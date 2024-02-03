ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
With two second-half goals, Aberdeen and Celtic draw 1-1 in the Scottish Premiership!
52'
O'Riley's cross from a corner found Welsh in the box, who headed the ball hard but over the goal.
42'
Celtic substitution: Palma out, Vata in.
35'
O'Riley received the pass and struck from distance, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
32'
Substitutions for both teams. For Celtic, Nawrocki is out and Welsh is in. For Aberdeen, Polvara is out and Duk is in.
26'
Shinnie received the pass and hit it high into the air, but Joe Hart kept it out.
18' GOAL FOR CELTIC
And a goal from substitutions! Idah received the pass and found Kuhn in the box, to shoot into the right corner, leveling the match!
17'
Substitution for Aberdeen: Phillips out, Clarkson in.
14'
A triple substitution for Celtic: out came Bernabéi, Paulo Bernardo and Abada for Ralston, Idah and Kuhn.
11'
Yellow for McGrath for complaining and then for Miovski for a foul in the attacking area.
5' GOAL FOR ABERDEEN
On the counter-attack, Miovski received Polvara's pass and smashed it into the left-hand corner to open the scoring!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal disallowed and few chances created on either side, Aberdeen and Celtic went into the break level at 0-0!
48'
Bernabéi received the cross from a corner and shot hard, but to the left of the goal.
45'
Paulo Bernardo received the pass just inside the area and shot hard, but hit the crossbar!
39'
O'Riley received the pass inside the box and shot hard, but sent the ball over the goal
30'
Luis Palma received Johnston's pass and hit the bar with a powerful shot from just inside the area!
27'
McGregor, with a shot from outside the area, sent the ball over the goal.
24'
And now we have two yellow cards in a row. Shinnie for a foul on Palma and, in the next move, Johnston for a foul on Phillips.
17'
From a corner crossed into the box by Palma, Scales got his head to it, but sent the ball wide of the goal!
12'
Abada received the pass in the box and shot high, but Kelle Ross kept it out.
7'
Luis Palma received the pass inside the area and got in a strong shot to open the scoring, BUT he was offside and the goal was disallowed by the VAR.
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the field and the ball rolls for the first stage of the match!
Celtic lined-up!
Aberdeen lined-up!
Retrospect
There are 238 games between Aberdeen and Celtic in history, with 50 wins for Aberdeen, 51 draws and 137 wins for Celtic. In the Premiership there are 221 games, with 45 wins for the home team, 49 draws and 127 wins for the visitors. Hosting Celtic, Aberdeen played 121 times, with 32 wins, 32 draws and 57 defeats. In the Premiership there are still 110 matches, with 28 wins, 30 draws and 52 defeats.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's likely team for the match is: Hart, Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Scales and Bernabei; O’Riley, McGregor and Paulo Bernardo; Abada, Furuhashi and Palma.
Probable Aberdeen
Aberdeen's probable team for the match is: Roos, Deviln, Jensen, MacDonald; Milne, Clarkson, Shinnie, McGrath and Mackenzie; Miovski and Sokler.
Brendan Rodgers!
They’re certainly going to support what’s here and again, it’s about having that strength in depth for us which I thought was key in trying to build the squad, especially with the number of players we’ve had out injured this year unfortunately. With the likes of Adam, when I came across his name I was really excited by him because I’d seen him as a young player - as a 17-year-old in the Under-21s with the Republic of Ireland, and then in the Premier League up against my teams, and just seeing his physicality and pace and power and ability with the ball. He’s still very young. He’s 22 years of age and he’s still got so much potential and so much more development left in him, but he’s got enough experience, having played in the Premier League, and coming to here for four months, we can take a look at each other. I know he’s absolutely so excited to be here at Celtic, and from where he’s from, he knows the importance of Celtic and I know he really wants to come here and make an impact. As I said, I’m excited about his talent and seeing if we can unlock that because, if we can, he can be absolutely brilliant for us. The club have worked very, very hard in order to help and improve the squad. It’s just about the level of player that we want to bring in. I’ve said it before at the beginning of the window, we could have brought in players that could fill out the squad but that’s not what this team needs. It needs a level of player that’s going to allow the team to progress and if that’s not available or, the work that we’ve done and we just couldn’t quite get that player to the club, then that’s unfortunately the way it is. I can understand it (fans’ frustrations). “Supporters here will always demand the very, very best – that’s what Celtic is – and I’m also here to live with that, but if it’s not the right player that doesn’t fit right for what we want to do – and I’ve always said it’s not about the quantity of players, it’s about the quality and the level we want to bring in. If that’s not available for us, and like you’ve seen throughout the game, the market has been fairly quiet, so it’s been no different for us, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort and work from the club. So now we’ll move on with the group that we have. I now know where we’re at and, going forward into this next part of the season I’m really positive and really excited about the team that we have and it’s going to be a really exciting four months for us.”
Absentees
Rubezic is a certain absence from Aberdeen's side, while Celtic will be without Hyeon-gyu, Hyun-jun, Maeda, Hatate and Tilio, all playing in the Asian Cup.
Premiership!
Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership with 57 points, five above Rangers and Hearts. Aberdeen on the other side are in eighth place with 24 points, two below Dundee and Hibernian, as well as three above Motherwell and St Johnstone.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic arrives at the match with three wins. On January 2nd, away from home, the victory was 3-0 over St Mirren, with goals from Maeda, O’Riley and Taylor. On Sunday (21), 5-0, the rout was over Buckie Thistle, in the Scottish Cup, with goals from Paulo Bernardo, Holm, Furuhashi, Palma and Vata. And on Saturday (27), 1-0, the victory came at home over Ross County, with a goal from Johnston.
Last Matches: Aberdeen
Aberdeen arrives for the match with two draws and one defeat in the last games they played. On Wednesday (24), away from home, the draw was 1-1 with St Johnstone, with Miovski opening the score and Keltjens equalizing. On Saturday (27), with goals from Grant and Shankland, the defeat came to Hearts away from home 2-0. And on Tuesday (30), 1-1, at home, the draw was with Dundee , with Miovski opening the scoring and Ashcroft.
