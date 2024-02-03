ADVERTISEMENT

11:57 AMa day ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, West Brom wins the match.
11:53 AMa day ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
11:52 AMa day ago

88'

Attempt blocked, shot blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box.
11:46 AMa day ago

84'

Goooooal for West Brom!
Andreas Weimann left footed shot from close range from the right side.
11:43 AMa day ago

81'

Delay in the match due to a hit on Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion, he is assisted on the field.
11:37 AMa day ago

76'

Kevin Long (Birmingham City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
11:32 AMa day ago

71'

Dangerous play by West Brom, Brandon Thomas-Asante's shot went past the post and he was close to scoring a goal.
11:27 AMa day ago

66'

Birmingham City makes its first changes in the game, betting everything on the offense and trying to win the game.
11:23 AMa day ago

61'

Attempt saved, Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
11:17 AMa day ago

56'

Birmingham City maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
11:12 AMa day ago

51'

Birmingham City plays long positions to cool down West Brom who had several dangerous attacks.
11:06 AMa day ago

46'

The second half begins, both teams want the victory.
10:52 AMa day ago

Halftime

The teams go to half-time and the score stands at West Brom 0-0 Birmingham City.
10:48 AMa day ago

45'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
10:43 AMa day ago

40'

Neil Etheridge save! The Birmingham City goalkeeper lies to his left and prevents West Brom from scoring the first.
10:38 AMa day ago

35'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to Birmingham City player Lee Buchanan.
10:33 AMa day ago

30'

Birmingham City will take their first corner kick of the game, there is danger in the West Brom goal.
10:28 AMa day ago

25'

First corner kick of the game for West Brom, John Swift will be in charge of taking it.
10:23 AMa day ago

20'

Kyle Bartley's (West Bromwich Albion) shot is saved by Neil Etheridge (Birmingham City), the match remains goalless and anyone could win.
10:17 AMa day ago

15'

Attempt saved, Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved by Alex Palmer (West Bromwich Albion).
10:12 AMa day ago

10'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
10:07 AMa day ago

5'

Tight match in midfield, both teams look for their first scoring opportunities.
10:02 AMa day ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
9:57 AMa day ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 90 minutes of football.
9:52 AMa day ago

Birmingham City lineup

These are the XI players who will play today:
9:47 AMa day ago

West Brom lineup

These are the XI players who will play today:
9:42 AMa day ago

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Hunt.
Assistant Referee 2: Lee Venamore.
Fourth referee: Sam Allison.
9:37 AMa day ago

Battle for victory

A great match is coming up between these two English teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
ESPN
ESPN
9:32 AMa day ago

Last confrontation!

The last time these two teams met was on August 5, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Birmingham City at Ewood Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
9:27 AMa day ago

History between both teams

West Brom and Birmingham City have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, on two occasions the winner was West Brom, there were two draws and once Birmingham City emerged victorious.
9:22 AMa day ago

Arrival West Bromwich Albion

The English West Brom team is already in the stadium, they are doing warm-up exercises and are ready for their game of the 2023-2024 season.
9:17 AMa day ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour before the match between West Brom and Birmingham City begins at The Hawthorns. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
9:12 AMa day ago

Follow here West Bromwich vs Birmingham City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Bromwich vs Birmingham City EFL Championship match.
9:07 AMa day ago

What time is the West Bromwich vs Birmingham City match for EFL Championship Match 2024?

This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Birmingham City of February 3rd in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.

9:02 AMa day ago

Birmingham City's latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Lee Buchanan, Emanuel Aiwu, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Krystian Bielik, Jay Stansfield, Juninho Bacuna and Siriki Dembele.
8:57 AMa day ago

West Bromwich Albion's latest lineup

These were the XI players who started the last game:
Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley, Erik Pieters, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah, Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.
8:52 AMa day ago

Birmingham City players to watch

The next three players are considered key for Birmingham City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Brom. Player Jay Stansfield (#28) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Cody Drameh (#12) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 37-year-old goalkeeper John Ruddy (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
8:47 AMa day ago

Birmingham City in the tournament

Birmingham City is doing poorly in the EFL Championship season, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 26 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 8 games won, 8 draws and 12 lost. They are located in twentieth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult since West Bromwich Albion is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on January 20, 2024, they won 2-1 against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
8:42 AMa day ago

West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key for West Bromwich Albion and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Birmingham City. The English player John Swift (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jed Wallace (#7) is another playmaker on the pitch that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Alex Palmer (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
8:37 AMa day ago

The stadium

The Hawthorns is located in the town of West Bromwich, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 26,287 spectators. It was opened in 1900, cost £7.5 million and is currently the home of West Bromwich Albion of the EFL Championship.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
8:32 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship Match: West Bromwich vs Birmingham City!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Pablo Bernal
Pablo Bernal
23 year old student who loves sports.
5$
10$
15$