11:57 AMa day ago

90´+5´

The meeting ends
11:56 AMa day ago

90´+2´

Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
11:47 AMa day ago

85´

Gooooool! João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
11:42 AMa day ago

81´

Matheus França (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard.
11:37 AMa day ago

80´

Crystal Palace begins to dominate the match
11:32 AMa day ago

71´

Gooooool! Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the center of the box.
11:27 AMa day ago

69´

Substitution, Brighton & Hove Albion. Danny Welbeck replaces Evan Ferguson.
11:22 AMa day ago

65´

Igor Julio (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11:17 AMa day ago

62´

Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
11:12 AMa day ago

62´

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
11:07 AMa day ago

60´

João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11:02 AMa day ago

59´

Matheus França (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
10:57 AMa day ago

59´

Foul by Matheus França (Crystal Palace).
10:52 AMa day ago

56´

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Matheus França enters the field replacing Michael Olise due to an injury.
10:47 AMa day ago

53´

Corner, Brighton & Hove Albion. Corner committed by Adam Wharton.
10:42 AMa day ago

52´

Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10:37 AMa day ago

50´

Corner, Crystal Palace. Corner committed by Jack Hinshelwood.
10:32 AMa day ago

49´

Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion).
10:27 AMa day ago

45´

The second half begins
10:22 AMa day ago

45´+6´

The first half ends.
10:17 AMa day ago

45´+4´

Missing Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
10:12 AMa day ago

45´+2´

Adam Wharton tried a through ball, but Will Hughes was offside.
10:07 AMa day ago

45´+1´

Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Pascal Gross.
10:02 AMa day ago

44´

Pascal Groß tried a through ball, but Tariq Lamptey was offside.
9:57 AMa day ago

43´

Will Hughes tried a through ball, but Jefferson Lerma was offside.
9:52 AMa day ago

39´

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9:47 AMa day ago

37´

Shot blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
9:42 AMa day ago

34´

Gooooool! Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion) left footed shot from the center of the box.
9:37 AMa day ago

33´

Gooooool! Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion) header from the center of the box.
9:32 AMa day ago

28´

Substitution, Crystal Palace, Adam Wharton enters the field replacing Marc Guéhi due to an injury.
9:27 AMa day ago

26´

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
9:22 AMa day ago

24´

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton & Hove Albion) header from the center of the box. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross into the area.
9:17 AMa day ago

20´

Missing Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).
9:12 AMa day ago

17´

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.
9:07 AMa day ago

16´

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
9:02 AMa day ago

16´

Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
8:57 AMa day ago

14´

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box.
8:52 AMa day ago

11´

Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8:47 AMa day ago

10´

Missing Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).
8:42 AMa day ago

Gooooool! Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion) heads in from the center of the box following a corner.
8:37 AMa day ago

Kick-off

 

The match between Brighton vs Crystal Palace of the Premier League kicks off.

 

8:32 AMa day ago

All set

 

Everything is ready for the start of the match, and the teams are ready to take the field and play this exciting game.

8:27 AMa day ago

Keys to the Confrontation: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace


The confrontation between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Falmer Stadium promises to be an exciting spectacle, loaded with elements that could influence the result. The recent history between both teams reveals a series of draws and balanced matches, underlining the parity in this local rivalry. Leading goalscorers and assistants from both sides, such as João Pedro and Pascal Groß for Brighton, as well as O Édouard and Jordan Ayew for Crystal Palace, add an extra layer of excitement, with the ability to make the difference at crucial moments.
8:22 AMa day ago

Team Statistics: Crystal Palace


On the other hand, Crystal Palace exhibits figures that highlight different facets of its performance. Although they have scored 25 goals in total, the goal difference of -11 reveals a challenge in the team's ability to contain their opponents. The 19 assists reflect a collective approach to playmaking. Defensively, Crystal Palace have conceded 36 goals, signaling the importance of adjusting their defensive line to balance overall performance. These statistics offer a panoramic view of both teams' performance on the season, highlighting key areas that could influence the outcome of the upcoming matchup.
8:17 AMa day ago

Team Statistics: Brighton


Brighton presents interesting figures in its team statistics. With a total of 38 goals scored, the team stands out for its ability to find the rival net. The goal difference, although adjusted at +1, reflects a balance in their performances in both attack and defense. In terms of assists, the team has contributed 29 times to the creation of scoring opportunities for its teammates. However, the number of goals conceded, 37 in total, indicates the importance of improving defensive solidity to consolidate their position in the table.
8:12 AMa day ago

Warm-up ends

 

Both teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before returning to the start of the match.

8:07 AMa day ago

Great entrance

 

The stadium has a great entrance, the fans are anxious to witness this match, which promises great emotions.

8:02 AMa day ago

Crystal Palace Lineup

This is the Crystal Palace lineup:

 

7:57 AMa day ago

They are already warming up


The two teams are now warming up and preparing for what this Premier League match will be like.
7:52 AMa day ago

Brighton Lineup

This is the Brighton lineup:
Photo by Brighton
Photo by Brighton
7:47 AMa day ago

They are already at the stadium

 

Both teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready in the dressing room so that in a few more minutes they will warm up and the starting lineups for this match will be announced.

7:42 AMa day ago

Fans

 

Little by little the fans start to arrive at the stadium for the match between Brighton vs Crystal Palace, many fans inside and outside the stadium getting ready to take their places.

7:37 AMa day ago

We continue

 

Thank you for following the broadcast of the match between Brighton vs Crystal Palace, a match that promises great emotions.

7:32 AMa day ago

Don't leave here to follow Brighton vs Crystal Palace


In a few moments we will share with you the Brighton vs Crystal Palace starting lineups live, as well as the latest information emerging from the stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
7:27 AMa day ago

Guide to Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live: TV Streaming Options and where to watch online.


You can watch this event live on Star+.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
7:22 AMa day ago

Recent History: Matches between Brighton and Crystal Palace

The recent history between Brighton and Crystal Palace has been marked by a series of draws and close matches, reflecting the intensity and parity that characterizes this local clash. In the last meeting on December 21, 2023, both teams ended up drawing 1-1 in a Premier League duel. Prior to this match, in March 2023, Brighton took a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, highlighting the close competition in these clashes.
In the two previous matches in the 2022-2023 season, both teams recorded 1-1 draws, consolidating the trend of balanced matches between them. In the January 2022 clash, there was again a 1-1 draw, and in September 2021, the result was the same. These antecedents show that the rivalry between Brighton and Crystal Palace is loaded with emotions and does not easily lean towards one side or the other. Fans can expect a close, action-packed showdown in the next chapter of this intense local rivalry.
Photo by REUTERS
Photo by REUTERS
7:17 AMa day ago

Assists Leader: Crystal Palace


On the assist front, Crystal Palace find their leader in striker Jordan Ayew, who has provided 5 assists in 20 games. Along with him, Jean-Philippe Mateta, another attacker, has contributed with 3 assists in 19 games, while midfielder Olise has also participated in the creation of the game with 3 assists in 10 games. The diversity of contributions from various positions highlights the team's versatility and collective focus on creating scoring opportunities. These figures highlight the importance of these players in Crystal Palace's offensive phase.
7:12 AMa day ago

Assists Leader: Brighton


In terms of assists, Brighton has a creative midfield led by Pascal Groß, who has stood out with 7 assists in 20 games. The German midfielder has been the main architect of many dangerous plays. Another notable midfielder is Kaoru Mitoma, with 4 assists in 17 games, while defender Pervis Estupiñán has contributed from the rear with 3 assists in 10 games. The ability of these players to create opportunities and support the construction of the game is crucial to the team's offensive success.
7:07 AMa day ago

Scorers: Crystal Palace


Crystal Palace has found its leading goalscorers in the current campaign in Édouard, Olise and Eze. Édouard, the attacker, leads with 6 goals in 16 games, closely followed by Olise, the midfielder, who has also scored the same number of goals in 10 games. Completing the triad is Eze, with 5 goals in 16 games. The diversity in the positions of these scorers demonstrates the constant threat that Crystal Palace can represent in different areas of the pitch, creating a challenge for the rival defense.
7:02 AMa day ago

Scorers: Brighton


Brighton presents a balanced distribution in its list of goalscorers. Topping the table is João Pedro, the astute attacker, who has stood out with 7 goals in 22 games, being a key piece in the attacking front. He is closely followed by Ferguson, with 6 goals in 20 games, and Adingra, with 4 goals in 17 games. This diversity in the scoring contribution shows the offensive strength of the team, where different players have assumed leading roles throughout the season.
6:57 AMa day ago

Crystal Palace's latest lineup:


Goalkeeper: Henderson.
Defenses: Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell.
Media: Eze, Hughes, Lerma.
Forwards: Olise, Mateta, Ayew.
6:52 AMa day ago

Brighton's latest lineup:

 

Goalkeeper: Steele.
Defenses: Igor, Dunk, Hecke.
Media: Estupiñán, Gilmour, Brob, Milner.
Forwards: Pedro, Buonanotte, Welbeck.

6:47 AMa day ago

Positions in the Table:

With both teams located in the middle of the table, this match has additional value in the fight to secure a place in European competitions. Every point counts, and a win could represent a significant boost to their aspirations.
Photo by BBC
Photo by BBC
6:42 AMa day ago

Coach Strategies:


Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton's strategist, has consolidated a playing style based on ball possession and high pressing. For his part, Roy Hodgson has instilled a more offensive mentality in Crystal Palace, combining the experience of some players with the talent of promising young players.
6:37 AMa day ago

Form:


Both teams come into this matchup in a good moment. Brighton have shown consistency in their recent performances, scoring important points. Crystal Palace, under the direction of Roy Hadgson, has experienced significant improvement, showing a more dynamic and effective game.
6:32 AMa day ago

Welcome


Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brighton vs Crystal Palace match, corresponding to the Premier League tournament.
