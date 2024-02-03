ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
With a non-starting goal, Hull City beats Millwall at home and has three more points in the Championship!
47'
Yellow for Fábio Carvalho, for complaint. The logo after Hull's departure stops Docherty's entrance.
43'
Substitution in Hull: Tufan came out and Jacob entered.
37'
Yellow for De Norre, for a foul in the attacking field.
29'
Substitution in Hull: leave Zaroury and enter Ohio.
25'
Bradshaw managed to finish strong after Esse's cross, but he headed to the left of the goal.
20'
Double substitution at Millwall: Norton-Cuffy and Watmore left for McNamara and Esse.
14'
Double substitution at Millwall: Saville and Wallace left for Honeyman and Bryan.
6'
Yellow for Morton, for a foul on Flemming.
5'
Philogene kicked hard and forced Sarkic to palm the ball away.
3'
Yellow for Wallace, for a foul on Philogene in the attacking field.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second stage of the match! At Millwall, Obafemi left and Bradshaw joined.
END OF FIRST HALF
With a goal from Philogene, Hull City beat Millwall in this round of the UFC Championship!
44'
Yellow for Philogene, for a foul on Wallace. The curious thing is that in a game with so many fouls the yellow only came out now.
40'
A good summary for the game is that we continue on the basis of violence. There are 15 fouls in 40 minutes.
35'
Little happens in the match, which continues to be fouled and held in midfield.
26'
Fábio Carvalho tried the shot and was stopped by the defense.
20'
It's a game with a lot of fouls - a lot. Little happens precisely because we don't have games. To give an example: there were four fouls in the last two minutes.
15'
Slater received the pass and shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
5' GOAL FOR HULL CITY
Philogene got the shot on the rebound and sent the ball into the back of the net, opening the score!
5'
Zaroury received the pass and hit hard from distance, but hit the crossbar.
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first stage of the match!
Millwall lined-up!
Hull City lined-up!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the match between Hull City and Millwall, for the EFL Championship!
Retrospect
Hull City and Millwall have faced each other 71 times in history, with balance prevailing. There are 26 wins for Hull City, 24 for Millwall and 21 draws. The majority of these games took place in the Championship, with Hull winning 18, Millwall winning 19 and drawing 18. At home, Hull hosted Millwall on 35 occasions, with 22 wins, eight draws and five defeats.
Probable Millwall
Millwall's likely team for the match is: Sarkic, Tanganga, Cooper and Harding; Norton-Cuffy, De Norre, Mitchell and Bryan; Obafemi, Flemming and Nisbet.
Probable Hull
Hull City's likely team for the match is: Allsop, Coyle, Jones, Greaves and Giles; Slater, Morton, Sayyadmanesh, Fábio Carvalho and Lokilo; Ohio.
Absentees
For the match, Hull will not be able to use Philogene, Delap and Connoly, who are injured, as well as Seri and Traoré, who are competing in the African Cup of Nations. On the Millwall side, the injured are Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Leonard and Emakhu.
Championship
Hull City is in eighth place in the Championship with 42 points gained, one below Sunderland, two from Coventry and three from West Bromwich, in addition to being one above Watford and Norwich and two from Middlesbrough. Millwall are in 16th place with 33 points, tied with Plymouth, Swansea and Blackburn, as well as four below Cardiff and one above Stoke and Birmingham.
Last Matches: Millwall
Millwall comes into the match with two defeats and a draw in the last few games. On January 13, at home, the defeat was 3-1 to Middlesbrough, with goals from Engel, Jones and Forss, while Bryan scored. On Saturday (20), 2-0, away from home, the defeat was for QPR, with goals from Chair and Armstrong. And on Saturday (27), once again at home, the draw was 1-1 with Preston, with Flemming opening the score and Potts equalizing.
Last Matches: Hull City
Hull City arrives for the match with two defeats and one victory in the last games they played. On January 12, at home, the defeat came 2-1 to Norwich, with goals from Rowe and Fassnacht, while Morton scored. On the 16th, away from home, the defeat came 2-1 to Birmingham in the FA Cup, with goals from Stansfield and Miyoshi, while Lokilo scored. And on Friday (19), 1-0, the victory was away from home over Sunderland, with a goal from Fábio Carvalho.
