ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 PMa day ago

Full Time

Rovers 1-2 QPR
11:55 AMa day ago

94'

Gallagher had a chance, but Begovic held the scoreboard.
11:51 AMa day ago

90'

Ten minutes added to the match.
11:45 AMa day ago

84'

Substitution, Rovers: Sam Szmodics out, Telalovic in
11:41 AMa day ago

80'

With 10 minutes to go, the game remains in contention, QPR must maintain the positive result against a Rovers side coming over.
11:36 AMa day ago

77'

Change in QPR, Armstrong goes out of very bad afternoon, Frey enters in his place.
11:34 AMa day ago

73'

Rovers goal, Gallagher scores and tightens the score.
11:29 AMa day ago

69'

Key game for relegation, QPR is playing it like a final, great result away from home.
11:28 AMa day ago

67'

Double change for Rovers: Dolan and Sigurdsson out, Ayari and Markanday in.
11:23 AMa day ago

64'

QPR goal, Hodge scores the second.
11:21 AMa day ago

61'

Own goal by Pears goalkeeper, QPR takes the lead.
11:19 AMa day ago

57'

Triple change at QPR: Willock, Dykes & Dixon-Bonner out, Smyth, Hodge & Hayden in.
11:17 AMa day ago

54'

Yellow card for Dixon-Bonner
11:11 AMa day ago

51'

Again, Armstrong, who threw the ball too long, was beaten in the duel by the goalkeeper.
11:08 AMa day ago

47'

Cook's head shot passes too close to the target.
11:05 AMa day ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
10:48 AMa day ago

Halftime

Blackburn 0-0 QPR
10:43 AMa day ago

41'

Yellow card for Armstrong
10:41 AMa day ago

38'

Yellow card for Tronstad
10:35 AMa day ago

32'

Armstrong tries again and again for QPR, but the opposing defense is a wall for him.
10:28 AMa day ago

26'

A direct shot that Begovic handles well.
10:23 AMa day ago

20'

A hard fought game in the first 20 minutes, both teams had chances to score. 
10:15 AMa day ago

12'

QPR had a chance, but the shot was off target
10:07 AMa day ago

5'

Rovers had a chance but the shot went wide
10:02 AMa day ago

0'

START TO GAME
9:48 AMa day ago

Sammie, Rovers' goal man

Szmodics has been a revival for Blackburn this season. He is the league's top scorer with 16 goals in the 2023/2024 season.
9:47 AMa day ago

Previous data

Blackburn Rovers are looking to end a run of seven consecutive games without a win in the Championship, while QPR are coming off a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town. 
9:36 AMa day ago

Starting Lineup- QPR

9:33 AMa day ago

Starting Lineup- Rovers

9:21 AMa day ago

Start to coverage

We are ready to bring you the Blackburn Rovers vs QPR game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
10:00 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for Blackburn Rovers vs QPR live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn Rovers vs QPR live, as well as the latest information from Ewood Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs QPR live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the match Blackburn Rovers vs QPR on February 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 7:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

9:50 PM2 days ago

Key Player- QPR

Kenneth Paal is one of QPR's most consistent players, he has 29 appearances in the season, in all of them he has started, he has 4 Championship goals and records 1 assist.
9:45 PM2 days ago

Key Player- Blackburn Rovers

Sam Szmodics is one of Blackburn Rovers' most consistent players, he has 26 appearances in the season, in all of them he has started, he has 16 goals in the Championship and records 3 assists.
9:40 PM2 days ago

Head to head: Blackburn Rovers vs. QPR

This Saturday's match will be the 59th meeting between these two teams, the balance stands at 29 wins for Blackburn Rovers against 17 for Queens Park, in addition to 12 draws.
Blackburn Rovers have four wins in their last four meetings with QPR, including this season's 0-4 away win.
9:35 PM2 days ago

QPR wants to escape the ghost of relegation

Their distance from the red zone is not at all comfortable, it does not allow them a sigh, QPR want to keep their place in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the eighteenth place would allow them to get closer to the salvation zone as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
9:30 PM2 days ago

Blackburn Rovers seeks to get out of the basement

The local Blackburn Rovers complete a critical season, they have remained in the lower zone and occupy the 28th place in the championship with 33 points. However, they are 8 points away from the bottom, so a win against QPR would be a good boost to stay in the division.
9:25 PM2 days ago

Championship on fire

Both QPR and Blackburn Rovers have been most of the season involved in the fight for relegation to League One, Blackburn Rovers a little further away from the issue, must win to avoid complications for their continuity in the Championship, and QPR has had a rather irregular season, today is in the red zone, and to try to get out of it, must win against an accessible rival.
9:20 PM2 days ago

The Stadium

Ewood Park is the home of Blackburn Rovers. The stadium was opened in 1890 and has a capacity of 31367 spectators.
Photo: Blackburn Rovers
Photo: Blackburn Rovers
9:15 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of Blackburn Rovers vs QPR, matchday 30 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Ewood Park, at 10:00 am.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
5$
10$
15$