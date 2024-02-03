ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
With a late red, Porto finished the game with an extra player but no goals, drawing 0-0 with Rio Ave!
47'
And there's red! Boatenge fouled Gonçalo Borges and received his second yellow, which turned into a red card!
45'
A double substitution for Porto: Francisco Conceição and João Mário came off for Namaso and Gonçalo Borges.
39'
Yellow for Boateng, for a handball in attack.
34'
Yellow for Jhonatan, for a foul in the attacking half. And for Rio Ave, out went Tqanlongo and in came Vitor Gomes.
29'
Substitution for Rio Ave: João Teixeira went off and Embalo came on. Soon after, Pepe was yellow carded. And just after that, for Porto, Galeno and Nico González came off for Jaime and Toni Martínez.
24'
Galeno now receives a yellow for complaining.
19'
Yellow for Tanlongo, for a foul on Pepê.
16'
Pepe, on Francisco Conceição's cross, got his head to it, but sent it wide of the goal.
14'
Substitution for Rio Ave: Miguel Nóbrega out, Patrick William in.
9'
Evanilson received the pass and shot hard, but to the right of the goal.
5'
It was a sleepy start to the second half, with no danger created on the pitch.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players returned to the field and the ball rolled for the next half. Rio Ave brought on Fábio Ronaldo and Joca for Vrousai and Yakubu.
END OF FIRST HALF
With a penalty and a goal disallowed, Porto go into the break drawing 0-0 with Rio Ave!
43'
Costinha received the cross in the box and shot hard, but over the goal.
36'
Yellow for Miguel Nobrega, for a foul on Francisco Conceição.
33'
Francisco Conceição shot wide and Jhonatan saved it!
25'
After two great chances to open the scoring were disallowed by the VAR, Porto tried to press once again.
20'
Yellow for João Mário for a foul and Miguel Nobrega.
14'
João Teixeira, on the counter-attack, shot hard, but sent the ball wide of the goal!
10'
Galeno's cross into the box was deflected by Taremi and he managed to get a strong shot on the rebound from Jhonantan's save, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed!
5'
Evanilson fell in the area and the referee gave the penalty. He then called in the VAR, reviewed the move and decided not to give the penalty, as well as a yellow for Evanilson for simulation!
2'
Galeno received the pass and shot hard, but Jhonatan saved.
FIRST HALF STARTS
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Rio Ave lined-up!
Porto escalado!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the Primeira Liga match between Porto and Rio Ave!
Referee
António Nobre will be the referee for the match, with Paulo Brás and Nelson Pereira as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Fábio Melo, with Sérgio Jesus as assistant.
Probable Rio Ave
Rio Ave's probable team for the match is: Jhonatan, Sá, Pantalon and William; Costinha, Graça, Teixeira, Fernandes and Ronaldo; Boateng and Ruiz.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Fábio Cardoso and Wendell; Varela, González, Francisco Conceição, Pepê and Galeno; Evanilson.
Absentees
Porto will be without the injured Marcano, as well as Sanusi and Taremi, who are both playing for their national teams in the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations. Rio ave will be without Oudrhiri, who is suspended.
Sergio Conceição!
Before the match Sergio Conceição, Porto's coach, spoke about what he expects from facing Rio Ave: "I hope they're happy in the national team. Obviously I'm more concerned about FC Porto, and having two players or two more options here at FC Porto would be better for me, there's no doubt about that, because my club is FC Porto and not the national teams. Yes, but that [individual player valuation] is linked to their performance, although I think they can both do better, quite frankly. Because, in my opinion, they've had more brilliant moments here. I think good performances and results only make sense if we have another one tomorrow [today]. What's past is past, we're looking at the consistency and solidity of the team, which has developed well, but we want to maintain stability. Rio Ave lost a game in 2024, against Benfica, in which they were even playing an excellent match, when they were on equal terms. We know the difficulties, it's a team that, intelligently, equipped itself well in the January market. It's up to us to find the best way to win a difficult game. It's a question of justice, which we all trust, of knowing what people have done or failed to do. The support comes from within, it's intrinsic to Portistas. I think we have to look at the collective mass of FC Porto fans. They're fantastic in their support. The leader [Fernando Madureira] of one of the claques may not be at the game, but we want everyone who loves FC Porto to be there, so that they can support the team in the best possible way. It's up to the team to behave in a way that the members and fans like, so that they can cheer for them too. That's normal and I'm sure it will happen. It's very easy. It's about giving importance to what's really important, which is the game. Talking about the game, the team, the players, the daily work, seeing what we did in the last game and focusing on what's most important here. For me. If I went in there with another kind of speech, it would be different for the players. For me, as the leader of the dressing room, it's not".
Primeira Liga
Porto are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 44 points, four behind Benfica and five behind leaders Sporting, as well as seven above Braga. Rio Ave, on the other hand, are in 16th place with 17 points, four clear of Chaves and Vizela, who are both in the relegation zone, and one point clear of Estoril and Estrela Amadora, two clear of Casa Pia and three clear of Boavista.
Last Matches: Rio Ave
Rio Ave, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of one defeat and two draws. On January 14, away from home, they lost 4-1 to Benfica, with goals from Di María, António Silva, Marcos Leonardo and João Mário, while Gonçalo Rodrigues scored a late winner. On Sunday (21), away from home once again, the draw was 0-0 against Chaves. And on Wednesday (31) the draw was 1-1 at home to Estoril, with Boateng opening the scoring and Herbierto equalizing.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On January 14, at home, they won 2-0 against Braga, with goals from Fábio Cardoso and Evanilson. Once again at home, the win on Saturday (20) was over Moreirense, 5-0, with goals from Wendell (2), Evanilson, Galeno and Varela. And on Sunday (28), away from home, the win was 3-1 over Farense, with goals from Evanilson (2) and Varela, while Bruno Duarte netted.
