EVERTON
90' Substitution for Tottenham
Out: Hojbjerg
87' Substitutions for Tottenham
Out: Maddison and Werner
86' Substitutions for Everton
Out: Calvert-Lewin and McNei
80' Substitution for Everton
Out: Young
74' Substitution for Everton
Out: Godfrey
54' THE FLAG WENT UP
51' WOW
46 'VICARIO
40' GOAL TOTTENHAM
30' GOAL EVERTON
3' GOAL TOTTENHAM
Spurs' warm-up moment
Gana Gueye in action
Will it break?
Time to start preparing
Ready to get warm on Merseyside 👊
Tottenham set
Everton lineup
Stage
Just over two hours to go ⏳
Video refereeing
AVAR: Harry Lennard
Field refereeing
Assistant 1: Dan Cook
Assistant 2: Wade Smith
Fourth official: Andy Madley
Good morning!
How and where to watch the Everton vs Tottenham match live?
If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Everton vs Tottenham match for Premier League
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star+
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, TelemundoTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Spain 1:30 pm: DAZN
Mexico 7:30 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak, Ange Postecoglou!
Signing Radu Dragusin early was great. Just like Timo Werner early was also great for us. The beauty of getting them in early is that they've already made a contribution.
It's like everything else in life, you can try to sell the vision of something to someone, but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]. Anyone who has watched us since I joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be, the kind of team we want to be.
It's a win-win situation. Being Australian, I'd love them to go through and then we'd have Son back, but part of me would love Son to win an Asian Cup. I know what that would mean for him and his country
My mission at the moment is still very much around the first team and building a first team, and you can do that at the same time as giving opportunities to young players. I think for sustainable success that's the best way to go, because the team grows together when it's guys of similar ages, as long as you have good experience with them."
Speak, Sean Dyche!
Now, the real key moment when you do both, and that's the biggest challenge in soccer, is to do both well - defend well and attack well. I think he [Pickford] can see the picture well because the organization of the team has looked good in front of him and obviously the goalkeepers can see how the team is operating - the distances, how they're working as a collective, and I think he's enjoying that in front of him.
So, yes, it's a good measure for a goalkeeper, when they think the structure is right. I think it gives them confidence and, in the same way, it gives confidence to the defensive side of the team.
It indicates that we have a competitive team that is playing in the right way to create all those [chances], but you have to score a goal. The courage to make mistakes is always fundamental for me. A lot of the performance level stats are very strong, but you have to take advantage of those stats by scoring at one end and stopping at the other. That's something that hasn't changed. We have to make sure we're focused on that, but in a way it's nice for the team to be affective in order to create those chances.
The balance is there, but the final moment of truth is what pays off. That moment of clarity in front of goal or that final pass, that final delivery, that's the icing on the cake, if you like.
We know it's a season of work and we need everyone at the moment and more and more with the injuries we have."
Classification
Spurs
With a 65% record, the Londoners have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Toffes
The Toffes have won four times. Their last win came on December 10, 2023, against Chelsea, 2-0. In the last five games, the team has suffered three straight defeats and two draws.
Goodison Park
The stadium has a total capacity of approximately 39,572 spectators, making it a medium-sized stadium in the Premier League. During its long history, Goodison Park has witnessed countless memorable matches, including Everton's games in domestic and European competitions.
The stadium has also hosted two FA Cup finals (1894 and 1910) and five matches at the 1966 World Cup, making it a permanent fixture in the history of world soccer.