ADVERTISEMENT
64'
64'
55'
45'
45' +4'
45'
40'
34'
25'
18'
10'
3'
0'
Atlanta United Lineup
Our first XI vs. @Memphis901FC 👊— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 3, 2024
Don't miss a thing » https://t.co/A405QPNfdk 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/Oo3ua2f0tc
Warming up at the Turner Soccer Complex
📍 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮 pic.twitter.com/bgYfKshSey— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 3, 2024
Arrival at the stadium
When does Atlanta United's league campaign kick off?
Atlanta United preseason
Stay tuned for the Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC live stream
Memphis 901 FC Statements
"We have a very good preseason schedule that will allow us to play against high quality opponents while providing opportunities for our community colleges to play against the city's professional team. We are excited to build on the past year during the preseason and look forward to seeing the boys progress in the coming weeks," expressed the manager.
Statements Atlanta United
"I told them that the performance in these friendly matches is important, but we are going to be a little more attentive to the results," noted, Pineda.
"We want to start with a winning mentality and I told them that. We have to start on the right foot from the beginning. I know that sometimes it is not easy to play against these types of teams that are always competitive and physical, they are very anxious to show themselves," said the Mexican tactician.
Where and how to watch Atlanta United online and live from the 2024 Preseason?
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Mexico: 14:00 hours
U.S. (ET): 3:00 P.M. USA (ET): 3:00 PM hours