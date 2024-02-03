ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Alavés 1-3 Barcelona match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
5 more minutes are added.
85'
Last moments of the match, everything seems defined and Barcelona is going to win.
80'
We are approaching the end and it seems that Alavés will lack time to find a tie.
75'
Put pressure on Alavés to try to close the gap.
70'
Red card for Barcelona, hard tackle by Vitor Roque that leaves his team with 10 players.
63'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLL!!! Vitor Roque with a shot inside the area for Barcelona's third.
55'
Great restart of the game with goals and the difference remains the same as the first half but both teams want more.
51'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!! Immediate response from Samuel Aghehowa who responds and puts Alavés first.
49'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!! Ilkay Gundogan appears and scores the second for Barcelona with a cross shot.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We're going to the rest.
⏰ HALFTIME— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2024
0️⃣ Alavés
1️⃣ Barça (Lewandowski 22')
#AlavésBarça
45'
2 more minutes are added.
40'
Last moments of the first half and it seems that Barcelona will leave with the minimum advantage.
35'
Barca is better but the tie remains on the field of play.
30'
The clock advances and the pressure from Barcelona continues, wanting the second before the break.
22'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!! Robert Lewandowski appears and defines for Barcelona's first.
15'
Barcelona's pressure continues to try to break the tie but the scoreboard remains unchanged.
10'
Barcelona already owns possession and wants the first of the game.
5'
Good start to the game with both teams looking to control the ball.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous LaLiga protocols.
Alavés lineup!
These are the Alavés starters for today's game:
👥 Nuestro 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 para el PARTIDAZO de esta tarde— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) February 3, 2024
🤜 ¡¡¡Con todo a por la victoria!!!!#AlavésBarça | #GoazenGlorioso ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZMego0X3Ls
Barcelona lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Barcelona for today's match:
🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#AlavésBarça pic.twitter.com/LqeT0aTwkS— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2024
Referee
Javier Alberola will be the central referee in the 2023-2024 LaLiga match between Alavés and Barcelona.
Alavés appeared!
The Alavés players are already in their stadium for today's match:
¡Mis chavales! 🤩#AlavésBarça | #GoazenGlorioso ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/gNPfnRM5hm— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) February 3, 2024
Here is Barcelona!
The Barcelona team is already at the Mendizorroza for today's game:
Come with us and check out the turf. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/3BlxVpjh6R— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2024
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was last season when Barcelona won by a score of 3 to 1.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Alavés vs Barcelona begins at the Mendizorroza. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Alavés vs Barcelona live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Alavés vs Barcelona live corresponding to Matchday 23 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Mendizorroza. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Alavés vs Barcelona online and live in LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Alavés vs Barcelona match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Alavés' last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Antonio Sivera, Rafa Marín, Abdel Abqar, Javi López, Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Guridi, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach, Luis Rioja, Samu and Ianis Hagi.
Samu Omorodion, player to watch!
The Alavés striker is one of the club's great figures and he will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, Samu is running to be one of the top forward leaders that Alavés needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and with whom they will seek to continue leaving history in the club. This campaign, he has recorded 5 goals and 2 assists in 15 games.
How does Alavés get here?
Alavés enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team ahead of the resumption of the LaLiga 2 season, after finishing in fourth place in the second division of Spanish football with 71 points, after 19 victories, 14 draws and 9 defeats. Alavés presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Samu Omorodion, Kike García, Luis Rioja, Javi López, Rubén Duarte, Ianis Hagi and Aleksandar Sedlar. Alavés is not a powerhouse in Spanish football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay in LaLiga and seek to get into the UEFA competitions. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup. with which they will begin the second half of the season. At the moment, they are 3 points away from the relegation places, so they will leave by one point.
Barcelona's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Iñaki Peña, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde, Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ilkay Gündogan, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.
Robert Lewandowski, player to watch!
The Barcelona forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Lewandowski seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the player participated in 46 games where he scored 33 goals and 8 assists. The Polish-British striker had a great season and Barcelona will continue to choose for him to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barca continues its path in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight for the two-time championship of the Spanish first division, although the main objective is to return to the great glories in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona finished as champions in first position in LaLiga with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Champions League did not reach an important place, as they were eliminated in the Group Stage and subsequently eliminated in the first elimination round of the Europa League. Some interesting names in this group are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Marc-André ter Stegen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Likewise, the additions of players such as Ikay Gündogan, Julián Araujo, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where is the game?
Mendizorroza located in the city of Araba, Spain will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Alavés vs Barcelona match, corresponding to Matchday 23 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Mendizorroza, at 12:30 pm.