ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
94'
93'
90'
89'
88'
84'
80'
77'
76'
74'
67'
65'
52'
45'
Halftime
38'
34'
31'
28'
26'
19'
11'
7'
5'
2'
0'
Chucky, a starter for PSV
Vamos PSV 🔥 #AJAPSV pic.twitter.com/zCuDG5CJMy — PSV Español (@PSVespanol) February 2, 2024
Starting Lineup- PSV
𝕃𝕠𝕤 𝕏𝕀 𝕕𝕖 𝕙𝕠𝕪 💫 #AJAPSV pic.twitter.com/Ky5AiyPWNn — PSV Español (@PSVespanol) February 3, 2024
Starting Lineup- Ajax
Let's do this together! ❌❌❌#ajapsv https://t.co/zfaMU9quVp pic.twitter.com/vwlIqdNKcQ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 3, 2024
Start to coverage
Stay tuned for Ajax vs PSV live coverage here
Where and how to watch Ajax vs PSV live online
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Ajax vs PSV match on February 3, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT & 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Last PSV line-up
Last Ajax Amsterdam lineup
Key player - PSV
Key player - Ajax
Chucky and new classic
Peter Bosz, confident and eager to play in the classic
Van 't Schip confirms Henderson as a starter
"That's another issue," Van 't Schip replied. "He's a very experienced player, he's used to playing a large number of games per season. He's in good shape, but he lacks match rhythm. We'll have to see if he's fit to play the whole game tomorrow or not."
The national classic will be played this Saturday
Ajax has been the genesis of a style of soccer, the so-called Total Football, but not everywhere in the Netherlands is admirable, Eindhoven with his team PSV, has a different soccer, therefore, the rivalry goes beyond just a 90 minutes match.