ADVERTISEMENT

11:34 AM3 hours ago

SUMMARY

10:52 AM3 hours ago

90´

The referee adds 6 minutes.
10:46 AM4 hours ago

84´

GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! GARNACHO SCORES HIS BRACE AND SENTENCES THE RED DEVIL'S VICTORY.
10:39 AM4 hours ago

80´

last minutes of the match, Manchester United is close to three points.
10:27 AM4 hours ago

70´

Bruno Fernandes tries a long-range shot but the ball goes wide.
10:22 AM4 hours ago

62´

The game has slowed down but Manchester United are still in possession.
10:15 AM4 hours ago

57´

Edson Álvarez made a great sweep to block Garnacho's shot and send the ball to a throw-in.
10:08 AM4 hours ago

49´

GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! GARNACHO CROSSES THE BALL AND INCREASES THE LEAD FOR THE REDS.
10:07 AM4 hours ago

46´

the second half begins between Manchester United and West Ham.
9:47 AM5 hours ago

45´

The center adds one minute of compensation.
9:45 AM5 hours ago

40´

Edson Álvarez's shot slipped just wide and the Hammers almost scored their first goal.
9:39 AM5 hours ago

36´

Soucek commits a reckless foul on Rashford and earns a yellow card.
9:37 AM5 hours ago

34´

A cross is blocked by Maguire and a dangerous opportunity for West Ham slips away.
9:33 AM5 hours ago

30´

Kudus' shot is correctly saved by Onana.
9:29 AM5 hours ago

26´

Kudus hits a long-range shot and Onana pushes it wide, West Ham tried to equalize.
9:26 AM5 hours ago

23´

GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! HOJLUND CUTS BACK AND FIRES A SHOT ACROSS GOAL TO BEAT THE KEEPER!
9:20 AM5 hours ago

17´

THEY CALL FOR A PENALTY! Marcus Rashford's shot hits Soucked's hand but the center-back says there is nothing.
9:16 AM5 hours ago

13´

Garnacho puts in a dangerous cross into the box but Zouma gets on the end of the defensive rebound and there is a corner kick for Manchester United.
9:13 AM5 hours ago

10´

OONANA! Edson Álvarez shoots and almost nails the first of the match.
9:09 AM5 hours ago

Harry Maguire's header goes over the crossbar.
9:01 AM5 hours ago

¡ARRANCA EL JUEGO EN OLD TRAFFORD! ¡Manchester United recibe al West Ham!
8:49 AM6 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Manchester United and West Ham, matchday 23 of the Premier League.
8:49 AM6 hours ago

STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting XI that West Ham send to the pitch to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. 
8:44 AM6 hours ago

STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Manchester United sends to the pitch to face West Ham at Old Trafford. 
8:40 AM6 hours ago

ONE MORE COLOMBIAN IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

The Colombian national team will have a new representative in the Premier League. Daniel Muñoz, who trained in Águilas Doradas, will join Luis Díaz, Jhon Jader Durán, Luis Sinisterra and Jefferson Lerma as compatriots playing in the best league in the world.
After intense negotiations for several days, the agreement between Crystal Palace and Genk has been finalized. Fabrizio Romano, a renowned sports journalist, has confirmed the approval for Munoz to leave Belgium and move to England before the end of the winter transfer window.
8:40 AM6 hours ago

WELCOME TO MANCHESTER!

The signing of Claudio Jeremías Echeverri by Manchester City has been officially announced. The 'sky blue' team will pay approximately 18 million euros to River Plate for this transfer. Known in the soccer world as 'El Diablito', he has signed a contract until 2018. However, he will stay at River for at least one more year, until January 2025.
8:35 AM6 hours ago

THE ISSUE OF FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY

 

Reigning Premier League and Champions League champions Manchester City could face serious problems in England, according to reports from local media such as 'The Sun' and 'Talk Sport'. It is suggested that the Pep Guardiola-led team could face relegation as a result of Financial Fair Play implications.

8:28 AM6 hours ago

REYNA REYNA TO THE PREMIERSHIP?


Nottingham find themselves in the second half of the season with the imperative need to ensure they stay in the Premier League. In this regard, the club has set as its main target the acquisition of talented American Giovanni Reyna, reports The Athletic. The intention is to strengthen the squad with the Borussia Dortmund player to face the crucial challenges ahead in the fight to stay in the top flight of English soccer.
8:27 AM6 hours ago

THE END OF AN ERA AT LIVERPOOL


Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as manager of Premier League side Liverpool at the conclusion of the current season.
During his time in charge since October 2015, Klopp guided Liverpool to a Champions League title and a Premier League championship.
"I have what. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand it's a shock for a lot of people at the moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it," Klopp
8:22 AM6 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER


The wait for the Premier League is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the pitch with the best games in the world. 
8:17 AM6 hours ago

Tune in here Manchester United vs West Ham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs West Ham match.
8:12 AM6 hours ago

What time is Manchester United vs West Ham match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs West Ham of February 4th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

February 4, 2024

9:00

 

Argentina

February 4, 2024

11:00

 

Bolivia

February 4, 2024

9:00

 

Brazil

February 4, 2024

11:00

 

Chile

February 4, 2024

11:00

 

Colombia

February 4, 2024

9:00

 

Ecuador

February 4, 2024

9:00

 

Spain

February 4, 2024

15:00 

 

Mexico

February 4, 2024

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

February 4, 2024

9:00 

  

 

8:07 AM6 hours ago

Watch out for this West Ham player:

In a commitment as important as this one, the player to watch will be the great Mexican player and midfielder of the Hammers; Edson Alvarez. The "Machin" is one of the most relevant Mexican players today, and since his arrival to the team, he has won the affection of the fans with his great performances, being a real defensive wall for his team.

8:02 AM6 hours ago

West Ham's last line-up:

A. Areola; B. Johnson, K. Mavropanos, A. Ogbonna, Emerson; E. Alvarez, T. Soucek; P. Fornals, J. Ward-Prowse, S. Benrahama; J. Bowen.
7:57 AM6 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player:

Throughout these 90 minutes, we will have to follow with a magnifying glass the right winger or sometimes center forward of Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, the English player of the Red Devil's is one of the fundamental pieces in the starting eleven of the team and also a vital piece for the attack of Manchester United as his powerful shot is able to open the doors of the goal for the team.

7:52 AM6 hours ago

Last Manchester United line-up:

A. Onana; D. Dalot, J. Evans, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka; C. Eriksen, K. Mainoo; A. Garnacho, B. Fernandes, M. Rashford; R. Hojlund.
7:47 AM7 hours ago

Background:

Manchester United and West Ham have met on a total of 153 occasions (73 Manchester United wins, 32 draws, 48 West Ham wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the West Ham side. In terms of goals, 273 goals have been scored in favor of Manchester United, while 190 have been scored in favor of West Ham. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 18 of the Premier League where West Ham beat Manchester United 2-0.
7:42 AM7 hours ago

About the Stadium

Old Trafford is a soccer stadium located in Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. It is the home of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most successful and popular soccer clubs in the world. Old Trafford was opened in 1910 and has been the home of Manchester United ever since. Over the years, it has undergone several expansions and renovations to increase capacity and improve facilities. With a capacity of around 74,000 spectators, Old Trafford is one of the largest soccer stadiums in England.   Old Trafford is often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams". This nickname reflects Manchester United's rich history and success over the years.
7:37 AM7 hours ago

They want to shine in the season

As far as the Hammers are concerned, they are having another one of those seasons where soccer is nice to watch in London as the West Ham team is once again in the Big Six of the Premier League, with many possibilities to be in some European competition for the next season and keep increasing the club's income, as it has happened in recent seasons. Today, they are also excelling in the UEFA Europa League, so with a chunk of the season remaining, the path is promising for the Hammers.
7:32 AM7 hours ago

They are falling short

The Red Devil's team is leaving much to be owed to their fans and to the outsiders who were used to seeing a competitive team in the Premier League, what seemed to be taking shape last season under Ten Hag after having won the Carabao Cup and having reached the FA Cup final with Manchester City, now seems to have lost its way, now, it seems a lost course because in the Premier League they are staggering to get a foothold in the top positions of the overall table, also, the statistics so far are not good since they have almost the same amount of wins as defeats, and despite having advanced in the current FA Cup, the fear that left a fourth division team in the Red Devil's is immense because it gave to understand to all England that this team is very weak nowadays.
7:27 AM7 hours ago

The adventure continues

The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
7:22 AM7 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Manchester United vs West Ham match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
7:17 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Premier League: Manchester United vs West Ham!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Luis Andrés Miguel Hernández
Luis Andrés Miguel Hernández
Licenciado en Ciencias en la Comunicación por la UNAM
5$
10$
15$