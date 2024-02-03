ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 PMa day ago

90'+5'

Match ends at Liberty Stadium!
11:58 AMa day ago

90'+4'

Conor Hazard is a wall! Goalkeeper denies Swansea a goal minutes from time.
11:54 AMa day ago

90'

The referee adds 5 more minutes to the match.
11:52 AMa day ago

88'

Conor Hazard flies under the goalkeeper and avoids the fall of his goal. Plymouth is still up on the scoreboard thanks to its goalkeeper.
11:45 AMa day ago

84'

Liam Cullen takes a powerful shot but unbelievably the ball hits the crossbar!
11:39 AMa day ago

79'

Przemyslaw Placheta tries a shot for Swansea but the ball is wide.
11:34 AMa day ago

71'

Oliver Cooper is shown the yellow card after a hard tackle in midfield.
11:33 AMa day ago

71'

Yellow card for Conor Hazard.
11:32 AMa day ago

67'

Mickel Miller misses an important chance for Plymouth after a great assist from Alfie Devine.
11:24 AMa day ago

63'

Brendan Galloway avoids the fall of his goal and says no to Swansea who continue to try to pick the Plymouth lock.
11:20 AMa day ago

56'

Offside Plymouth. Mickel Miller is adjudged to be offside but the referee adjudges the ball to be in play.
11:18 AMa day ago

53'

Mickel Miller commits a foul and Swansea are awarded a free kick. The match is starting to get tight.
11:12 AMa day ago

46'

The second half started with the same tone, Swansea continued to insist on Plymouth's goal, now it was Jerry Yates who tried with a shot from half distance.
11:10 AMa day ago

45'

Start of the second half!
10:52 AMa day ago

45´+1'

End of the first half at Liberty Stadium! Plymouth take a slim lead into the break.
10:50 AMa day ago

45'

The referee adds one more minute to the first half. The referee adds one more minute to the first half.
10:49 AMa day ago

44'

Jerry Yates commits a foul. Plymouth will have a free kick.
10:42 AMa day ago

38'

Swansea offside. Ben Cabango is caught offside.
10:38 AMa day ago

32'

Nathan Wood misses a great chance but the Swans are finishing plays and are constantly touching the Argyle goal.
10:36 AMa day ago

31'

Conor Hazard deflects for a corner kick, Swansea are very close to equalizing the match.
10:31 AMa day ago

27'

Jamie Paterson close to opening the scoring for Swansea. The game is anyone's game.
10:29 AMa day ago

24'

Carl Rushworth saves Swansea with a stunning save to deny Swansea a second goal!
10:26 AMa day ago

22'

Ben Cabango is shown the yellow card, free kick for Plymouth!
10:22 AMa day ago

18'

Goal for Plymouth! Morgan Whittaker gives the visitors the lead after a great assist from Adam Forshaw.
10:20 AMa day ago

16'

Oliver Cooper deflects the ball and there will be a corner kick for Plymouth!
10:15 AMa day ago

9'

Second important arrival of Swansea. Ben Cabango's shot goes just wide of the goal.
10:10 AMa day ago

6'

First arrival of Swansea! Ben Cabango's shot goes wide of the Plymouth goal.
10:05 AMa day ago

0'

The ball is rolling at Liverty Stadium!
9:55 AMa day ago

Everything ready for the start

The players are already in the tunnel about to enter the Swansea pitch in front of a good crowd at the Liberty Stadium.
9:53 AMa day ago

Plymout Argyle lineup

This is Steven Schumacher's starting eleven!

 

9:49 AMa day ago

Swansea lineup

This is the starting eleven sent out by Luke Williams!

 

9:47 AMa day ago

Everything ready in the locker room

Swansea's dressing room is ready to receive the players.

 

9:43 AMa day ago

Warm-up begins

Both teams take the field for warm-ups prior to the start of the match.

 

9:37 AMa day ago

It won't be long now!

The match at Swansea's home ground is just around the corner and the home team will be looking for a win and to score goals.
9:35 AMa day ago

Last time they got sick

The last time Swansea hosted Plymouth Argyle at home was on the distant 24th of August 2021, when the Swans won 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.
9:26 AMa day ago

Antecedentes

Swansea maintain a dominant position over Plymouth, winning four of the last five meetings and losing only one game.
9:21 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Swansea vs Plymouth live on this page.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Swansea vs Plymouth live, as well as the latest information from the Liberty Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:59 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle online and live EFL Championship 2023-2024?

The match will not be broadcast on TV, however, you can tune in via streaming through YouTube.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle match in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 

Bolivia: 11:00 am 

Brazil: 12:00 noon 

Chile: 12:00 hours

Colombia: 10:00 a.m. 

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. 

USA (ET): 10:00 A.M. USA (ET): 10:00 a.m. 

Spain: 4:00 p.m. 

Mexico: 9:00 a.m. 

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.

12:52 AM2 days ago

Latest Plymouth Argyle lineup

This was the starting eleven that manager Ian Foster sent out against Leeds in the FA Cup:

12:49 AM2 days ago

Latest Swansea lineup

This was the starting eleven that manager Luke Williams sent out against Leicester City in the last EFL Championship matchday:

12:42 AM2 days ago

Statements Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth manager Ian Foster acknowledged that the visit to the Liberty Stadium will be far from easy, and although his side are on an interesting four-game unbeaten run, he accepted that the quality of Swansea and their manager will be an interesting challenge to overcome.

"We know the players. The manager (Luke Williams) has an excellent pedigree in terms of how he organizes his teams and plays. We know it's a tough place to go. It will be a really challenging game on Saturday, with both teams desperate to get the three points," commented, Foster.

"Their results may not suggest that everything is going well, but they have had a run of tough games, so we are under no illusions about how difficult Saturday's game will be. If we don't, we'll be in big trouble," the English helmsman concluded.

12:28 AM2 days ago

Swansea Statements

Swans manager Luke Williams admitted that his side were not sharp against the EFL Championship leaders after the 3-1 away defeat, but despite the result, he was positive about the performance of his players.

"We were in the game for long periods, but you're going to have to be very clinical when you get chances against this team," said, Wiliams.

"And then you can't give them a gift. Their first goal is fantastic action from the top players, although it was disappointing, but the second and third goals were down to our mistakes and you can't afford to do that. You have to come to places like this and be absolutely exceptional. The overall result was not as disappointing as the scoreline might suggest," concluded the helmsman.

12:09 AM2 days ago

How does Plymouth Argyle arrive?

Plymouth comes into this match after a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the FA Cup Fourth Round, a result that keeps them alive in the cup by forcing a replay to be played next Tuesday, January 6. The Pilgrims are 15th in the EFL Championship with a record of eight wins, nine draws and 11 defeats. Their last league win came last week against Cardiff by a score of 3-1 at home.
11:27 PM2 days ago

How does Swansea arrive?

Swansea comes into this match after losing 3-1 to Leicester City in the EFL Championship. The Swans were eliminated last Thursday in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after being thrashed 5-0 by Boumemouth and are on a three-game winless streak. In the EFL Championship they are in 17th place with a record of eight wins, nine draws and 12 defeats.
11:11 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at Liberty Stadium

The match Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle will be played at the Liberty Stadium located in Wales. The stadium was inaugurated in July 2005 and has a capacity for 21,000 fans.

11:02 PM2 days ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Swansea vs Plymouth Argyle, matchday 30 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Liberty Stadium, at 9:00 am.
