ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
Thank you for following the Norwich 2-1 Coventry City game, today the home team came from behind to come from behind in a crucial match. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you don't miss any of the EFL Championship matches.
Final
Norwich 2-1 Coventry City.
90´+8
Finish the game.
84´
Goooooooooooool Norwich! Sainz with a right-footed shot outside the box gave the home team the lead.
78´
Sargent tries to put his team ahead, but the shot is blocked.
71´
Kitching receives a red card.
60´
Goooooooooooooooool Norwich! Sargent equalizes the score after a good shot in the box.
55´
Sainz looks for the equalizer, but the ball is blocked.
48´
Goooooooooooooooool Coventry! O'Hare's right-footed shot gives the visitors the lead.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+1
End of the first half.
45´
McLean receives a yellow card.
36´
Kitching receives a yellow card.
29´
Sara shoots outside the area and sends the ball over the goal.
22´
Nunez receives a yellow card.
14´
Sargent has another attempt for Norwich, but his shot is deflected wide.
8´
Wright tried, but his shot is deflected wide.
6´
Norwich's Sainz is caught offside.
2´
First attempts by Coventry, but he is caught offside.
0´
The match begins.
Norwich starting XI
This is how the home team comes out:
Today's lineup 👊 pic.twitter.com/GifdbVowsb— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 3, 2024
Norwich could match Coventry
Should they win, Norwich would be level on 44 points with Coventry, making the battle for that final Playoff spot more intense than ever.
Starting XI Coventry
This is how the visiting team comes out:
OLÉ OLÉ, HAJI WRIGHT WRIGHT WRIGHT! 🎶— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 3, 2024
📋 Your team for this afternoon's meeting with @NorwichCityFC. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/V4jgUIw5cC
Coventry knows how to bounce back
Coventry City lost two important players for this season, however, they have been able to adapt and have even had a streak of ten consecutive games without defeat, now they are looking to defend the sixth position, which is the last one that gives a pass to the Playoffs.
Norwich is already at home
This is how the home team arrived for their match against Coventry:
February 3, 2024
The last duel
The most recent meeting between Norwich and Conventry ended in an intense one-goal draw, the game was played in October and now perhaps the most important game for both as they look to move closer to a Playoff spot.
Norwich has suffered on the road
Norwich has a negative streak after accumulating two games with defeats, first against Leeds United, a team that is second in the table, and then in the FA Cup against Liverpool, two high level rivals, and now at home they are looking for a return to victory.
Coventry knows how to play important duels
For Coventry this is an important and transcendental duel, last season the team was able to reach the Playoff final, where they unfortunately lost to Luton Town, now with more experience they are looking to reach that stage again and that is why they need a victory today.
We continue
Thank you for following the Norwich vs Coventry City game, today we expect a great duel with two teams looking to continue fighting for promotion. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Norwich vs Coventry City live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Norwich vs Coventry City live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Norwich vs Coventry City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Norwich vs Coventry City can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Haji Wright, forward. Player from the United States, with 25 years old is being a reference in Coventry's offense, this team has surprised many for their clear intentions of promotion, last season they were very close and now they are in the Playoff positions, this player has scored 8 goals and has given 5 assists, certainly a great contribution to continue looking for the goal.
Watch out for this Norwich player
Jon Rowe, forward. English player of 20 years old, for the season 2023/34 has been a key player in Norwich, at his young age he is already being the best scorer of the team this season with 12 goals, the team is looking to fight for promotion and they will need this player to stay in the fight for the so disputed first six positions.
Latest Coventry lineup
Collins, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Eccles, Sheaf, Sakamoto, O'Hare, Palmer, Godden.
Latest Norwich lineup
Long, McCallum, Gibson, Hanley, Stacey, Hernández, Gabriel, McLean, Nuñez, Fassnach, Barnes.
Background
Coventry City 1-1 Norwich
Coventry City 2-4 Norwich
Norwich 3-0 Coventry City
Coventry City 0-2 Norwich
Norwich 2-0 Coventry City
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Coventry wants to make a breakthrough
Coventry City is still looking to reach the Premier League, an institution that does not know the highest category of English soccer, has shown that a team can climb from the bottom to get to compete at a better level, Coventry with just four seasons in the Championship, has been very close to promotion, last season managed to sneak into the top five of the table, to his misfortune, finding promotion was not possible, but for this season, the team has not lost the objective and has shown that they want to play in the Premier League very soon, they currently occupy the sixth position in the table with 44 points in 29 rounds, that position is crucial to seek promotion, as it is the last one that qualifies for Playoffs for promotion, defending it is a priority for Coventry because they are setting the tone for promotion, a defeat would take them away from that goal and that is why they can not afford to lose points.
Norwich equipment rises and falls
Norwich is a team with a great tradition in English soccer, their performances in the Championship have led them to be promoted to the Premier League, but in the Premier League they have not performed as well and have been relegated quickly, the team is constantly in this rhythm and without a doubt they are a candidate for promotion, the previous season they did not have a great performance, because they came from playing in the Premier League and were relegated, for this current season, the team has had a good season and has been placed after 29 rounds, in tenth position with 41 points, the team still has chances to fight for promotion and only has to keep in good shape to add victories, the duel of the 30th round is essential to measure the level of the team, many teams are very close to reach the positions to fight for promotion and that will cause the maximum level in every way.
Duel for Playoff position
The EFL Championship is in its best moment of the season, the teams already know what they can aspire to and that is why in every game they are leaving everything for the three points, in the Norwich vs Coventry City duel, we expect a great show because the sixth place in the table is at stake, that position represents the possibility of playing the Playoff, for the last place that goes up.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Norwich vs Coventry City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at Carrow Road at 10:00 AM ET.