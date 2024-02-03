ADVERTISEMENT

12:01 PMa day ago

Thanks!

Thank you for watching this Championship match. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
11:59 AMa day ago

END OF MATCH

With a non-starting goal, Hull City beats Millwall at home and has three more points in the Championship!
11:58 AMa day ago

47'

Yellow for Fábio Carvalho, for complaint. The logo after Hull's departure stops Docherty's entrance.
11:57 AMa day ago

43'

Substitution in Hull: Tufan came out and Jacob entered.
11:50 AMa day ago

37'

Yellow for De Norre, for a foul in the attacking field.
11:42 AMa day ago

29'

Substitution in Hull: leave Zaroury and enter Ohio.
11:37 AMa day ago

25'

Bradshaw managed to finish strong after Esse's cross, but he headed to the left of the goal.
11:31 AMa day ago

20'

Double substitution at Millwall: Norton-Cuffy and Watmore left for McNamara and Esse.
11:23 AMa day ago

14'

Double substitution at Millwall: Saville and Wallace left for Honeyman and Bryan.
11:18 AMa day ago

6'

Yellow for Morton, for a foul on Flemming.
11:18 AMa day ago

5'

Philogene kicked hard and forced Sarkic to palm the ball away.
11:17 AMa day ago

3'

Yellow for Wallace, for a foul on Philogene in the attacking field.
11:15 AMa day ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second stage of the match! At Millwall, Obafemi left and Bradshaw joined.
11:02 AMa day ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With a goal from Philogene, Hull City beat Millwall in this round of the UFC Championship!
11:01 AMa day ago

44'

Yellow for Philogene, for a foul on Wallace. The curious thing is that in a game with so many fouls the yellow only came out now.
10:49 AMa day ago

40'

A good summary for the game is that we continue on the basis of violence. There are 15 fouls in 40 minutes.
10:49 AMa day ago

35'

Little happens in the match, which continues to be fouled and held in midfield.
10:48 AMa day ago

26'

Fábio Carvalho tried the shot and was stopped by the defense.
10:35 AMa day ago

20'

It's a game with a lot of fouls - a lot. Little happens precisely because we don't have games. To give an example: there were four fouls in the last two minutes.
10:33 AMa day ago

15'

Slater received the pass and shot from distance and sent the ball over the goal.
10:20 AMa day ago

5' GOAL FOR HULL CITY

Philogene got the shot on the rebound and sent the ball into the back of the net, opening the score!
10:18 AMa day ago

5'

Zaroury received the pass and hit hard from distance, but hit the crossbar.
10:04 AMa day ago

HERE WE GO

The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first stage of the match!
9:22 AMa day ago

Millwall lined-up!

9:22 AMa day ago

Hull City lined-up!

9:14 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We now open the broadcast of the match between Hull City and Millwall, for the EFL Championship!
9:09 AMa day ago

Tune in here Hull City vs Millwall Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Millwall match.
9:04 AMa day ago

How to watch Hull City vsMillwall Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Hull City vs Millwall live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:59 AMa day ago

Retrospect

Hull City and Millwall have faced each other 71 times in history, with balance prevailing. There are 26 wins for Hull City, 24 for Millwall and 21 draws. The majority of these games took place in the Championship, with Hull winning 18, Millwall winning 19 and drawing 18. At home, Hull hosted Millwall on 35 occasions, with 22 wins, eight draws and five defeats.
8:54 AMa day ago

Probable Millwall

Millwall's likely team for the match is: Sarkic, Tanganga, Cooper and Harding; Norton-Cuffy, De Norre, Mitchell and Bryan; Obafemi, Flemming and Nisbet.
8:49 AMa day ago

Probable Hull

Hull City's likely team for the match is: Allsop, Coyle, Jones, Greaves and Giles; Slater, Morton, Sayyadmanesh, Fábio Carvalho and Lokilo; Ohio.
8:44 AMa day ago

Absentees

For the match, Hull will not be able to use Philogene, Delap and Connoly, who are injured, as well as Seri and Traoré, who are competing in the African Cup of Nations. On the Millwall side, the injured are Hutchinson, Bradshaw, Leonard and Emakhu.
8:39 AMa day ago

Championship

Hull City is in eighth place in the Championship with 42 points gained, one below Sunderland, two from Coventry and three from West Bromwich, in addition to being one above Watford and Norwich and two from Middlesbrough. Millwall are in 16th place with 33 points, tied with Plymouth, Swansea and Blackburn, as well as four below Cardiff and one above Stoke and Birmingham.
8:34 AMa day ago

Last Matches: Millwall

Millwall comes into the match with two defeats and a draw in the last few games. On January 13, at home, the defeat was 3-1 to Middlesbrough, with goals from Engel, Jones and Forss, while Bryan scored. On Saturday (20), 2-0, away from home, the defeat was for QPR, with goals from Chair and Armstrong. And on Saturday (27), once again at home, the draw was 1-1 with Preston, with Flemming opening the score and Potts equalizing.
8:29 AMa day ago

Last Matches: Hull City

Hull City arrives for the match with two defeats and one victory in the last games they played. On January 12, at home, the defeat came 2-1 to Norwich, with goals from Rowe and Fassnacht, while Morton scored. On the 16th, away from home, the defeat came 2-1 to Birmingham in the FA Cup, with goals from Stansfield and Miyoshi, while Lokilo scored. And on Friday (19), 1-0, the victory was away from home over Sunderland, with a goal from Fábio Carvalho.
8:24 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Hull City vs Millwall Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Victor Cunha
Victor Cunha
Jornalista. Apaixonado por esportes, música e pela festa das torcidas. Contato: [email protected] Twitter: vv_cunha
5$
10$
15$