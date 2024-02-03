ADVERTISEMENT

2:32 PMa day ago

Final Result

2:30 PMa day ago

End of the match

Central referee Paul Tierney signals the end of the match. Aston Villa's away win over Sheffield United.
2:27 PMa day ago

90' + 5'

Five minutes have been added to the end of the match. 

The home team is looking for a consolation goal.

2:26 PMa day ago

90' + 1'

VAR

After a VAR review of the goal, it has been determined to be offside, thus rendering Sheffield's only goal disallowed.

Sheffield United 0 - 5 Aston Villa

2:25 PMa day ago

90'

Gooooal Sheffield United!
After a free kick, Vinicius Souza scores with a right-footed shot to give the home side the lead. 

Sheffield United 1 - 5 Aston Villa

2:19 PMa day ago

88'

The final minutes are played, Aston Villa is no longer taking any more risks and gives the initiative to the 'Sabres'.
2:12 PMa day ago

80'

  • Change
  • Aston Villa
In: Morgan Rogers (27)

Out: Youri Tielemans (8)

2:11 PMa day ago

76'

Emiliano Martínez makes a two-time save to keep his goal at 0.
2:03 PMa day ago

71'

Diaby's dangerous shot is well saved by Foderingham.
2:00 PMa day ago

65'

  • Change
  • Sheffield United
In: Cameron Archer (10)
Out: Ben Brereton (11)
1:52 PMa day ago

60'

  • Changes
  • Aston Villa
In: Moussa Diaby (19)
Out: Leon Bailey (31)

In: Matt Cash (2)

Out: Ezri Konsa (4)

1:43 PMa day ago

47'

Aston Villa gooooal!

Álex Moreno volleys in a left-footed shot from Ollie Watkins' cross to score the fifth for the 'Villans'. 

A goal at Bramall Lane. 

Sheffield United 0 - 5 Aston Villa

1:41 PMa day ago

45'

  • Changes
  • Sheffield United
In: Gustavo Hamer (8)

Out: William Osula (32)

 

  • Aston Villa

In: Jacob Ramsey (41)

Out: Douglas Luiz (6)

1:38 PMa day ago

Second Half

The second half kicked off at Bramall Lane.
1:21 PMa day ago

Half Time

Sheffield United 0 - 4 Aston Villa
1:18 PMa day ago

45' + 4'

Four minutes are added to the end of the first half. 

The locals ask for the end of the first half to rearm at the break, think about their approach and try to close the gap.

1:14 PMa day ago

42'

The possession of the ball belongs to the visitors, who control the pace of the match.
1:08 PMa day ago

36'

We have crossed the first third of the game, there seems to be only one team on the field, let's see if the locals can react to a situation that seems irreparable.
1:07 PMa day ago

28'

Gooooal of Aston Villa!
Total disaster in Sheffield, Youri Tielemans has scored the fourth for the "The Claret & Blue Army", after taking advantage of a defensive rebound from a corner kick, shooting the ball with right foot.

Plenty of play left and some fans have started to leave their seats at Bramall Lane. 

Sheffield United 0 - 4 Aston Villa

12:58 PMa day ago

20'

Gooooal Aston Villa!

Leon Bailey gives us a great stamp, this after hitting the ball with his left foot placed in the corner of the goal defended by Foderingham. 

Absolute dominance of the visitors in these first minutes. 

Sheffield United 0 - 3 Aston Villa

12:54 PMa day ago

16'

Aston Villa's gooooal!

Incredible pass with the outside of Douglas Luiz that Watkins takes advantage of after being in front of goal to shoot low and double the lead. 

Two very quick goals, Villa wants the victory. 

Sheffield United 0 - 2 Aston Villa

12:45 PMa day ago

11'

Gooooal for Aston Villa!

A great pass from Bailey to Watkins, who hits the ball and crashes against the post, however, John McGinn closes the pincer to score the first goal of the match.

Unai Emery's team is already ahead after 11 minutes. 

Sheffield United 0 - 1 Aston Villa

12:41 PMa day ago

9'

The first danger was for the locals, who after a breakaway Brereton took a shot that Emiliano Martínez saved well.
12:39 PMa day ago

Start of the match

The match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa has started.
12:27 PMa day ago

Minutes before the game starts

The final details are ready for the kick-off. A great game awaits us this Saturday in the Premier League

The teams are about to go out for the kick-off ceremony.

12:25 PMa day ago

Fans

The fans of the 'Sabres' were present at Bramall Lane and support them to get out of the last positions of the English championship.

 

12:20 PMa day ago

Aston Villa Warm-up

The visitors are performing pre-competitive movements in preparation for the start of the match:

 

12:18 PMa day ago

Sheffield United Warm-up

The home team has taken to the field for pre-game exercises prior to the start of the match:

 

12:00 PMa day ago

Aston Villa Lineup

This is the starting XI that Unai Emery sends to the field for the 'Villains':

 

11:57 AMa day ago

Sheffield United Lineup

This is the starting XI that Chris Wilder sends to the field for the visitors:

 

11:51 AMa day ago

Game Conditions

The Bramall Lane Stadium is in perfect condition, the weather is ideal for watching a great soccer match, the pitch is impeccable:

 

11:45 AMa day ago

Arrival of Aston Villa

The visitors have arrived at Bramall Lane looking for a win that will keep them in the top half of the table.

 

11:40 AMa day ago

Arrival of Sheffield United

The 'Sables' squad has arrived at Bramall Lane Stadium to face their matchday 23 of the Premier League.

 

11:34 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the match between Sheffield United vs Aston Villa. The home side are looking to get out of the basement, while Aston do not want to separate themselves from the leaders and stay in European places.

 

12:30 AM2 days ago

Follow here Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score

We will have an exciting match between Sheffield United vs Aston Villa on date 23 of the Premier League. Do not miss a detail of the match Sheffield United vs Aston Villa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:25 AM2 days ago

How to watch Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [3, February, 2024]

USA Time: 10 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

 

12:20 AM2 days ago

History Sheffield United vs Aston Villa

The last five meetings have been very even between the two teams, with the home side winning once, the visitors twice and the visitors drawing on two occasions. The most recent game between these two clubs was on December 23, 2023, when they played to a 1-1 draw.
12:15 AM2 days ago

Aston Villa Last Lineup

D. Martínez; M. Cash, E. Konsa, C. Lenglet, A. Moreno; J. McGinn, B. Kamara, D. Luis, Y. Tielemans; M. Diaby and O. Watkins. 
12:10 AM2 days ago

Sheffield United Last Lineup

I. Grbic; A. Trusty, J. Robinson, A. Ahmedhodzic, J. Bogle; V. Costa, B. Brereton, J. McAtee; A. Slimane, H. Hamer and O. McBurnie.
12:05 AM2 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Sheffield United vs Aston Villa will be Paul Tirney; Ian Hussin will be in charge of the first line; Scott Ledger will be the second assistant and Sam Barrott will be the fourth official. 


Jarred Gillett and Gary Beswick will be in charge of the VAR.

12:00 AM2 days ago

How is the Aston Villa doing?

On the other hand, Aston Villa comes from a 3-1 defeat at home against Newcastle United in a match that they could not cope with, as they were beaten from start to finish, however, they will seek to return to the path of victory in their visit to Bramall Lane, in order to straighten their course in the competition. 
Up to this matchday, they have 13 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, numbers that place them in fifth position in the general table in English football.
11:55 PM2 days ago

How is the Sheffield United doing?

Sheffield United is hoping to get a victory next Saturday, after losing 3-2 to Crystal Palace last season. Since the beginning of the competition, they have won two matches out of 22 they have played so far, scoring 19 goals and conceding 54, being one of the worst defenses of the campaign. With this, they do not want to regret another fall, as they are 20th (last) with only 10 points.

If they do not want to avoid relegation, they will have to start scoring points, as Luton (last team out of relegation) has 19 points with one game less, something that should worry the 'Sables' squad.

11:50 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane

Soccer stadium that was founded in December 1862 and is located in the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom. 
It has a capacity for just over 32 thousand spectators.

It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world. It is currently owned by Sheffield United, a Premier League team.

11:45 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

We will have an exciting match between Sheffield United vs Aston Villa on date 23 of the Premier League.

