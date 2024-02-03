ADVERTISEMENT

8:29 AMa day ago

Full Time

Iran 2-1 Japan
8:24 AMa day ago

96'

Jahanbakhsh scores the winning penalty for Iran.
8:22 AMa day ago

93'

Penalty for Iran
8:12 AMa day ago

84'

Ezatolahi's direct shot
8:11 AMa day ago

82'

Iran is playing a game against Japan, which seems to be very much on the back foot.
8:01 AMa day ago

72'

Azmoun's deflected shot
7:56 AMa day ago

68'

Japan changes: Daizen and Kubo out, Minamino and Mitoma in.
7:54 AMa day ago

66'

Morita had a chance, but he arrived uncomfortably to define.
7:53 AMa day ago

64'

Azmoun offside, play disallowed.
7:52 AMa day ago

63'

Iran goal, play reviewed by VAR.
7:49 AMa day ago

55'

Iran's goal, Mohebi scores the equalizer.
7:37 AMa day ago

48'

Yellow card for Ueda
7:34 AMa day ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
7:19 AMa day ago

Halftime

Iran 0-1 Japan
7:17 AMa day ago

45'

Three more minutes to play
7:14 AMa day ago

42'

Azmoun can't get a shot off
7:10 AMa day ago

38'

Deflected shot by Ghoddos
7:08 AMa day ago

36'

Kubo has been fouled several times in the match, the referee omits a very clear foul on the Japanese midfielder.
7:01 AMa day ago

30'

Morita made an individual play, taking several opponents with him, to face Beiranvand.
6:59 AMa day ago

28'

Japan goal, Morita scores the first.
6:55 AMa day ago

24'

Yellow card for Itakura
6:54 AMa day ago

24'

Japan adds passes in the middle, tries to find spaces in Iran's defense
6:48 AMa day ago

17'

Ezatolahi's direct shot
6:46 AMa day ago

15'

A lot of strong legs in the first 15 minutes.
6:42 AMa day ago

11'

Review of a possible penalty play
6:41 AMa day ago

10'

Hard foul by Ghodos on Kubo
6:37 AMa day ago

5'

The game was level in the first few minutes.
6:32 AMa day ago

0'

START TO GAME
6:25 AMa day ago

Iran ready for battle

6:24 AMa day ago

Unlocked heating

6:22 AMa day ago

Lineup´s

6:19 AMa day ago

Start of coverage

We are ready to bring you the Iran vs Japan game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
7:31 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Iran vs. Japan

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iran vs Japan live, as well as the latest information from Education City Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
7:26 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Iran vs Japan live online

The match will be televised on TUDN channel.
Iran vs Japan can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:21 PM2 days ago

What time is the Iran vs Japan match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup of Nations 2024?

This is the kick-off time for the Iran vs Japan match on February 3, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 a.m.
Brazil: 8:30 a.m.
Chile: 8:30 a.m.
Colombia: 6:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 6:30 a.m.
United States: 4:30 a.m. PT and 6:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 5:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay: 8:30 a.m.
Peru: 6:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 8:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 7:30 a.m.
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 7:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
7:16 PM2 days ago

Pre-match remarks

Moriyasu, Japan coach

"Obviously it will be a very tough game because of the schedule, but whatever the circumstances, we have to perform," Moriyasu said. "I think Iran has the same number of rest days, only we have played fewer minutes. It's a match between two big teams in Asia, so I'm looking forward to it."

Ghalennoy, Iran coach

"This could have been the final, but now we are playing each other in the quarterfinals," Ghalehnoy said. "Japan is a very good team and now, in the knockout stage, they are showing a much better performance than in the group stage."

"But Iran is also a good team. We did very well against Syria. In the group stage, they allowed only four shots in the three games, but we managed to produce 11 shots against them." 
 
"For tomorrow's game, we have less recovery than Japan. We could have finished the game against Syria early, but we missed a lot of opportunities. We try to make recovery from two aspects, both supplementary and mental.

7:11 PM2 days ago

Last Lineup- Japan

Zion Suzuki; Yuta Nakayama, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Seiya Maikuma; Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Reo Hatate; Keito Nakamura and Ayase  Ueda.
7:06 PM2 days ago

Last Lineup- Iran

Alireza Beiranvand; Roozbeh Chesmi, Ramin Ramin Rezaeiah, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ehsan Hajisafi; Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi, Saeid Ezatolahi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Ghayedi y Sardar Azmoui.
7:01 PM2 days ago

How does Japan get to the quarterfinals?

Japan earned 6 points out of 9 points in the group stage to take second place in zone D of the AFC Asian Cup of Nations. In the round of 16, they faced Bahrain, whom they defeated 3-1 in the round of 16. 

The Japanese are hoping to stay in the race for their fifth Asian Cup, a trophy they have not won in 13 years.

6:56 PM2 days ago

How does Iran get to the quarterfinals?

Iran made 9 points from 9 points in the group stage to lead Zone C of the Asian Cup of Nations. And in the round of 16, they faced Syria, with whom they drew 1-1 in regulation time and extra time, winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout. 

The Iranians hope to stay in the race for their fourth AFC Asian Cup, a trophy they have not won in 48 years.

6:51 PM2 days ago

Iran vs Japan match will be played at Education City Stadium

The Iran vs Japan match will be played at the Education City Stadium, located in Rayan, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity for 40667 people. It was inaugurated on June 15, 2020 and was one of the venues where the 2022 World Cup was played.
Photo: FIFA
Photo: FIFA
6:46 PM2 days ago

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Iran vs Japan match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Education City Stadium at 6:30 am.
