ADVERTISEMENT

11:59 AMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Norwich 2-1 Coventry City game, today the home team came from behind to come from behind in a crucial match. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the EFL Championship matches.
11:57 AMa day ago

Final

Norwich 2-1 Coventry City.
11:56 AMa day ago

90´+8

Finish the game.
11:44 AMa day ago

84´

Goooooooooooool Norwich! Sainz with a right-footed shot outside the box gave the home team the lead.
11:37 AMa day ago

78´

Sargent tries to put his team ahead, but the shot is blocked.
11:30 AMa day ago

71´

Kitching receives a red card.
11:21 AMa day ago

60´

Goooooooooooooooool Norwich! Sargent equalizes the score after a good shot in the box.
11:15 AMa day ago

55´

Sainz looks for the equalizer, but the ball is blocked.
11:08 AMa day ago

48´

Goooooooooooooooool Coventry! O'Hare's right-footed shot gives the visitors the lead.
11:04 AMa day ago

46´

The second half begins.
10:49 AMa day ago

45´+1

End of the first half.
10:46 AMa day ago

45´

McLean receives a yellow card.
10:38 AMa day ago

36´

Kitching receives a yellow card.
10:31 AMa day ago

29´

Sara shoots outside the area and sends the ball over the goal.
10:24 AMa day ago

22´

Nunez receives a yellow card.
10:16 AMa day ago

14´

Sargent has another attempt for Norwich, but his shot is deflected wide.
10:10 AMa day ago

Wright tried, but his shot is deflected wide.
10:08 AMa day ago

Norwich's Sainz is caught offside.
10:05 AMa day ago

First attempts by Coventry, but he is caught offside.
10:01 AMa day ago

The match begins.
9:56 AMa day ago

Norwich starting XI

This is how the home team comes out:
9:51 AMa day ago

Norwich could match Coventry

Should they win, Norwich would be level on 44 points with Coventry, making the battle for that final Playoff spot more intense than ever.
9:46 AMa day ago

Starting XI Coventry

This is how the visiting team comes out:
9:41 AMa day ago

Coventry knows how to bounce back

Coventry City lost two important players for this season, however, they have been able to adapt and have even had a streak of ten consecutive games without defeat, now they are looking to defend the sixth position, which is the last one that gives a pass to the Playoffs.
9:36 AMa day ago

Norwich is already at home

This is how the home team arrived for their match against Coventry:
9:31 AMa day ago

The last duel

The most recent meeting between Norwich and Conventry ended in an intense one-goal draw, the game was played in October and now perhaps the most important game for both as they look to move closer to a Playoff spot.
9:26 AMa day ago

Norwich has suffered on the road

Norwich has a negative streak after accumulating two games with defeats, first against Leeds United, a team that is second in the table, and then in the FA Cup against Liverpool, two high level rivals, and now at home they are looking for a return to victory.
9:21 AMa day ago

Coventry knows how to play important duels

For Coventry this is an important and transcendental duel, last season the team was able to reach the Playoff final, where they unfortunately lost to Luton Town, now with more experience they are looking to reach that stage again and that is why they need a victory today.
9:16 AMa day ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Norwich vs Coventry City game, today we expect a great duel with two teams looking to continue fighting for promotion. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
9:11 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Norwich vs Coventry City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:06 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Norwich vs Coventry City live online

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Norwich vs Coventry City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:01 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Coventry City player

Haji Wright, forward. Player from the United States, with 25 years old is being a reference in Coventry's offense, this team has surprised many for their clear intentions of promotion, last season they were very close and now they are in the Playoff positions, this player has scored 8 goals and has given 5 assists, certainly a great contribution to continue looking for the goal.
8:56 AMa day ago

Watch out for this Norwich player

Jon Rowe, forward. English player of 20 years old, for the season 2023/34 has been a key player in Norwich, at his young age he is already being the best scorer of the team this season with 12 goals, the team is looking to fight for promotion and they will need this player to stay in the fight for the so disputed first six positions.
8:51 AMa day ago

Latest Coventry lineup

Collins, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles, Sheaf, Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Godden.
8:46 AMa day ago

Latest Norwich lineup

Long, McCallum, Gibson, Hanley, Stacey, Hernández, Gabriel, McLean, Nuñez, Fassnach, Barnes.
8:41 AMa day ago

Background

Coventry City 1-1 Norwich

Coventry City 2-4 Norwich

Norwich 3-0 Coventry City

Coventry City 0-2 Norwich

Norwich 2-0 Coventry City

8:36 AMa day ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
8:31 AMa day ago

Coventry wants to make a breakthrough

Coventry City is still looking to reach the Premier League, an institution that does not know the highest category of English soccer, has shown that a team can climb from the bottom to get to compete at a better level, Coventry with just four seasons in the Championship, has been very close to promotion, last season managed to sneak into the top five of the table, to his misfortune, finding promotion was not possible, but for this season, the team has not lost the objective and has shown that they want to play in the Premier League very soon, they currently occupy the sixth position in the table with 44 points in 29 rounds, that position is crucial to seek promotion, as it is the last one that qualifies for Playoffs for promotion, defending it is a priority for Coventry because they are setting the tone for promotion, a defeat would take them away from that goal and that is why they can not afford to lose points.
8:26 AMa day ago

Norwich equipment rises and falls

Norwich is a team with a great tradition in English soccer, their performances in the Championship have led them to be promoted to the Premier League, but in the Premier League they have not performed as well and have been relegated quickly, the team is constantly in this rhythm and without a doubt they are a candidate for promotion, the previous season they did not have a great performance, because they came from playing in the Premier League and were relegated, for this current season, the team has had a good season and has been placed after 29 rounds, in tenth position with 41 points, the team still has chances to fight for promotion and only has to keep in good shape to add victories, the duel of the 30th round is essential to measure the level of the team, many teams are very close to reach the positions to fight for promotion and that will cause the maximum level in every way.
Norwich looking for the win/Image: NorwichCityFC
Norwich looking for the win/Image: NorwichCityFC
8:21 AMa day ago

Duel for Playoff position

The EFL Championship is in its best moment of the season, the teams already know what they can aspire to and that is why in every game they are leaving everything for the three points, in the Norwich vs Coventry City duel, we expect a great show because the sixth place in the table is at stake, that position represents the possibility of playing the Playoff, for the last place that goes up.
8:16 AMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Norwich vs Coventry City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at Carrow Road at 10:00 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Diego Gutiérrez
Diego Gutiérrez
Egresado de la carrera de Comunicación y Periodismo en FES Aragón UNAM
5$
10$
15$