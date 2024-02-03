ADVERTISEMENT
See you later!
95'
92'
90'
87' GOAL IPSWICH
81' Substitutions for Ipswich
Out: Luongo and Burns
78' Substitution for Preston
Out: Millar
75' GOAL IPSWICH
70' Substitutions for Preston
Out: Riis and Frokjaer
68' Substitutions for Ipswich
Out: Sarmiento and Chaplin
64'
62'
52'
49' WOW
45'
Substitution for Ipswich
Out: Jackson
49'
48'
45'
44'
40' GOAL PRESTON
36'
33'
28'
24'
22'
19'
16'
13'
8' GOAL PRESTON
5' GOAL PRESTON
2'
00'
Ipswich lineup
Today's line-up! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ORkEN3DKBV — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) February 3, 2024
Preston lineup
📋 TEAM NEWS: Your #pnefc side facing @IpswichTown. 💪 pic.twitter.com/XqEQeesl6m — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 3, 2024
Ipswich
Preston
So long
Refereeing
Assistant 1: James Mainwaring
Assistant 2: Sian Massey-Ellis
Fourth official: Ben Speedie
Good morning!
How and where to watch the Preston North End vs Ipswich Town match live?
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Preston North End vs Ipswich Town match for EFL Championship
Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission
Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission
Chile 8:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission
Peru 7:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission
Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission
Speak, Kieran McKenna!
During the window we did a very good job in a challenging market, adding four players who bring different qualities to the group.
We want to have that versatility in the way we play and especially in the way we attack, having different ways of attacking and scoring goals. We've added, for example, Jeremy and Kieffer who bring different profiles to the group and then with Ali and Lewis we've added different qualities that make us a more difficult team to prepare for. It's also about adding people who will add to the group we have and the culture we've built here, so we feel we've added four players who will do that.
We're looking forward to getting on with the last 18 league games."
Speak, Ryan Lowe!
It's going to be quiet, but I think we did well in the summer doing all our business. It's well documented that we wanted to do this and we never want to get to the last day of the transfer window, rushing around trying to sign players.
We have a lot of players on the radar in different categories, different positions, but we won't do anything in January. They've done fantastically well. I said in my program notes that Kieran [McKenna] has done a fantastic job with a good group of players. They've recruited good players. He still has a lot of players who were with them in League One, where they had a fantastic season, scored a lot of goals and played some exciting soccer.
The belief is huge for our group of players. If they believe they can go and do it, nine times out of ten they will. When we arrive and we're really on the right track, we're a good team and we can beat anyone on our day, and that's what we have to do."
Classification
Blues
In their last five games, the Blues have picked up four draws, three in a row, and one win.
Lilywhites
Deepdale
It is one of the oldest stadiums in continuous use in English professional soccer, making it a place of great historical significance in the sport. Deepdale has been the scene of landmark moments in English soccer. The first turnstile entrance in 1878 and the 1966 World Cup matches are just a few examples of the stadium's rich history. The statue of Tom Finney, one of the greatest players in Preston North End's history, perpetuates his memory and serves as an inspiration to new generations.
With a total capacity of approximately 23,408 spectators, Deepdale is considered a medium-sized stadium in England. Throughout its long history, the stadium has undergone several renovations and upgrades to improve its facilities and ensure the comfort of fans.
Deepdale is known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during Preston North End's home games. The club's fans, known as "Lilywhites", create an engaging atmosphere for the team.