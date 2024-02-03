ADVERTISEMENT
Game over
The referee whistles the end of the game, West Brom wins the match.
90'
4 minutes of compensation are added.
88'
Attempt blocked, shot blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box.
84'
Goooooal for West Brom!
Andreas Weimann left footed shot from close range from the right side.
Andreas Weimann left footed shot from close range from the right side.
81'
Delay in the match due to a hit on Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion, he is assisted on the field.
76'
Kevin Long (Birmingham City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
71'
Dangerous play by West Brom, Brandon Thomas-Asante's shot went past the post and he was close to scoring a goal.
66'
Birmingham City makes its first changes in the game, betting everything on the offense and trying to win the game.
61'
Attempt saved, Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
56'
Birmingham City maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
51'
Birmingham City plays long positions to cool down West Brom who had several dangerous attacks.
46'
The second half begins, both teams want the victory.
Halftime
The teams go to half-time and the score stands at West Brom 0-0 Birmingham City.
45'
4 minutes of compensation are added.
40'
Neil Etheridge save! The Birmingham City goalkeeper lies to his left and prevents West Brom from scoring the first.
35'
First yellow card of the game and it goes to Birmingham City player Lee Buchanan.
30'
Birmingham City will take their first corner kick of the game, there is danger in the West Brom goal.
25'
First corner kick of the game for West Brom, John Swift will be in charge of taking it.
20'
Kyle Bartley's (West Bromwich Albion) shot is saved by Neil Etheridge (Birmingham City), the match remains goalless and anyone could win.
15'
Attempt saved, Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved by Alex Palmer (West Bromwich Albion).
10'
Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
5'
Tight match in midfield, both teams look for their first scoring opportunities.
0'
The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
Minutes from start
We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 90 minutes of football.
Birmingham City lineup
These are the XI players who will play today:
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 3, 2024
Ivan captains the side 🫡
Pritch makes his debut 💫
Andre starts for the first time 👊#BCFC pic.twitter.com/sS1Q1Y4mMt
West Brom lineup
These are the XI players who will play today:
Here's how your Baggies set up to take on @BCFC. 📋

𝗖𝗢𝗬𝗕! 💙🤍
𝗖𝗢𝗬𝗕! 💙🤍@BarberbossUK | #WBA pic.twitter.com/JjKdT7GkFA
Referees
The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Hunt.
Assistant Referee 2: Lee Venamore.
Fourth referee: Sam Allison.
Battle for victory
A great match is coming up between these two English teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on August 5, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Birmingham City at Ewood Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
West Brom and Birmingham City have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, on two occasions the winner was West Brom, there were two draws and once Birmingham City emerged victorious.
Arrival West Bromwich Albion
The English West Brom team is already in the stadium, they are doing warm-up exercises and are ready for their game of the 2023-2024 season.
Ready to go. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aPKRxgvCws— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 3, 2024
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the match between West Brom and Birmingham City begins at The Hawthorns. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this morning? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the West Bromwich vs Birmingham City match for EFL Championship Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs Birmingham City of February 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM.
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Birmingham City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Lee Buchanan, Emanuel Aiwu, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Krystian Bielik, Jay Stansfield, Juninho Bacuna and Siriki Dembele.
West Bromwich Albion's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley, Erik Pieters, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah, Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.
Birmingham City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Birmingham City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Brom. Player Jay Stansfield (#28) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Cody Drameh (#12) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 37-year-old goalkeeper John Ruddy (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Saturday.
Birmingham City in the tournament
Birmingham City is doing poorly in the EFL Championship season, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 26 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points with 8 games won, 8 draws and 12 lost. They are located in twentieth position in the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Saturday's game will be very difficult since West Bromwich Albion is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on January 20, 2024, they won 2-1 against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for West Bromwich Albion and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Birmingham City. The English player John Swift (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jed Wallace (#7) is another playmaker on the pitch that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Alex Palmer (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
The stadium
The Hawthorns is located in the town of West Bromwich, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 26,287 spectators. It was opened in 1900, cost £7.5 million and is currently the home of West Bromwich Albion of the EFL Championship.