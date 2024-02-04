ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
It's over
Napoli beat Hellas Verona 2-1, in a match corresponding to Serie A, reaching a very even duel, which in the end the Neapolitans managed to come back.
90'
5 minutes of compensation are added
88'
GOAL! from Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the ball after a defensive mistake, to hit the ball on the edge of the box and score a great goal.
85'
Change by Napoli, sale Stanislav Lobotka y Giovanni Simeone por Leander Dendoncker y Giacomo Raspadori
82'
Verona substitution, Darko Lazović and Tomáš Suslov for Rúben Vinagre and Dani Silva.
79'
GOAL! from Napoli, after a breakaway, Cyril Ngonge received the ball in the center of the box to just push the ball in.
76'
Stanislav Lobotka sees yellow card
72'
GOAL! for Verona. Diego Coppola headed a free kick, leaving the goalkeeper standing and scoring the first goal.
71'
Verona tries to get down the flank, pressuring Napoli and getting fouled
66'
Yellow card for Jesper Lindstrøm
63'
Napoli substitution, Matteo Politano and Jens Cajuste for Jesper Lindstrøm and Cyril Ngonge
60'
Hellas change, up goes Tijjani Noslin por Karol Świderski
55'
Tomáš Suslov sees a yellow card
52'
Napoli change, up goes Mário Rui por Pasquale Mazzocchi
51'
Hellas starts to react in attack
46'
Mário Rui is yellow carded
45'
Second half begins
45+2'
The first half is over
45'
Add 1 minute of compensation
42'
Verona are committing a lot of fouls, leaving Napoli with options
37'
Yellow card for Marco Baroni, coach of Hellas Verona
33'
Yellow card for Diego Coppola
30'
Hellas gradually finds space to generate danger and put Napoli under pressure
25'
Intensity is gradually decreasing, both clubs are thinking more about the moves
20'
Napoli start to slow down the pace, they play with the ball in the midfield
15'
Hellas had the first chance despite having little possession of the ball
10'
Hellas is suffering on the flanks, where Napoli is looking for the goal
5'
Napoli starts with the ball
Match kicks off
The match between Napoli and Hellas Verona is ready, at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take to the field for the start of the match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A.
Napoli's next match
The home side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Lazio in their last match, but still have a number of games left to play.
Napoli's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, a Serie A match.
💪 STARTING XI— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 4, 2024
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/eNlZexYvxY
The XI of Hellas Verona
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, duel corresponding to the Serie A.
Il nostro XI iniziale per #NapoliVerona 🟡🔵#DaiVerona #SerieATIM— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) February 4, 2024
Powered by @PokerStarsNews1 pic.twitter.com/6DAEPk4i7U
Verona's next match
The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Frosinone in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, formerly known as San Paolo, is a multipurpose stadium located in the Fuorigrotta neighborhood in the city of Naples, capital of Campania, Italy, its inauguration was on December 6, 1959 and its capacity is for 54,726 fans.
Statistics from ......
Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, the attacker will play his fourteenth game for his club, in the past he played 30 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 26 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, currently he has 7 goals in 13 games and 3 assists.
Statistics from ......
France striker, Thomas Henry, the attacker will play his twelfth game for his club, in the past he played 13 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Italian league and 0 assists, he currently has 3 goals in 11 games, looking to make up for the low of the main attackers of the club.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Serie A match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
What time is Napoli vs Hellas Verona match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Hellas Verona of February 04th, in several countries:
Background
This will be the 74th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 39 wins for Napoli, 20 draws and 14 for Hellas Verona, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 0 wins have been for Hellas, while Napoli were left with 3 wins and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only three draws in the last 5 meetings.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Nigeria attacker, 25 year old Victor Osimhen has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Hellas Verona player.
The 29 year old striker from France, Thomas Henry has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Napoli coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Fiorentina, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
How are Hellas Verona coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Empoli, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of Napoli vs Hellas Verona, match of Serie A. The match will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at 09:00.