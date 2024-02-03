ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 PMa day ago

See you later!

We'll leave it at that.
11:59 AMa day ago

95'

FULL TIME
11:57 AMa day ago

92'

Hutchinson lifts it to Moore, who stops it in Woodman's defense
11:54 AMa day ago

90'

+5
11:53 AMa day ago

87' GOAL IPSWICH

LOOK AT HIM! Moore comes up well and hits a cross into Woodman's right-hand corner
11:47 AMa day ago

81' Substitutions for Ipswich

In:  Harness and Al-Hamadi 

Out: Luongo and Burns

11:42 AMa day ago

78' Substitution for Preston

In: Brady

Out: Millar

11:42 AMa day ago

75' GOAL IPSWICH

Davis puts it over Moore's head, who just has to brace it in the middle
11:36 AMa day ago

70' Substitutions for Preston

In: Osmajic and McCann

Out: Riis and Frokjaer

11:35 AMa day ago

68' Substitutions for Ipswich

In: Broadhead and Hutchinson 

Out: Sarmiento and Chaplin

11:31 AMa day ago

64'

Sarmiento swings in the corner. Clarke heads over the crossbar
11:25 AMa day ago

62'

Davis advances down the left and crosses into the box, but Moore can't head the ball into the net
11:17 AMa day ago

52'

Frokjaer tries to pass the ball to Riis, but the striker can't keep his balance and loses the ball
11:16 AMa day ago

49' WOW

Davis curls a free-kick towards goal and hits the post
11:15 AMa day ago

45'

Game restart
11:15 AMa day ago

Substitution for Ipswich

In: Kieffer Moore

Out: Jackson

10:54 AMa day ago

49'

Half time
10:53 AMa day ago

48'

A fine piece of build-up play from Ipswich for the first time, with the ball falling to Lewis on the edge of the box. He hits it weakly and Woodman calmly holds on
10:49 AMa day ago

45'

+4
10:49 AMa day ago

44'

Millar crosses for Potts, who sees his shot deflected for a corner
10:49 AMa day ago

40' GOAL PRESTON

After a moment of pressure, the ball fell to Keane in the box, who did nothing but score his second of the game
10:43 AMa day ago

36'

Potts did brilliantly to intercept Sarmiento's shot, before winning a free-kick in the same play
10:38 AMa day ago

33'

Everything is peaceful. Nobody's trying to create anything
10:37 AMa day ago

28'

Luongo is brought down by Potts on the edge of the box. There's an aerial ball
10:36 AMa day ago

24'

Browne takes a chance from outside the area, but hits a shot over the defender
10:27 AMa day ago

22'

A high ball finds Millar on the left, but the striker can't cross for Riis
10:27 AMa day ago

19'

Sam Morsy has a bloody nose and receives medical attention
10:24 AMa day ago

16'

After a frantic start, the game calms down, but Ipswich can't muster a reaction
10:18 AMa day ago

13'

Riis was caught offside
10:15 AMa day ago

8' GOAL PRESTON

NO BREATH! Keane plays a great pass, breaking through the defense, Riis has the job of shooting. George Edmundson deflects the ball, but it goes into his own net
10:12 AMa day ago

5' GOAL PRESTON

Keane shoots from distance, the ball deflects off Hladky and into the back of the net
10:11 AMa day ago

2'

Millar receives from Frokjaer and shoots at goal
10:00 AMa day ago

00'

Ball rolling
9:50 AMa day ago

Ipswich lineup

9:45 AMa day ago

Preston lineup

9:40 AMa day ago

Ipswich

Ipswich are looking to complete just their third ever league double over Preston, also achieving that in the 1965-66 and 2017-18 seasons.  Town have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions (D5 L2) and lost 2-1 to non-league side Maidstone United in the FA Cup last time out despite having 38 shots and accumulating an expected goal total of 3.6.
9:35 AMa day ago

Preston

Preston won six of their first seven league games this season but have since managed just five wins in their last 22 Championship matches (D5 L12)
9:30 AMa day ago

So long

This is Preston North End's first home game against Ipswich Town since the 4-0 win in April 2019, the only win against them in the last 10 games
9:25 AMa day ago

Refereeing

Referee: Graham Scott

Assistant 1: James Mainwaring

Assistant 2: Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Ben Speedie

9:20 AMa day ago

Good morning!

That's enough, sports fans! There's an hour to go until kick-off and we'll be bringing you information on Preston North End vs Ipswich Town
9:15 AMa day ago

How and where to watch the Preston North End vs Ipswich Town match live?

If you want to watch the game Preston North End vs Ipswich Town live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:10 AMa day ago

What time is Preston North End vs Ipswich Town match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Preston North End vs Ipswich Town of 3th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission

Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission

Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission

Chile 8:30 am: No transmission

Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission

Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission

Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission

Peru 7:30 am: No transmission

Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission

Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission

9:05 AMa day ago

Speak, Kieran McKenna!

"We're pleased, of course, because Kieffer is an experienced, high-quality striker who we're sure will help us during the second half of the season, so we're very happy with that one. 

During the window we did a very good job in a challenging market, adding four players who bring different qualities to the group. 

We want to have that versatility in the way we play and especially in the way we attack, having different ways of attacking and scoring goals. We've added, for example, Jeremy and Kieffer who bring different profiles to the group and then with Ali and Lewis we've added different qualities that make us a more difficult team to prepare for. It's also about adding people who will add to the group we have and the culture we've built here, so we feel we've added four players who will do that. 

We're looking forward to getting on with the last 18 league games."

9:00 AMa day ago

Speak, Ryan Lowe!

"Today will be an early dart. Our focus is on building and preparing the team, doing the right things to hopefully get a positive result. I don't think there will be any exits and there certainly won't be any entrances.

It's going to be quiet, but I think we did well in the summer doing all our business. It's well documented that we wanted to do this and we never want to get to the last day of the transfer window, rushing around trying to sign players.

We have a lot of players on the radar in different categories, different positions, but we won't do anything in January. They've done fantastically well. I said in my program notes that Kieran [McKenna] has done a fantastic job with a good group of players. They've recruited good players. He still has a lot of players who were with them in League One, where they had a fantastic season, scored a lot of goals and played some exciting soccer.

The belief is huge for our group of players. If they believe they can go and do it, nine times out of ten they will. When we arrive and we're really on the right track, we're a good team and we can beat anyone on our day, and that's what we have to do."

8:55 AMa day ago

Classification

8:50 AMa day ago

Blues

Ipswich Town are fighting for the top of the table and are in second place on 59 points. That's 10 points off leaders Leicester and one more than Southampton, who are just behind in third.

In their last five games, the Blues have picked up four draws, three in a row, and one win.

8:45 AMa day ago

Lilywhites

Preston North End are in 12th place in the table with 39 points, five clear of Coventry, who are the first team in the Premier League playoff zone. The Lilywhites are coming off the back of three defeats, one win and one draw.
8:40 AMa day ago

Deepdale

Deepdale, in the heart of Lancashire, is a soccer shrine: the home of Preston North End, the pride of Lancashire and the birthplace of professional soccer. Since 1878, this historic stadium, affectionately nicknamed "The Theatre of Dreams", has been the scene of epic moments and unforgettable glories.

It is one of the oldest stadiums in continuous use in English professional soccer, making it a place of great historical significance in the sport.  Deepdale has been the scene of landmark moments in English soccer. The first turnstile entrance in 1878 and the 1966 World Cup matches are just a few examples of the stadium's rich history. The statue of Tom Finney, one of the greatest players in Preston North End's history, perpetuates his memory and serves as an inspiration to new generations.

With a total capacity of approximately 23,408 spectators, Deepdale is considered a medium-sized stadium in England. Throughout its long history, the stadium has undergone several renovations and upgrades to improve its facilities and ensure the comfort of fans.

Deepdale is known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during Preston North End's home games. The club's fans, known as "Lilywhites", create an engaging atmosphere for the team.

8:35 AMa day ago

Eye on the game

Preston North End vs Ipswich Town live this Saturday (3), at the Deepdale at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 30th round of the competition.
8:30 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Preston North End vs Ipswich Town Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
