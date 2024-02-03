ADVERTISEMENT
Final Result
End of the match
90' + 5'
The home team is looking for a consolation goal.
90' + 1'
After a VAR review of the goal, it has been determined to be offside, thus rendering Sheffield's only goal disallowed.
Sheffield United 0 - 5 Aston Villa
90'
After a free kick, Vinicius Souza scores with a right-footed shot to give the home side the lead.
Sheffield United 1 - 5 Aston Villa
88'
80'
- Change
- Aston Villa
Out: Youri Tielemans (8)
76'
71'
65'
- Change
- Sheffield United
Out: Ben Brereton (11)
60'
- Changes
- Aston Villa
Out: Leon Bailey (31)
In: Matt Cash (2)
Out: Ezri Konsa (4)
47'
Álex Moreno volleys in a left-footed shot from Ollie Watkins' cross to score the fifth for the 'Villans'.
A goal at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United 0 - 5 Aston Villa
45'
- Changes
- Sheffield United
Out: William Osula (32)
- Aston Villa
In: Jacob Ramsey (41)
Out: Douglas Luiz (6)
Second Half
Half Time
45' + 4'
The locals ask for the end of the first half to rearm at the break, think about their approach and try to close the gap.
42'
36'
28'
Total disaster in Sheffield, Youri Tielemans has scored the fourth for the "The Claret & Blue Army", after taking advantage of a defensive rebound from a corner kick, shooting the ball with right foot.
Plenty of play left and some fans have started to leave their seats at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United 0 - 4 Aston Villa
20'
Leon Bailey gives us a great stamp, this after hitting the ball with his left foot placed in the corner of the goal defended by Foderingham.
Absolute dominance of the visitors in these first minutes.
Sheffield United 0 - 3 Aston Villa
16'
Incredible pass with the outside of Douglas Luiz that Watkins takes advantage of after being in front of goal to shoot low and double the lead.
Two very quick goals, Villa wants the victory.
Sheffield United 0 - 2 Aston Villa
11'
A great pass from Bailey to Watkins, who hits the ball and crashes against the post, however, John McGinn closes the pincer to score the first goal of the match.
Unai Emery's team is already ahead after 11 minutes.
Sheffield United 0 - 1 Aston Villa
9'
Start of the match
Minutes before the game starts
The teams are about to go out for the kick-off ceremony.
Fans
Heating up. pic.twitter.com/Fc9SGi30lg— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2024
Aston Villa Warm-up
Sheffield United Warm-up
A first start for Mason Holgate 👊 pic.twitter.com/rP5WOJ5iJn— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 3, 2024
Aston Villa Lineup
Your Aston Villa team at Bramall Lane. 👊 pic.twitter.com/BRgnKhhxtO— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2024
Sheffield United Lineup
This is the starting XI that Chris Wilder sends to the field for the visitors:
Team news v Villa! 🗞️#SHUAVL || @premierleague pic.twitter.com/JTq3Vral7p— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 3, 2024
Game Conditions
Back at Bramall Lane 😍#SHUAVL | @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/UKb3zXvHY0— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 3, 2024
Arrival of Aston Villa
2️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lDTcf4cbW0— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2024
Arrival of Sheffield United
Blades arriving at the Lane! 🫡🏟️#SHUAVL || @premierleague pic.twitter.com/sRLOLNjlnV— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 3, 2024
Welcome!
Let's go Blades! 👊⚔️#SHUAVL || @premierleague pic.twitter.com/QcTItfIPBd— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 3, 2024
Follow here Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Score
How to watch Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Sheffield United vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa Last Lineup
Sheffield United Last Lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Jarred Gillett and Gary Beswick will be in charge of the VAR.
How is the Aston Villa doing?
Up to this matchday, they have 13 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, numbers that place them in fifth position in the general table in English football.
How is the Sheffield United doing?
If they do not want to avoid relegation, they will have to start scoring points, as Luton (last team out of relegation) has 19 points with one game less, something that should worry the 'Sables' squad.
The match will be played at the Bramall Lane
It has a capacity for just over 32 thousand spectators.
It is considered by the chair as the oldest soccer stadium in the world. It is currently owned by Sheffield United, a Premier League team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
We will have an exciting match between Sheffield United vs Aston Villa on date 23 of the Premier League.