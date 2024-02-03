ADVERTISEMENT

4:30 PMa day ago

64'

Memphis defense takes it off the line and misses a big one for Atlanta United
4:29 PMa day ago

64'

4:28 PMa day ago

55'

Corner kick for Atlanta United 
4:09 PMa day ago

45'

Second half starts
4:08 PMa day ago

45' +4'

First half ends
3:56 PMa day ago

45'

The referee adds 4 more minutes to the first
3:51 PMa day ago

40'

A shot deflected wide misses an important shot for Atlanta United.
3:48 PMa day ago

34'

Atlanta United is looking more dangerous by the minute as the game unfolds.
3:29 PMa day ago

25'

The game is locked in midfield with no clear chances after the goal.
3:27 PMa day ago

18'

Atlanta United tries to come out playing and create clearer scoring opportunities
3:23 PMa day ago

10'

Atlanta United keeps possession of the ball and Memphis is well positioned at the back.
3:13 PMa day ago

3'

Memphis goal
3:07 PMa day ago

0'

The match is underway!
2:15 PMa day ago

Atlanta United Lineup

This is the starting eleven that Gonzalo Pineda sends out!

 

2:12 PMa day ago

Warming up at the Turner Soccer Complex

Both teams take the field for pre-match warm-ups.

 

2:11 PMa day ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both Atlanta United and Memohis have arrived at the Turner Soccer Complex for the preseason friendly match.
2:11 PMa day ago

When does Atlanta United's league campaign kick off?

Atlanta United will make its league debut on February 24 against Columbus Crew.
2:11 PMa day ago

Atlanta United preseason

This is Atlanta United's preseason schedule. The team coached by Gonzalo Pineda faces today its second preseason match against Memphis 901 FC.

2:10 PMa day ago

Stay tuned for the Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Turner Soccer Complex. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:58 AMa day ago

Memphis 901 FC Statements

Caleb Patterson-Sewell, assistant athletic director for Memphis 901 FC, made no secret of his excitement when he revealed that his team's preseason schedule will include a match against Atlanta Unted.

"We have a very good preseason schedule that will allow us to play against high quality opponents while providing opportunities for our community colleges to play against the city's professional team. We are excited to build on the past year during the preseason and look forward to seeing the boys progress in the coming weeks," expressed the manager.

8:53 AMa day ago

Statements Atlanta United

After making his preseason debut with a victory against Birmingham Legion FC, Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda was satisfied with the performance of his players, however, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done even though the group is already more attached to his style of play.

"I told them that the performance in these friendly matches is important, but we are going to be a little more attentive to the results," noted, Pineda.

"We want to start with a winning mentality and I told them that. We have to start on the right foot from the beginning. I know that sometimes it is not easy to play against these types of teams that are always competitive and physical, they are very anxious to show themselves," said the Mexican tactician.

8:48 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Atlanta United online and live from the 2024 Preseason?

The match will not be broadcast on TV, however, you can tune in via streaming through Atlanta United's official YouTube channel, you can also find the live stream through their Facebook page.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Mexico: 14:00 hours

U.S. (ET): 3:00 P.M. USA (ET): 3:00 PM hours

8:43 AMa day ago

Last lineup of Memphis 901 FC

This was the starting eleven sent out by Stephen Glass against Lousville City FC:
8:38 AMa day ago

Última alineación del Atlanta United

This was Gonzalo Pineda's starting eleven against Birmingham Legion FC:
8:33 AMa day ago

How does Memphis 901 FC arrive?

On the other hand, Memphis 901 FC comes into this match after losing last season in the United Soccer League Conference Quarterfinals to Lousville City FC in a penalty shootout. Stephen Glass' men will make their league debut against Las Vegas Lights Fotball Club on March 9.
8:28 AMa day ago

How is Atlanta United arriving?

Atlanta United is in preseason preparation for the start of the MLS season. Gonzalo Pineda's team started its preparation on the right foot after beating Birmingham Legion FC 1-2, the first of five matches in the preseason schedule of the North American team. Atlanta's team lost in the round of 16 to Columbus Crew last season and finished in sixth place with a record of 13 wins, 12 draws and nine defeats.
8:23 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Turner Soccer Complex.

The Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC match will be played at the Turner Soccer Complex located at the University of Georgia. The complex was opened on September 1, 1998 and is home to the Bulldogs, Georgia's college soccer team. The stadium has a capacity of 2,500 fans.
8:18 AMa day ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atlanta United vs Memphis 901 FC live stream. The friendly match will take place at Turner Soccer Complex, at 14:00.
