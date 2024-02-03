ADVERTISEMENT

9:48 AMa day ago

See you later!

We'll leave it at that.
9:47 AMa day ago

99'

FULL TIME
9:47 AMa day ago

99' Yellow card for Everton

Dobbin 
9:47 AMa day ago

96' VAR

VAR confirms goal, no offside
9:46 AMa day ago

96' GOAL EVERTON

After a free-kick in the box, Branthwaite appeared free at the far post to head in and make it all square
9:43 AMa day ago

90' Substitution for Tottenham

In: Dragusin 

Out: Hojbjerg

9:43 AMa day ago

88'

Dobbin finds Chermiti on the edge of the box, but he beats him weakly, making life easy for Vicario
9:41 AMa day ago

87' Substitutions for Tottenham

In:   Skipp and Gil

Out: Maddison and Werner

9:41 AMa day ago

86' Substitutions for Everton

In: Beto and Dobbin

Out: Calvert-Lewin and McNei

9:15 AMa day ago

80' Substitution for Everton

In: Chermiti

Out: Young

9:14 AMa day ago

78'

Maddison sets up Hojbjerg, who passes the ball to Udogie. The ball reaches Werner, who has his cross blocked
9:09 AMa day ago

74' Substitution for Everton

In: Coleman 

Out: Godfrey

9:04 AMa day ago

70'

Richarlison receives the ball from Maddison, lays it on and shoots. Pickford gets in the way of the save and Maddison can't take advantage
9:01 AMa day ago

68'

Udogie plays for Richarlison, who is blocked by Tarkowski
8:55 AMa day ago

60'

Udogie plays for Richarlison, who is blocked by Tarkowski
8:51 AMa day ago

57'

Werner is fouled in the box, but Godfrey makes a crucial intervention
8:50 AMa day ago

54' THE FLAG WENT UP

Maddison rolls the ball back and Werner finishes into the corner. Pickford falls to save, but the assistant has already signaled offside
8:45 AMa day ago

51' WOW

Porro hits the ball into the corner. Pickford flies to keep it out
8:40 AMa day ago

47'

McNeil swings in the corner. Vicario comes out of his goal and gets the ball
8:40 AMa day ago

45'

Game restart
8:22 AMa day ago

50'

Half time
8:21 AMa day ago

46 'VICARIO

Branthwaite swings in the corner. Harrison deflects and Vicario saves. Godfrey takes the rebound, heads it over and the goalkeeper saves again
8:19 AMa day ago

45'

+5
8:19 AMa day ago

45'

Gueye ends up getting a gift from Romero, he has the option of a pass to Calvert-Lewin, decides to shoot and sends it wide of the goal
8:17 AMa day ago

40' GOAL TOTTENHAM

LOOK AT THE PIGEON! Maddison releases Richarlison, who shoots from the edge of the box and puts it past Pickford, who can't do anything about it
8:15 AMa day ago

36'

McNeil takes a free-kick and Udogie clears the danger
8:13 AMa day ago

30' GOAL EVERTON

From McNeil's corner, Vicario gets a hand to it, but can't clear. Tarkowski, at the far post, put it into the middle again and Calvert-Lewin headed it into the back of the net
8:11 AMa day ago

25'

Harrison swings in a corner at the far post. No one appears to take it
8:09 AMa day ago

19'

Mykolenko pursues McNeil. The striker hits a cross, the ball deflects off Everton's own player and goes out
7:48 AMa day ago

14'

Maddison plays a beautiful pass towards Richarlison. Tarkowski makes a good read and makes the interception
7:45 AMa day ago

11'

After a corner, McNeil strikes from the right. Vicario appears to intervene
7:43 AMa day ago

9'

Richarlison advances, plays the ball to Maddison. Udogie draws the line, giving Maddison space to shoot from the edge of the box. Tarkowski clears off the line
7:39 AMa day ago

6'

Young sends in a cross, Calvert-Lewin tries to head it in, but ends up sending it over the goal
7:37 AMa day ago

3' GOAL TOTTENHAM

Werner rolls the ball to Udogie, who lifts it over the line. Richarlison volleys in, making the law of exes count
7:31 AMa day ago

00'

Blow the whistle
7:27 AMa day ago

Spurs' warm-up moment

7:22 AMa day ago

Gana Gueye in action

7:17 AMa day ago

Will it break?

Richarlison scored Tottenham's first goal in a 2-1 win in December. However, no player who has ever played for Everton in the Premier League has scored home and away against the Toffees in the same campaign
7:12 AMa day ago

Time to start preparing

7:07 AMa day ago

Tottenham set

7:02 AMa day ago

Everton lineup

6:57 AMa day ago

Stage

6:52 AMa day ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Stuart Attwell

AVAR: Harry Lennard

6:47 AMa day ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistant 1: Dan Cook

Assistant 2: Wade Smith

Fourth official: Andy Madley

6:42 AMa day ago

Good morning!

Come again, sports fans! There's an hour to go until the game kicks off and we're already bringing you information on Everton vs Tottenham
6:37 AMa day ago

How and where to watch the Everton vs Tottenham match live?

If you want to watch the game Everton vs Tottenham live on TV, your options is: TelemundoTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:32 AMa day ago

What time is Everton vs Tottenham match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Tottenham of 3 rd February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: Star+

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 7:30 am ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, TelemundoTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO

Spain 1:30 pm: DAZN

Mexico 7:30 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

6:27 AMa day ago

Speak, Ange Postecoglou!

"We'll see how it goes. Sarr had a long trip back, so we'll see how he does in training and make a decision around him. Everyone else finished the game well, we're the same as Wednesday night

Signing Radu Dragusin early was great. Just like Timo Werner early was also great for us. The beauty of getting them in early is that they've already made a contribution. 

It's like everything else in life, you can try to sell the vision of something to someone, but if there's tangible physical evidence of it [it's easier]. Anyone who has watched us since I joined will have seen the aspirations we have to be, the kind of team we want to be.

It's a win-win situation. Being Australian, I'd love them to go through and then we'd have Son back, but part of me would love Son to win an Asian Cup. I know what that would mean for him and his country

My mission at the moment is still very much around the first team and building a first team, and you can do that at the same time as giving opportunities to young players. I think for sustainable success that's the best way to go, because the team grows together when it's guys of similar ages, as long as you have good experience with them."

6:22 AMa day ago

Speak, Sean Dyche!

"The strength of the group has come from the front to the back. We're asking the strikers to do their bit, defending up front, and the full-backs working hard in midfield and in the back four or five.

Now, the real key moment when you do both, and that's the biggest challenge in soccer, is to do both well - defend well and attack well. I think he [Pickford] can see the picture well because the organization of the team has looked good in front of him and obviously the goalkeepers can see how the team is operating - the distances, how they're working as a collective, and I think he's enjoying that in front of him. 

So, yes, it's a good measure for a goalkeeper, when they think the structure is right. I think it gives them confidence and, in the same way, it gives confidence to the defensive side of the team.

It indicates that we have a competitive team that is playing in the right way to create all those [chances], but you have to score a goal. The courage to make mistakes is always fundamental for me. A lot of the performance level stats are very strong, but you have to take advantage of those stats by scoring at one end and stopping at the other. That's something that hasn't changed. We have to make sure we're focused on that, but in a way it's nice for the team to be affective in order to create those chances.

The balance is there, but the final moment of truth is what pays off. That moment of clarity in front of goal or that final pass, that final delivery, that's the icing on the cake, if you like.

We know it's a season of work and we need everyone at the moment and more and more with the injuries we have."

6:17 AMa day ago

Classification

6:12 AMa day ago

Spurs

Tottenham are fighting to stay within the PL's G-4. Spurs are in fourth place with 43 points, the same as Aston Villa, who are just behind in fifth. 

With a 65% record, the Londoners have won three, drawn one and lost one.

6:07 AMa day ago

Toffes

With only a 42% record, Everton are in the relegation zone, in 18th place, on 18 points, one less than Luton Town, who moved up a place in the last round. 

The Toffes have won four times. Their last win came on December 10, 2023, against Chelsea, 2-0. In the last five games, the team has suffered three straight defeats and two draws.

6:02 AMa day ago

Goodison Park

Goodison Park is a soccer stadium located in Liverpool, England. It is the home of Everton Football Club, one of the most traditional and historically significant clubs in English soccer. Opened in 1892, Goodison Park is one of the oldest stadiums in use in English professional soccer, also called The Grand Old Lady. 

The stadium has a total capacity of approximately 39,572 spectators, making it a medium-sized stadium in the Premier League. During its long history, Goodison Park has witnessed countless memorable matches, including Everton's games in domestic and European competitions.
The stadium has also hosted two FA Cup finals (1894 and 1910) and five matches at the 1966 World Cup, making it a permanent fixture in the history of world soccer.

5:57 AMa day ago

Eye on the game

Everton vs Tottenham live this Saturday (3), at the Goodison Park at 7:30 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 23th round of the competition.
5:52 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Everton vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
5$
10$
15$