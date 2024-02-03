ADVERTISEMENT

5:41 PM21 hours ago

Thanks!

I'd like to thank you for listening to us in another Primeira Liga match. Have a good night and see you next time!
5:39 PM21 hours ago

END OF MATCH

With a late red, Porto finished the game with an extra player but no goals, drawing 0-0 with Rio Ave!
5:33 PM21 hours ago

47'

And there's red! Boatenge fouled Gonçalo Borges and received his second yellow, which turned into a red card!
5:32 PM21 hours ago

45'

A double substitution for Porto: Francisco Conceição and João Mário came off for Namaso and Gonçalo Borges.
5:30 PM21 hours ago

39'

Yellow for Boateng, for a handball in attack.
5:29 PM21 hours ago

34'

Yellow for Jhonatan, for a foul in the attacking half. And for Rio Ave, out went Tqanlongo and in came Vitor Gomes.
5:25 PM21 hours ago

29'

Substitution for Rio Ave: João Teixeira went off and Embalo came on. Soon after, Pepe was yellow carded. And just after that, for Porto, Galeno and Nico González came off for Jaime and Toni Martínez.
5:09 PM21 hours ago

24'

Galeno now receives a yellow for complaining.
5:03 PM21 hours ago

19'

Yellow for Tanlongo, for a foul on Pepê.
5:03 PM21 hours ago

16'

Pepe, on Francisco Conceição's cross, got his head to it, but sent it wide of the goal.
4:56 PM21 hours ago

14'

Substitution for Rio Ave: Miguel Nóbrega out, Patrick William in.
4:56 PM21 hours ago

9'

Evanilson received the pass and shot hard, but to the right of the goal.
4:55 PM21 hours ago

5'

It was a sleepy start to the second half, with no danger created on the pitch.
4:42 PMa day ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players returned to the field and the ball rolled for the next half. Rio Ave brought on Fábio Ronaldo and Joca for Vrousai and Yakubu.
4:24 PMa day ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With a penalty and a goal disallowed, Porto go into the break drawing 0-0 with Rio Ave!
4:23 PMa day ago

43'

Costinha received the cross in the box and shot hard, but over the goal.
4:22 PMa day ago

36'

Yellow for Miguel Nobrega, for a foul on Francisco Conceição.
4:22 PMa day ago

33'

Francisco Conceição shot wide and Jhonatan saved it!
4:21 PMa day ago

25'

After two great chances to open the scoring were disallowed by the VAR, Porto tried to press once again.
4:00 PMa day ago

20'

Yellow for João Mário for a foul and Miguel Nobrega.
3:51 PMa day ago

14'

João Teixeira, on the counter-attack, shot hard, but sent the ball wide of the goal!
3:51 PMa day ago

10'

Galeno's cross into the box was deflected by Taremi and he managed to get a strong shot on the rebound from Jhonantan's save, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed!
3:48 PMa day ago

5'

Evanilson fell in the area and the referee gave the penalty. He then called in the VAR, reviewed the move and decided not to give the penalty, as well as a yellow for Evanilson for simulation!
3:47 PMa day ago

2'

Galeno received the pass and shot hard, but Jhonatan saved.
3:30 PMa day ago

FIRST HALF STARTS

The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
2:51 PMa day ago

Rio Ave lined-up!

2:50 PMa day ago

Porto escalado!

2:45 PMa day ago

Welcome!

We now open the broadcast of the Primeira Liga match between Porto and Rio Ave!
2:40 PMa day ago

Tune in here Porto vs Rio AveLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Porto vs Rio Ave match.
2:35 PMa day ago

How to watch Porto vs Rio Ave Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Porto vs Rio Ave live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV, GolTV Español app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:30 PMa day ago

Referee

António Nobre will be the referee for the match, with Paulo Brás and Nelson Pereira as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Fábio Melo, with Sérgio Jesus as assistant.
2:25 PMa day ago

Probable Rio Ave

Rio Ave's probable team for the match is: Jhonatan, Sá, Pantalon and William; Costinha, Graça, Teixeira, Fernandes and Ronaldo; Boateng and Ruiz.
2:20 PMa day ago

Probable Porto

Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso and Wendell; Varela, González, Francisco Conceição, Pepê and Galeno; Evanilson.
2:15 PMa day ago

Absentees

Porto will be without the injured Marcano, as well as Sanusi and Taremi, who are both playing for their national teams in the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations. Rio ave will be without Oudrhiri, who is suspended.
2:10 PMa day ago

Sergio Conceição!

Before the match Sergio Conceição, Porto's coach, spoke about what he expects from facing Rio Ave: "I hope they're happy in the national team. Obviously I'm more concerned about FC Porto, and having two players or two more options here at FC Porto would be better for me, there's no doubt about that, because my club is FC Porto and not the national teams. Yes, but that [individual player valuation] is linked to their performance, although I think they can both do better, quite frankly. Because, in my opinion, they've had more brilliant moments here. I think good performances and results only make sense if we have another one tomorrow [today]. What's past is past, we're looking at the consistency and solidity of the team, which has developed well, but we want to maintain stability. Rio Ave lost a game in 2024, against Benfica, in which they were even playing an excellent match, when they were on equal terms. We know the difficulties, it's a team that, intelligently, equipped itself well in the January market. It's up to us to find the best way to win a difficult game. It's a question of justice, which we all trust, of knowing what people have done or failed to do. The support comes from within, it's intrinsic to Portistas. I think we have to look at the collective mass of FC Porto fans. They're fantastic in their support. The leader [Fernando Madureira] of one of the claques may not be at the game, but we want everyone who loves FC Porto to be there, so that they can support the team in the best possible way. It's up to the team to behave in a way that the members and fans like, so that they can cheer for them too. That's normal and I'm sure it will happen. It's very easy. It's about giving importance to what's really important, which is the game. Talking about the game, the team, the players, the daily work, seeing what we did in the last game and focusing on what's most important here. For me. If I went in there with another kind of speech, it would be different for the players. For me, as the leader of the dressing room, it's not".
2:05 PMa day ago

Primeira Liga

Porto are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 44 points, four behind Benfica and five behind leaders Sporting, as well as seven above Braga. Rio Ave, on the other hand, are in 16th place with 17 points, four clear of Chaves and Vizela, who are both in the relegation zone, and one point clear of Estoril and Estrela Amadora, two clear of Casa Pia and three clear of Boavista.
2:00 PMa day ago

Last Matches: Rio Ave

Rio Ave, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of one defeat and two draws. On January 14, away from home, they lost 4-1 to Benfica, with goals from Di María, António Silva, Marcos Leonardo and João Mário, while Gonçalo Rodrigues scored a late winner. On Sunday (21), away from home once again, the draw was 0-0 against Chaves. And on Wednesday (31) the draw was 1-1 at home to Estoril, with Boateng opening the scoring and Herbierto equalizing.
1:55 PMa day ago

Last Matches: Porto

Porto come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On January 14, at home, they won 2-0 against Braga, with goals from Fábio Cardoso and Evanilson. Once again at home, the win on Saturday (20) was over Moreirense, 5-0, with goals from Wendell (2), Evanilson, Galeno and Varela. And on Sunday (28), away from home, the win was 3-1 over Farense, with goals from Evanilson (2) and Varela, while Bruno Duarte netted.
1:50 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga match: Porto vs Rio Ave Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Victor Cunha
Victor Cunha
Jornalista. Apaixonado por esportes, música e pela festa das torcidas. Contato: [email protected] Twitter: vv_cunha
5$
10$
15$