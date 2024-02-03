ADVERTISEMENT

3:56 PMa day ago

Full Time

Ajax 1-1 PSV
3:55 PMa day ago

94'

Benítez saves for PSV, Hato shoots and the goalkeeper saves well.
3:54 PMa day ago

93'

Ajax side foul.
3:52 PMa day ago

90'

Taylor's shot, good intervention by Benítez.
3:51 PMa day ago

89'

Ramalho's deflected header misses PSV.
3:49 PMa day ago

88'

Change at PSV. Armando Obispo replaces Sergiño Dest. 
3:46 PMa day ago

84'

Change at PSV. Babadi replaces Marco Junior. 
3:43 PMa day ago

80'

Substitution, Ajax. Substitution, Ajax. Anton Gaaei replaces Tristan Gooijer because of an injury.
3:38 PMa day ago

77'

Yellow card for Lozano
3:37 PMa day ago

76'

Yellow card for Ramalho
3:35 PMa day ago

74'

Ajax change: Tahirovic for Berghuis Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Patrick van Aanholt replaces Jerdy Schouten.
3:29 PMa day ago

67'

A shot by de Jong is returned by the post.
3:26 PMa day ago

65'

The defenses are playing at a high level in the second half, defensively a good game for both.
3:14 PMa day ago

52'

Controlled game in the second half, both teams try to play without risking too much.
3:06 PMa day ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
2:49 PMa day ago

Halftime

Ajax 1-1 PSV
2:40 PMa day ago

38'

Corner kick for PSV
2:36 PMa day ago

34'

PSV goal, Luuk de Jong equalizes for PSV.
2:33 PMa day ago

31'

Taylor's direct shot
2:30 PMa day ago

28'

Ajax subs: Rensch out, Sosa in
2:28 PMa day ago

26'

Yellow card for Hato
2:20 PMa day ago

19'

Ajax goal, Berghuis scores Ajax's first goal
2:13 PMa day ago

11'

Berghuis' deflected shot
2:08 PMa day ago

7'

Corner kick for PSV
2:07 PMa day ago

5'

Lozano's direct shot
2:03 PMa day ago

2'

Offside by Lozano
2:02 PMa day ago

0'

START TO GAME
1:27 PMa day ago

Chucky, a starter for PSV

1:24 PMa day ago

Starting Lineup- PSV

1:23 PMa day ago

Starting Lineup- Ajax

1:18 PMa day ago

Start to coverage

We are ready to bring you the Ajax vs PSV game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
 
2:00 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned for Ajax vs PSV live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs PSV live, as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Ajax vs PSV live online

The match will be broadcasted on television by ESPN2, and in streaming service by Star Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Ajax vs PSV match on February 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT & 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
1:50 AM2 days ago

Last PSV line-up

These were the players who started last match: Walter Benitez; Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Sergiño Dest; Guus Til, Jerdy Schouten, Noa Lang; Johan Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano and Luuk de Jong.
1:45 AM2 days ago

Last Ajax Amsterdam lineup

These were the players who started last match: Diant Ramaj; Tristan Gooijer, Devyne Rensch, Jorrel Hato, ArJany Martha; Benjamin Tahirovic, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Berghuis, Carlos Borges, Kristian Hlynsson and Brian Brobbey.
1:40 AM2 days ago

Key player - PSV

Luuk De Jong is one of PSV's most regular players and goal scorer, he has 27 appearances in the season, has 20 goals and 7 assists with 2185 minutes on the pitch.
1:35 AM2 days ago

Key player - Ajax

Steven Berghuis is one of Ajax Amsterdam's most regular players, he has 15 appearances in the season, he has 3 goals and 8 assists this season. 
 
1:30 AM2 days ago

Chucky and new classic

Mexico's Hirving Lozano will play a new classic of Dutch soccer, after returning to PSV, the Mexican international has played 18 games, with 5 goals and two assists in the season. 
1:25 AM2 days ago

Peter Bosz, confident and eager to play in the classic

"I'm really looking forward to it," the head coach begins. "It's still Ajax and they are doing better than at the start of this season. They have improved enormously in terms of results and things also look more stable in footballing terms. We try to neutralize every opponent's qualities and exploit weaknesses. At Ajax this is no different. We all have to work hard because that's the way we play."
1:20 AM2 days ago

Van 't Schip confirms Henderson as a starter

Ajax coach confirmed the starting lineup of the new element of the Amsterdam team, Jordan Henderson is in the starting eleven. 

"That's another issue," Van 't Schip replied. "He's a very experienced player, he's used to playing a large number of games per season. He's in good shape, but he lacks match rhythm. We'll have to see if he's fit to play the whole game tomorrow or not."

1:15 AM2 days ago

The national classic will be played this Saturday

Ajax-PSV is the national classic, a true and authentic derby for those from the Netherlands. 

Ajax has been the genesis of a style of soccer, the so-called Total Football, but not everywhere in the Netherlands is admirable, Eindhoven with his team PSV, has a different soccer, therefore, the rivalry goes beyond just a 90 minutes match.

1:10 AM2 days ago

The Stadium

The Johan Cruyff Arena is the home of Ajax Amsterdam. The stadium was inaugurated on August 14, 1996 and has a capacity of 55,885 spectators.
Photo: Johan Cruyff Arena
Photo: Johan Cruyff Arena
1:05 AM2 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Ajax vs PSV live stream, corresponding to the 20th matchday of the Eredivisie 2023-24. The match will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
5$
10$
15$